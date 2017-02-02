Octopus grabs GoPro on selfie stick and won’t let go

An obviously intelligent octopus in Spain did what so many humans have longed to do when confronted by a tourist with a selfie stick.
The octo grabbed it and wouldn’t let go.
On the end of the stick was Andries Bik’s GoPro camera. He posted a video of the encounter:
Octopus 'attacks' and steals GoPro camera in Ibiza
Octopus 'attacks' and steals GoPro camera in Ibiza Via NewsflarePosted by WHAT WE SEEE on Wednesday, February 1, 2017
“You cannot believe how strong this guy is. Jesus!” says Bik in a low-level tug-of-war with the sea creature. “I can barely hold this.”
The incident took place on Jan. 9 at a harbor in Ibiza, Spain.
After tussling with the octopus for several minutes, Bik manages to wrestle the stick and camera from it and the octopus crawls slowly away, but not before staring up as if daring Bik to try for another shot.
Not with my train, you don't!Posted by Selfie Stick Memes on Tuesday, January 13, 2015
Tom Uhler: 817-390-7832, @tomuh
Comments