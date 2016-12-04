Former tenant: Run-down ‘Ghost Ship’ warehouse was a ‘death trap’

1:24 Neighbor describes Tortola Way shooting aftermath Pause

0:50 Gatlinburg, TN wildfire forces mandatory evacuations

2:51 'It was bad': Homeowner describes her son's dog attacking two boys

0:26 TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks

3:03 Texas Law Hawk Bryan Wilson

1:47 Sights and sounds from an incredible weekend of Texas state quarterfinal football

3:17 Clarence and Charean recap the Cowboys win over the Vikings

1:08 CFP's Kirby Hocutt weighs in on Big Ten challenge

11:21 Killer speaks for first time since vicious 2001 crime