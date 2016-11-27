Hard-of-hearing driver didn’t know officer was telling him his truck was on fire

0:52 Huge fight greets holiday shoppers at Modesto's Vintage Faire Mall Pause

1:12 'I feel like they're a disease,' woman says of bedbugs

4:02 Snakebite could have killed toddler if not for quick response

3:31 Hope to prevent Alzheimer's Disease?

1:50 North Richland Hills gunman kills 1, wounds another

3:14 Colleyville Heritage holds off Lubbock Coronado 43-34 to take Regional title

0:26 TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks

0:55 Early morning fog creeps into DFW

9:36 Titletown, TX., episode 15: The Best Defense