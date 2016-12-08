Suspect in Georgia cop killing found dead

The man wanted for killing an Americus police officer and critically wounding another officer is dead.
Sumter County Coroner Greg Hancock confirmed Minquell Lembrick was dead inside a house that was the scene of a SWAT standoff Thursday morning.
A manhunt focused on Lembrick shortly after Wednesday’s shooting of the officers responding to a domestic dispute.
Authorities surrounded a house in Americus where they were looking for Lembrick.
Nearby businesses around Allen Street were locked down as a SWAT team approached the house, according to WGXA reporter Eric Mock, who said he spoke with the chief just before noon.
A law enforcement source told The Telegraph the suspect died of a self-inflicted wound to the head.
At about 11:30 a.m., Sumter County Coroner Greg Hancock said he knew officers had a house surrounded and were about to go in.
As of noon, Hancock was headed to the scene to pronounce the suspect dead, he said.
Authorities identified Lembrick, 32, as the accused shooter of Americus police officer Nicholas Smarr and the wounding of Georgia Southwestern campus police officer Jody Smith, who remains at Medical Center, Navicent Health after undergoing surgery Wednesday.
Early Thursday, Americus police officers and the Georgia State Patrol escorted Smarr’s body to the GBI’s Central Regional Crime Lab for an autopsy.
The flag outside the building on Riggins Mill Road was flying at half-staff.
“We’re lowering this flag too often,” lab director Brian Hargett said after the office staff stood at attention as Smarr’s body passed by.
The GBI confirmed Lembrick’s death shortly afternoon and announced details would be released in a 1 p.m. news conference.
