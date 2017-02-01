North Texan Tillerson joins Trump Cabinet after contentious Senate vote

Rex Tillerson was confirmed as Donald Trump’s secretary of state on Wednesday, putting a private-sector Texan in charge of the State Department.
Tillerson, a Wichita Falls native and former head of Irving-based Exxon, was confirmed largely along party lines in a 56-43 Senate vote.
Democrats mounted a vocal yet unsuccessful campaign to derail the bid. They said they feared his four-decade career at the energy giant meant he’d view the world only through the lens of a corporate executive and questioned whether he would confront Trump when he believes the president is wrong.
But Republicans rejected the complaints and declared Tillerson highly qualified for the job. Four senators who caucus with Democrats voted with Republicans for confirmation.
Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia, Heidi Heitkamp of North Dakota, Mark Warner of Virginia and Angus King of Maine voted in favor. Manchin, Heitkamp and King are all up for re-election in 2018. All four also had voted to end debate on Tillerson’s nomination earlier this week, making Wednesday’s vote a largely procedural matter. Democratic Sen. Chris Coons of Delaware did not vote.
Tillerson will have his hands full as soon as he’s sworn in, grappling with many of the same geopolitical dilemmas his predecessors did. As senators cast their ballots, the Trump White House put Tehran “on notice” after the Iranian military tested a ballistic missile and allied rebels in Yemen attacked a Saudi naval vessel in the Red Sea.
Tillerson also will have to deal with any fallout stemming from Trump’s executive order on immigration and travel that halts entry for 90 days to citizens from seven majority-Muslim nations.
Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, praised the final vote and said it’s about time the Senate allowed Tillerson to get to work. Both Texas senators — Cornyn and Ted Cruz — voted for confirmation.
“His enormous experience, and aptitude, and talent are going to be put to work for ... the American people, and I believe that not only is he a person of conviction and competence, he’s also a man of character,” Cornyn said. “He believes in putting his country first.”
Other Texas Republicans cheered the vote.
“Congrats to Rex Tillerson on passing 50 votes in the Senate,” Republican Rep. Joe Barton, R-Ennis, said in a tweet immediately after the vote. “Proud to have a Texan leading the State Department.”
Tillerson’s nomination received more opposition than those of his predecessors under President Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton and John Kerry. Clinton’s nomination passed by 94-2 and Kerry’s by 94-3. Previously, the most contentious secretary of state nominee in recent times was George W. Bush appointee Condoleezza Rice in 2005, who passed by 85-13.
The vote on Tillerson came after the White House passed an executive order on Friday that temporarily bans travel and immigration from seven majority-Muslim countries, and Democratic leaders like Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York vowed to oppose Tillerson’s nomination until he answered questions on the order.
Tillerson heads to the State Department with no formal diplomatic experience, although he struck deals with world leaders during his tenure as Exxon Mobil CEO. He recently received an $180 million retirement package upon leaving the oil and gas giant.
He becomes the first Texan in Donald Trump’s Cabinet. Fellow Texan and former Gov. Rick Perry, a University of Texas graduate, is expected to join Tillerson, a graduate of rival Texas A&M, in coming weeks as secretary of energy.
Tillerson is the first Texan to serve as America’s top diplomat in nearly a quarter century. The last was Houstonian James Baker, who served under President George H.W. Bush.
The Tillerson decision was far from the only drama on Capitol Hill over Trump’s Cabinet on Wednesday.
Trump’s nomination of school choice advocate Betsy DeVos as education secretary appeared in jeopardy with two Republican senators saying they will vote against her.
Amid fierce criticism from Democrats and teachers unions, Sen. Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska announced their opposition to DeVos due to her lack of experience in the nation’s public schools. If she loses the support of one more Republican — and all Democrats vote against her — the nomination dies.
Conflict over Cruz
Boiling partisan temperatures over Trump’s nomination for U.S. Attorney General brought to the fore Wednesday a rare sight: a public display of loyalty between Texas’ two U.S. senators, who frequently disagree.
The inciting incident came at the hand of a prominent Democrat, Sen. Al Franken of Minnesota, who lashed into Cruz at a Senate Judiciary Committee meeting. Cruz’s Texas colleague, Senate Majority Whip Cornyn interjected, leaping to Cruz’s defense.
The Franken salvo was a return of fire at Cruz for remarks Texas’ junior senator made during the committee's confirmation hearing for Sen. Jeff Sessions to be Attorney General earlier this month.
At issue was Sessions’ testimony from over 30 years ago during his failed federal judicial confirmation. Cruz accused Franken of using the incident to “undermine [Sessions'] character and integrity.”
“It is unfortunate to see members of this body impugn a fellow senator with whom we have served for years,” Cruz said. “It is particularly unfortunately when the attack is not backed up by the facts.”
During a Judiciary committee meeting Wednesday, at a point in which Cruz wasn't in attendance, an irked Franken revisited Cruz's remarks and accused Cruz of mischaracterizing a witness from Sessions’ 1986 hearing.
“When describing this history, Sen. Cruz misrepresented what happened,” Franken said. “So, I’d like to take the opportunity to set the record straight.”
Cornyn, a senior member of the committee, interrupted and defended Cruz, a scene that was significant given that the pair are widely viewed as one of the most disconnected state pairings in the U.S. Senate.
“I object to the senator disparaging a fellow member of the committee here in his absence,” Cornyn said.
“Well, he should be here first of all,” Franken responded. “Secondly, he disparaged me, senator.”
“I object to the senator,” Cornyn continued. “We’re here to talk about the president’s nominee and not a colleague.
“And I object to disparaging, disparaging a colleague on this committee and particularly, in the colleague’s absence. It’s untoward and it’s inappropriate. And I object.”
Later, Cruz told reporters, “my hope is that Democrats in the Senate will set aside their anger at the election results and will recognize that the people have spoken.”
He said he’s hopeful the divisiveness will calm down and senators will soon confirm Judge Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court.
Cruz said he’s “not remotely” disappointed that he wasn’t picked by Trump for that job.
“I am thrilled with Judge Gorsuch, and I am thrilled to be here in the Senate representing 27 million Texans. It has been the privilege of my life and continues to be the privilege of my life,” he said.
Staff writer John Gravois contributed to this report, which contains content from The Texas Tribune and The Associated Press.
