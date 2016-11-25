A phone call from her daughter. Then, a fatal blaze.

1:25 Latino barber tries to reconcile Trump presidency and immigrant roots Pause

2:07 Are the Dallas Cowboys still America's Team?

3:08 Talkin' Cowboys with Charean and Clarence

1:05 TCU's Patterson on team's young RBs, bright future

0:53 TCU's Howard, Hill on historic win over Texas

1:02 Aledo defeats Abilene Cooper 56-35

1:09 Dallas to Houston in 90 minutes? Texas bullet train makes that a reality

0:26 TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks

4:02 Snakebite could have killed toddler if not for quick response