Governor orders pipeline protest site cleared, but no forcible removals planned

0:52 Disruptive passenger banned from Delta after shouting about Trump Pause

1:23 Aerial footage of police on Ohio State University campus

3:02 Students describe the scene of Ohio State attack

1:12 'I feel like they're a disease,' woman says of bedbugs

3:04 Clarence Hill and Charean Williams preview the Cowboys-Vikings game

2:07 Are the Dallas Cowboys still America's Team?

1:17 Cyber Monday at Amazon Fulfillment Center in Haslet

1:43 2016 Election Day by the numbers

1:23 Aerial footage of police at Ohio State University