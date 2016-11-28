San Francisco riders get free trips after hackers target transit system and demand ransom

1:38 Grease for Greens Pause

1:12 'I feel like they're a disease,' woman says of bedbugs

1:30 What to do if you think you have a recalled product

3:31 Hope to prevent Alzheimer's Disease?

0:52 Huge fight greets holiday shoppers at Modesto's Vintage Faire Mall

0:37 Woman steals package in Riverbank

2:59 Texas' Strong Euphoric After Horns' Win Over Notre Dame

1:53 TCU Coach Gary Patterson can't worry about Charlie Strong's coaching situation with both TCU and Texas vying for bowl eligibility

2:07 Are the Dallas Cowboys still America's Team?