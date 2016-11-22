University suspends cheerleaders after seeing ‘Kkk go trump’ photo

Kansas Athletics suspended a cheerleader Monday following the discovery of a Snapchat photo that mentioned the KKK. On Tuesday, KU Athletics said the three men’s spirit squad members pictured in the photo were also suspended from performing pending a university investigation.
The University of Kansas’ student affairs office is helping KU Athletics with the investigation, which could take another week to resolve.
Associate athletic director Jim Marchiony said KU officials were made aware of Lili Gagin’s social media posting during the men’s basketball team’s 83-63 victory over UAB.
KU Athletics announced that night, referencing a Twitter user who reported the Snapchat photo to the school, that Gagin was suspended from performing, pending an investigation.
@lilgagin @KUAthletics @KUcheer @KUnews @KUnews Are these really the kind of people we have representing our school?? pic.twitter.com/bIqVAQKszd— Rachel (@rachel_rovaris) November 22, 2016
The photo depicted three men’s members of the cheer squad, in sweaters, each with a “K” representing “Kansas” on their chests. White letters across the photo read “Kkk go trump.” KU did not release the names of the men in the photo.
On Tuesday, KU Athletics released a statement that read: “The four (one female, three male) individuals referenced in the recent Snapchat incident are suspended from performing and will remain suspended while Kansas Athletics and the University complete their inquiries into this incident.”
Gagin, who is listed on KU Athletics’ roster page as a sophomore from Grayslake, Illinois, could not be immediately reached for comment. On her own Twitter account, she denied that she had posted the photo.
“I’m appalled that a snapchat was put out on my snapchat and posted to my account,” Gagin tweeted. “I would never (have) done that & I apologize that it happened.”
Marchiony declined further comment.
