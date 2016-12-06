Don’t cry over spilled milk, molten aluminum or chicken poop

0:48 The top baby names of 2016 Pause

2:04 Gear up for food safety to prevent food poisoning

2:01 Fircrest couple discovers they don't own their backyard

1:23 A Pearl Harbor survivor shares his story

1:55 USCGC Tiger served at Pearl Harbor, used as floating hull at Tyee Marina

0:29 Panda tumbles around in D.C. snow

0:46 Lenexa Police and K-9 Ram master the Mannequin Challenge

0:26 TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks

1:49 Richard Spencer protesters try to drown out his supporters at Texas A&M