Woman accused of killing mom, taking her newborn, was in US illegally, officials say

1:36 Fort Worthy: How did the Trinity River come to be? Pause

1:14 How to make wild rice casserole with leftover turkey

3:17 Dallas police chief recites Stevie Wonder song to honor officers

1:47 Questions remain about death of 10-year-old boy on water slide

0:52 Happy Thanksgiving from Fort Worth PD mounted patrol

0:26 TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks

1:38 The pool at Joe T. Garcia's has a deep history

1:47 Trump describes 'extreme vetting' program to keep America safe - Election Rewind

2:07 Are the Dallas Cowboys still America's Team?