This Obama Thanksgiving menu will leave you drooling (didn’t he pardon the turkeys?)

0:26 TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks Pause

1:17 Teacher returns to Rowlett after bout with breast cancer

7:12 Woman describes how she fought off kidnapping attempt

1:14 How to make wild rice casserole with leftover turkey

1:35 La La Land

1:44 Jackie trailer

4:45 Baby Sophia found alive and healthy in Dallas

2:06 Hilltop staff pray for transplant pair

1:58 Trailer: Fences