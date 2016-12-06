Driving on less than 5 hours of sleep is like driving drunk, study says

0:26 TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks Pause

0:48 The top baby names of 2016

1:21 After nine years, Sally Butters reunited with long-lost poodle

1:08 Sherri Papini's community celebrates: A 'mother is home'

2:04 Gear up for food safety to prevent food poisoning

1:27 Papini police dispatcher: 'She is heavily battered'

1:55 USCGC Tiger served at Pearl Harbor, used as floating hull at Tyee Marina

1:23 A Pearl Harbor survivor shares his story

0:29 Panda tumbles around in D.C. snow