Mashed potatoes or rice for Thanksgiving? Every Southerner knows the right answer

1:47 Questions remain about death of 10-year-old boy on water slide Pause

1:25 Latino barber tries to reconcile Trump presidency and immigrant roots

1:53 Trump's White House

4:41 Conjoined twins Eva and Erika have beaten the odds before. They will survive separation, mom says.

9:36 Titletown, TX., episode 15: The Best Defense

2:07 Are the Dallas Cowboys still America's Team?

2:04 Clarence and Charean on the Cowboys-Redskins Thanksgiving game

0:26 TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks

1:34 Introducing North Texas students to aviation careers