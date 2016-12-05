Conspiracy peddlers continue pushing debunked ‘pizzagate’ tale

11:21 Killer speaks for first time since vicious 2001 crime Pause

1:52 Buddy's BBQ in Hurst

1:23 Tis the season for Bedford Christmas cheer

12:46 Veronica Dunnachie sentenced to life in prison for murdering her husband and his daughter

2:37 Rural health care, the challenges of a small town doctor

0:26 TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks

3:17 Clarence and Charean recap the Cowboys win over the Vikings

2:07 Are the Dallas Cowboys still America's Team?

2:13 Baron Browning highlights vs. Midlothian Heritage on Nov. 25, 2016