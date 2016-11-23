Branca, pitcher who gave up 'Shot Heard 'Round World,' dies

1:47 Questions remain about death of 10-year-old boy on water slide Pause

1:26 Trump's White House

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them.

1:38 'San Antonio 4' exonerated

2:07 Are the Dallas Cowboys still America's Team?

0:26 TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks

1:41 A closer look at the T. rex after dinosaur fossil discovery

1:34 Introducing North Texas students to aviation careers

9:36 Titletown, TX., episode 15: The Best Defense