Against all odds — and with a little help — homeless students find a brighter future

3:35 Mother wants suicide to be more than a whisper after son kills himself Pause

1:25 Latino barber tries to reconcile Trump presidency and immigrant roots

1:27 Papini police dispatcher: 'She is heavily battered'

2:27 Poteet stuns Lancaster to set up matchup with Aledo in 5AD2 semis

1:39 Trump selects "Mad Dog" Mattis for secretary of defense

0:53 Maren Morris at SXSW 2016

0:26 TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks

1:32 Aledo's defense comes up big, scores 42-14 win over Boswell

9:16 Titletown, TX., episode 16: Thankful for Playoff Football