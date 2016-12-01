Repeal Obamacare? Maybe not so fast, Republican voters say

0:46 Man steals 86-pound bucket of gold flakes in New York Pause

0:35 Mavs Coach Rick Carlisle talks loss to Spurs

2:07 Are the Dallas Cowboys still America's Team?

3:04 Clarence Hill and Charean Williams preview the Cowboys-Vikings game

6:33 Woman rescued from burning home in Flower Mound

0:26 TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks

8:33 SAPD chief described ambushed officer's death as a “cold, calculated murder”

1:34 Introducing North Texas students to aviation careers

1:25 Latino barber tries to reconcile Trump presidency and immigrant roots