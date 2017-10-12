Woman who 'married' her dog says people need to 'calm down'

A Northern Ireland woman who “married” her dog said people need to calm down after commenters voiced their concerns about her mental health, her dog’s ability to consent and whether the marriage is “another victory for the left.”
Wilhelmina Morgan Callaghan, 43, “married” her dog Henry in 2009 as a joke, from a website called marryyourpet.com.
On Wednesday, the Daily Mail published a story about Callaghan's “dog marriage” where she was quoted saying, “People may think I'm barking mad, but he's perfect for me.”
The Daily Mail reported that although it’s not legal to marry a pet in the UK, Callaghan takes her marriage “completely seriously.” But in a Facebook post she published after the story went viral, Callaghan said it was “a laugh put on a wall,” and nothing more.
“I have a normal life I go out when I can the odd time, I have lots of good friends I hang out with and I date normal guys like anyone else,” she said on Facebook.
More than 1,000 commenters voiced their concerns on Facebook about the dog marriage.
Some were concerned about the state of the world.
“We live in a world where we no longer treat mental illness. We embrace it. We ignore it, we change society for it. Buckle up people,” one person wrote.
“This is the logical conclusion of liberalism/progressivism. Another victory for the left…” someone commented.
Many commenters were concerned for the dog.
“How did the dog consent?” Someone commented.
“I feel bad for that dog. How would he answer all those questions? which can turn any normal person into a psycho,” Another person wrote. “In the same way, it's a big relief for men too. Dogs, this sacrifice of yours, will always be remembered and honoured.”
Despite all the online hate, she did get some praise from other dog-lovers.
“ I agree that a Dog can be better partner than a man,” one person wrote. “Some men are so boring and careless that you may as well be with a dog..”
Others understood the joke and commented things like “my future,” and “honestly not a bad option.”
Callaghan insists she’s not the lonely, crazed single lady the internet is making her out to be, according to her recent Facebook post.
“I am not a man hating,lonely old lady who marry a dog,” she wrote on Facebook. “The cert is joke cert just like you can get many other types of joke certs of websites. Get over it.
“Nor I am head case who thinks dogs are people , nor I gave up on men, nor I take marrying a dog seriously.”
Callaghan has 11 dogs.
