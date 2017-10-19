President Donald Trump hands a signed "Make America Great Again," hat back to a supporter. The iconic hat has become the center of a law suit in New York.
President Donald Trump hands a signed "Make America Great Again," hat back to a supporter. The iconic hat has become the center of a law suit in New York. Alex Brandon AP
President Donald Trump hands a signed "Make America Great Again," hat back to a supporter. The iconic hat has become the center of a law suit in New York. Alex Brandon AP

Nation & World

Trump hat is a religious symbol, says man suing bar for discrimination

By Joshua Tehee

jtehee@fresnobee.com

October 19, 2017 12:43 PM

President Donald Trump’s signature red hat with its “Make American Great Again” slogan was bought and worn as a symbol of support, both during and after the presidential campaign.

But one man alleges in a discrimination suit that, for him, wearing the hat is not a political statement – it’s a religious symbol.

Philadelphia accountant Greg Piatek sued a New York bar after he claims he was refused service while wearing a MAGA hat. The lawsuit took a turn last week when Piatek’s lawyers, arguing against a motion to dismiss, claimed he was “adhering to his closely held spiritual beliefs by adorning the hat in question.” Piatek’s lawyer, Paul Liggieri, provided McClatchy with copies of the arguments filed against the motion.

“At the time (Piatek) wore his hat, the election of President Trump was over and therefore (he) had no reason to wear the hat for any political purpose,” Piatek’s lawyers argued in the filing provided to McClatchy. “Rather, (he) wore his hat to pay tribute to the fallen heroes and victims of Sept. 11, 2011.”

While the hat “was a product of a political campaign, its origins and the public perception of its meaning are not relevant to (Piatek’s) personal religious motivation,” the document reads. His wearing the hat, which he did often, was a way of paying spiritual tribute and “was a part of his creed,” according to court filings.

That would put Piatek into a protected class of people and allow the suit to continue, his lawyers argued.

The attorney for the Happiest Hour says the whole thing is a publicity stunt in the form of a lawsuit, according to Salon.

According to the original suit, which was filed with the Supreme Court of the State of New York in March and reported by Heavy and other news sources, Piatek was wearing the MAGA hat when he stopped in at The Happiest Hour in New York City on Jan. 28. He had just visited the 9/11 Memorial with friends.

Piatek claims in the original suit that the bartenders denied him drinks. Eventually, he was asked to leave by bar management, who said he had spoken to the owner and “anyone who supports Trump or believes what you believe is not welcome here. And you need to leave right now because we won’t serve you,” according to Heavy. The suit claims Piatek was eventually escorted from the premises by bouncers.

While the Happiest Hour did not immediately respond to the lawsuit, it now denies Piatek’s story and provided receipts that show he spent more than $180 before being asked to leave, according to Salon. Other sources report he also left a 20 percent tip, as is standard bar practice.

Piatek would not be alone his experiences wearing the president’s signature cap.

In March, New York Post writer Dean Balsamini walked the city in a MAGA hat to see just what kind of reactions he would get. They were not always diplomatic, he wrote.

“Hipsters and trustafarians along Bedford Avenue in Williamsburg either did a double take, or shot me a death stare or a snarky remark.”

A judge in Canada was suspended for 30 days without pay after wearing his MAGA hat into the courtroom. The action received a “torrent of formal complaints,” according to the Guardian, and the judge is facing a disciplinary hearing and possible removal from the bench.

In August, two teenagers made BuzzFeed News after allegedly being harassed at Howard University for wearing Make America Great Again hats and shirts. “We were getting dirty looks and were completely harassed by these Howard students,” 16-year-old Allie Vandee told BuzzFeed.

More Videos

AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know 1:29

AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know

Pause
Artist chosen for Obama’s official portrait has artwork in a Fort Worth museum 1:11

Artist chosen for Obama’s official portrait has artwork in a Fort Worth museum

Take a 30-second peek at Mavs fans enjoying the home opener 0:42

Take a 30-second peek at Mavs fans enjoying the home opener

Adrian Beltre on Cole Hamels' dominant night 0:32

Adrian Beltre on Cole Hamels' dominant night

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys 0:46

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys

Battle of the Burgers: 2017 0:47

Battle of the Burgers: 2017

The top Mexican drug cartels and their leaders 2:26

The top Mexican drug cartels and their leaders

Celebrity judge Jody Dean of KLUV/98.7 FM joins us for Burger Battle finale round 1:04

Celebrity judge Jody Dean of KLUV/98.7 FM joins us for Burger Battle finale round

If your disgusting house guests also happen to be rats, here's how to get rid of them 0:53

If your disgusting house guests also happen to be rats, here's how to get rid of them

If Amazon's second headquarters comes to DFW, where will it be located? 1:43

If Amazon's second headquarters comes to DFW, where will it be located?

  • Chad Towe sells Trump gear

    Sacramento vendor and Fresno dad sells shirts, hats, pins, including a button he invented that says "I'm a Trumpateer."

Chad Towe sells Trump gear

Sacramento vendor and Fresno dad sells shirts, hats, pins, including a button he invented that says "I'm a Trumpateer."

BoNhia Lee blee@fresnobee.com

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know 1:29

AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know

Pause
Artist chosen for Obama’s official portrait has artwork in a Fort Worth museum 1:11

Artist chosen for Obama’s official portrait has artwork in a Fort Worth museum

Take a 30-second peek at Mavs fans enjoying the home opener 0:42

Take a 30-second peek at Mavs fans enjoying the home opener

Adrian Beltre on Cole Hamels' dominant night 0:32

Adrian Beltre on Cole Hamels' dominant night

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys 0:46

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys

Battle of the Burgers: 2017 0:47

Battle of the Burgers: 2017

The top Mexican drug cartels and their leaders 2:26

The top Mexican drug cartels and their leaders

Celebrity judge Jody Dean of KLUV/98.7 FM joins us for Burger Battle finale round 1:04

Celebrity judge Jody Dean of KLUV/98.7 FM joins us for Burger Battle finale round

If your disgusting house guests also happen to be rats, here's how to get rid of them 0:53

If your disgusting house guests also happen to be rats, here's how to get rid of them

If Amazon's second headquarters comes to DFW, where will it be located? 1:43

If Amazon's second headquarters comes to DFW, where will it be located?

  • AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know

    AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts are used by local law enforcement to notify the public that someone has gone missing. Here’s what you need to know about what each color code means.

AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know

View More Video