Damage estimate: Repeal of Obamacare would leave 30 million without coverage

1:15 Pearl Harbor survivor has two Purple Hearts Pause

3:17 Clarence and Charean recap the Cowboys win over the Vikings

2:07 Are the Dallas Cowboys still America's Team?

7:28 Arlington mayor rips opponents of Texas Rangers stadium in secret audio recording

2:57 Thank you video turns into flash mob supporting mom with cancer

2:01 Fircrest couple discovers they don't own their backyard

1:16 How to avoid drowsy driving

4:41 Conjoined twins Eva and Erika have beaten the odds before. They will survive separation, mom says.

0:48 The top baby names of 2016