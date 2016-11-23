Nikki Haley can expect these 4 fights as Trump's U.N. ambassador

1:47 Questions remain about death of 10-year-old boy on water slide Pause

3:55 Gov. Nikki Haley talks about her meeting with President-elect Donald Trump

3:09 Gov. Haley: Thrilled Trump won but there's work for Republicans to do

2:38 President-elect Trump shares an update on the White House transition and his policy plans

3:17 Dallas police chief recites Stevie Wonder song to honor officers

4:45 Baby Sophia found alive and healthy in Dallas

1:20 Police: Woman came to Wichita to kill mother, steal baby

2:03 Trump calls emails 'biggest' political scandal since Watergate, Clinton claims Trump's disgracing democracy - Election Rewind

1:42 Man falls into creek in Dallas