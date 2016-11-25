Standing Rock chairman says Army Corps to close camp access

2:07 Are the Dallas Cowboys still America's Team? Pause

1:02 Aledo defeats Abilene Cooper 56-35

3:08 Talkin' Cowboys with Charean and Clarence

0:26 TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks

4:02 Snakebite could have killed toddler if not for quick response

1:34 Introducing North Texas students to aviation careers

1:09 Dallas to Houston in 90 minutes? Texas bullet train makes that a reality

3:14 Police respond to noise complaint, get dance routine instead

2:37 Rural health care, the challenges of a small town doctor