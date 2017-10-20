Mexico jumps into battle over Texas ‘sanctuary city’ law

With the flip of a hat, Euless Trinity's Izaih Filikitonga commits to TCU

At Saturday's Polynesian Bowl in Hawaii, defensive end Izaih Filikitonga announced his commitment to TCU, over OU and OSU. The Polynesian Bowl features high school football players from across the country with Polynesian heritage. The Euless Trinity player said he chose the Horned Frogs because he wanted to stay in his home state.