Most-wanted suspect asks police to use one of her 8 other mugshots

A woman listed as a “most wanted” person by a Kansas Sheriff’s Office apparently wasn’t a fan of the mugshot police chose to “blast on Facebook.”
Billie Jean Love, 28, was featured on the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page on Sept. 11. She seemed to be more concerned about her appearance than the fact that she was wanted for violating her felony probation.
"If I knew they were going to blast it on FB, I would've called them to request one of my better mug shots," Love wrote in a comment.
The Sheriff’s office sassed back — and posted eight of Love’s mugshots from previous arrests.
Love has deleted the comment and posted she would be turning herself in on Tuesday. She also apologized to her family and friends for the “humiliation.”
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Thursday that Love had not turned herself yet and her warrant is still active.
According to online court records, Love has two criminal convictions in Montgomery County since 2016 for drug possession.
The Sheriff’s Office has gotten a lot of praise on Facebook for the comment.
“Five stars for the mugshot rebuttal!” one commenter wrote.
But not everyone was laughing.
“This is why police have such a bad name in our country. Instead of protecting and serving the police on this page bully and harass offenders by mockingly posting various mugshots of them,” another person commented.
Comments