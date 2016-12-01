Malware infects devices using outdated Google operating systems

An emerging malware threat to people using outdated Android operating systems has managed to highjack more than 1 million Google accounts, and the number of devices that are infected continues to grow.
The malware, called “Gooligan,” has been preying on devices running older versions of Android, from 4.1 to 5.1, which are still used widely, according to a story in Computerworld.
Gooligan masquerades as legitimate-looking Android apps. The security firm, Checkpoint has found 86 titles that have been infected by the malware, many of which are offered on third-party app stores.
Once the malware has been installed it downloads code used to gain control of the device, according to reporting from International Business Times. Once the malware is installed, it can gain access to nearly anything that is Google related, the Business Times story said.
Devices running versions of Android 4 and 5 are the ones at risk for infection, according to Checkpoint.
Mitch Mitchell: 817-390-7752, @mitchmitchel3
Comments