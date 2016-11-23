One college won't fly the American flag after students burned it in election protest

1:47 Questions remain about death of 10-year-old boy on water slide Pause

1:25 Latino barber tries to reconcile Trump presidency and immigrant roots

4:41 Conjoined twins Eva and Erika have beaten the odds before. They will survive separation, mom says.

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them.

9:36 Titletown, TX., episode 15: The Best Defense

0:26 TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks

1:34 Introducing North Texas students to aviation careers

3:14 Police respond to noise complaint, get dance routine instead

2:07 Are the Dallas Cowboys still America's Team?