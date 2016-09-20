Goodbye, Brangelina: Angelina Jolie files for divorce from Brad Pitt

Brangelina is no more.
TMZ reported on Tuesday that powerhouse Hollywood couple Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are splitting up.
Jolie filed for divorce on Monday, asking for physical custody of the couple’s six children, according to the website.
Court documents cite the date of separation as Sept. 15, 2016. The two married in August 2014 but have been a couple since 2004.
Jolie cites irreconcilable differences. She is not seeking spousal support but has asked the court to give Pitt joint legal custody, according to TMZ.
CNN confirmed the split.
