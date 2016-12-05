Young girl’s astonishing recovery is being investigated as a miracle

0:26 TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks Pause

0:29 Panda tumbles around in D.C. snow

1:27 It's 16,500 pounds, 80-feet tall and the U.S. Capitol's new neighbor from Idaho

3:28 Allen second-half surge derails Duncanville 42-23

3:17 Clarence and Charean recap the Cowboys win over the Vikings

3:03 Texas Law Hawk Bryan Wilson

11:21 Killer speaks for first time since vicious 2001 crime

3:07 53-pound alligator snapping turtle rescued from drainage pipe in Texas

0:33 2016 DFW Auto Show Highlights