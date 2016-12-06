Orphaned bear cubs get a chance to return to the wild, thanks to this sanctuary

11:21 Killer speaks for first time since vicious 2001 crime Pause

4:23 Firefighters battle two-story smoky blaze near Fair Park in Dallas

1:45 It's not easy being Santa

0:26 TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks

1:51 Pilot takes down passenger who pushed flight attendant

0:33 2016 DFW Auto Show Highlights

3:07 53-pound alligator snapping turtle rescued from drainage pipe in Texas

1:49 Bryan Wilson, the Texas Law Hawk, defends Santa in his holiday video

9:16 Titletown, TX., episode 16: Thankful for Playoff Football