Malibu mountain lion gets reprieve after alpacas killed

1:25 Latino barber tries to reconcile Trump presidency and immigrant roots Pause

3:07 Over 50-pound alligator snapping turtle rescued from drainage pipe

1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials

11:21 Killer speaks for first time since vicious 2001 crime

1:11 Crowley couple slain, adopted son arrested

0:26 TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks

2:07 Are the Dallas Cowboys still America's Team?

1:14 One dead, one hospitalized after shooting in Arlington

7:28 Arlington mayor rips opponents of Texas Rangers stadium in secret audio recording