Police officer charged for slapping man dressed as bunny

A New Jersey police officer accused of slapping a man who was wearing a bunny costume and was blowing an air horn in a police station has been charged with assault.
Hopatcong police Officer Nicholas Maresca Jr. faces one count of simple assault. He’s charged with slapping Kevin Hemmerich on Nov. 17.
Defense attorney Anthony Iacullo tells NJ.com Maresca “acted appropriately and in accordance with his training and experience.”
A video shot by Hemmerich’s brother shows Hemmerich entering the police station and blowing an air horn repeatedly despite being told to stop.
Brother Jason Hemmerich says two officers began cursing at them and one hit Kevin Hemmerich in the face. He say his brother was turning himself in on a warrant related to a motor vehicle accident.
Jason Hemmerich had previously described the air horn blowing as a “prank.”
