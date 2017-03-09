Health bill clears initial hurdles; GOP leaders claim momentum

Republican leaders drove their long-promised legislation to dismantle Barack Obama’s health care law over its first big hurdles in the House on Thursday and claimed fresh momentum despite cries of protest from right, left and center.
After grueling all-night sessions, the Energy and Commerce and Ways and Means committees both approved their portions of the bill along party-line votes. The legislation, strongly supported by President Donald Trump, would replace the tax penalties for the uninsured under Obama’s Affordable Care Act with a conservative blueprint likely to cover far fewer people but, Republicans hope, increase choice.
The vote in Ways and Means came before dawn, while the Energy and Commerce meeting lasted past 27 hours as exhausted lawmakers groped for coffee refills, clean shirts and showers.
Angry Democrats protested that Republicans were acting in the dead of night to rip insurance coverage from poor Americans. But Republican leaders sounded increasingly confident that, after seven years of empty promises about undoing Obama’s law, they might finally be able to overcome their own deep divisions and deliver a bill to Trump to sign.
“This is the closest we will ever get to repealing and replacing Obamacare,” Speaker Paul Ryan of Wisconsin said at a press briefing where he arrived in shirt-sleeves to deliver a wonky power-point presentation on the GOP bill, part TED talk and part Schoolhouse Rock.
“The time is here. The time is now. This is the moment. And this is the closest this will ever happen.”
Leaders are aiming for passage by the full House in the next couple of weeks, and from there the legislation would go to the Senate and, they hope, on to Trump’s desk. The president has promised to sign it, declaring over Twitter on Thursday, “We are talking to many groups and it will end in a beautiful picture!”
Yet at the same time the president is leaving himself a political out, privately telling conservative leaders that if the whole effort fails, Democrats will ultimately shoulder the blame for the problems that remain. That’s according to a participant in the meeting Wednesday who spoke only on condition of anonymity to relay the private discussion.
Democrats reject that notion, and the entire GOP effort.
“What we have seen is the Republicans’ long-feared and job-killing health bill that means less coverage and more cost to the American people,” said House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi of California. “I don’t think the president really knows what he’s talking about.”
The GOP legislation would kill Obama’s requirement that everyone buy insurance by repealing the tax fines imposed on those who don’t. The bill would replace income-based subsidies Obama provided with tax credits based more on age, and insurers would charge higher premiums for customers who drop coverage for over two months
The extra billions Washington has sent states to expand the federal-state Medicaid program would phase out, and spending on the entire program would be capped at per-patient limits. Around $600 billion in 10-year tax boosts that Obama’s statute imposed on wealthy Americans and others to finance his overhaul would be repealed. Insurers could charge older customers five times more than younger ones instead of the current 3-1 limit but would still be required to include children up to age 26 in family policies, and they would be barred from imposing annual or lifetime benefit caps.
Democrats said the Republicans would yank health coverage from many of the 20 million people who gained it under Obama’s statute, and drive up costs for others because the GOP tax breaks would be skimpier than existing subsidies. And they accused Republicans of hiding bad news by moving ahead without official estimates from the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office on the bill’s cost to taxpayers and its anticipated coverage.
And even as Republican leaders expressed confidence, enormous obstacles remained. A growing coalition of interest groups has lined up in opposition, including AARP and numerous medical professionals, from mental health providers to doctors, nurses, hospitals and more. Republican senators from politically divided states have voiced qualms about the changes to Medicaid, and opposition remains from conservative lawmakers and groups.
Trump woos Cruz
There were signs, though, that some of that conservative opposition could be softening amid concerted lobbying from Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and other administration officials. Trump dined Wednesday night with Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas, a skeptic of the bill, and kept up his wooing efforts Thursday, inviting two influential House conservatives to lunch at the White House.
Kentucky’s Rand Paul is leading the effort in the Senate to derail the proposal and replace it with a bill that fully repeals Obamacare, and he has Utah’s Mike Lee on his side. Cruz also wants to see major changes before voting in favor of the bill.
All three senators are closely aligned with a slew of conservative activist groups that have blasted the current Republican proposal as a watered-down version of Obamacare. The groups, including Heritage Action and FreedomWorks, are major supporters of the three senators. If the trio capitulates, Paul, Lee and Cruz run the risk of angering their conservative base.
The opposition of all three is significant because Republicans hold only a four-vote majority in the Senate. If all three vote against an Obamacare replacement proposal, it will fail.
Texans react
North Texas Rep. Michael Burgess, R-Pilot Point, said Thursday’s votes show the GOP is serious about replacing Obamacare. He’s one of the key players in the Republican effort.
“Although well-intentioned, Obamacare failed. Republicans have responded and are delivering on our promise of affordable care for all Americans,” Burgess, a physician, said in a prepared statement.
“… We are driving down costs and giving patients more choice in their health care. We are strengthening Medicaid by prioritizing the most vulnerable Americans. And we are reducing regulations imposed on states by bureaucrats in Washington,” Burgess said.
“I’ve devoted my professional life and my public service to health care — it is my highest priority to improve the state of health care in our nation. The time is now. Americans and Texans cannot wait any longer for relief from deductibles that cost more than their mortgage payments and leave them functionally uninsured,” he added.
Rep. Joe Barton, R-Ennis, noted that “this is not a perfect bill” and acknowledged a lot more work is needed. “Our work is far from done, but it has begun,” Barton said in a statement.
Texas Democrats have only begun to fight.
“It is clear that Republicans are quickly trying to pass a poorly written bill without showing how many millions of Americans will be at risk of losing coverage under their replacement plan,” said Rep. Marc Veasey, D-Fort Worth.
“The American people have made it clear that they want quality healthcare that is both affordable and available when they need it,” Veasey added. “If we want to provide stability for hardworking families, gutting current healthcare protections and raising premiums for lower quality healthcare coverage cannot be the route we take.”
Staff writer John Gravois contributed to this report, which includes material from Star-Telegram Washington Bureau reporter Alex Daugherty and The Associated Press.
