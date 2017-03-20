We’re in Texas: Reason to celebrate International Day of Happiness

We here know Texas is a pretty great place to live — and was named last month as one of the top 10 happiest states.
So we have all the more reason to celebrate this International Day of Happiness. Even if you don’t feel like being happy, you now have a good excuse to try anyway. Like these guys:
It's #InternationalDayofHappiness. These guys are jumping for joy https://t.co/HRVxqKXHXw via @GIPHY pic.twitter.com/JAa5ca5Tr2— Tom Uhler (@tomuh) March 20, 2017
Then there’s this from NASA:
When you smile, sometimes the universe smiles back. @NASA_Hubble captured this cosmic grin back in Feb. 2015. #InternationalDayofHappiness pic.twitter.com/ITPCQTBxMs— NASA History Office (@NASAhistory) March 20, 2017
And a little something uplifting from BBC Earth:
Looking for a lift this #InternationalDayOfHappiness? Message BBC Earth https://t.co/CKyPsU1Mmk#RealHappiness pic.twitter.com/8EaPUD92lI— BBC Earth (@BBCEarth) March 20, 2017
Here’s a list of the world’s happiest countries. Guess where the U.S. ranks.
These are the world's happiest countries https://t.co/g3hrWuelhE #InternationalDayOfHappiness pic.twitter.com/vBnYkrQdA2— CNN (@CNN) March 20, 2017
The International Day of Happiness was founded in 2012 by the United Nations to stress the importance of the pursuit of happiness with the aim of creating a better world together. It is coordinated by the non-profit international group Action for Happiness.
In parting, in the immortal words of Bobby McFerrin (among others), “Don’t Worry, Be Happy”:
We hope you have as much fun today as this little bundle of joy .#foreverychild, happiness#InternationalDayOfHappiness pic.twitter.com/lr9xELBNpd— UNICEF (@UNICEF) March 20, 2017
