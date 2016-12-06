Python big gulp: Three whole deer in one big snake belly

2:04 Gear up for food safety to prevent food poisoning Pause

1:21 After nine years, Sally Butters reunited with long-lost poodle

1:49 Richard Spencer protesters try to drown out his supporters at Texas A&M

0:26 TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks

1:47 Trump describes 'extreme vetting' program to keep America safe - Election Rewind

6:39 Carlisle dishes about injuries to Bogut and Curry

1:12 Man's best friend also becomes man's best colleague

1:15 Pearl Harbor survivor has two Purple Hearts

3:17 Clarence and Charean recap the Cowboys win over the Vikings