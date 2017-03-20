Nation & World

March 20, 2017 12:00 PM

We’re in Texas: Reason to celebrate International Day of Happiness

By Tom Uhler

uhler@star-telegram.com

We here know Texas is a pretty great place to live — and was named last month as one of the top 10 happiest states.

So we have all the more reason to celebrate this International Day of Happiness. Even if you don’t feel like being happy, you now have a good excuse to try anyway. Like these guys:

Then there’s this from NASA:

And a little something uplifting from BBC Earth:

Here’s a list of the world’s happiest countries. Guess where the U.S. ranks.

The International Day of Happiness was founded in 2012 by the United Nations to stress the importance of the pursuit of happiness with the aim of creating a better world together. It is coordinated by the non-profit international group Action for Happiness.

In parting, in the immortal words of Bobby McFerrin (among others), “Don’t Worry, Be Happy”:

Tom Uhler: 817-390-7832, @tomuh

