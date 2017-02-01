Venerable Westminster dog show adds three breeds in 2017 ... and cats!

If you’re as befuddled as the dogs about what that feline is doing at the Westminster Dog Show in New York this month, it’s not lost. For the first time, the venerable Westminster Kennel Club is featuring a program with cats at the event.
Fake news, you say? Heresy?
Hardly.
On Feb. 11, before the main event at Madison Square Garden on Feb. 13-14, cats like Jungletrax, below, will be shown at the American Kennel Club’s Meet the Breeds, featuring more than 150 breeds of dogs and cats, that will include an agility competition, according to a dog club news release.
Organized competition? Cats?
Well no. “They will have a cat agility demonstration but no competition,” communications director Gail Miller Bisher clarified in an email. “Meet the Breeds is an education event.”
What’s getting most media attention this year is the three breeds of canine that have been added to the 140-year-old event: the furry pumi, an ancient Hungarian herding breed. A spirited, intelligent dog “willing to work, and a quick learner,” according to the Westminster website.
The sloughi (pronounced SLOO-ghee), a rare ancient breed of hound from North Africa. It should always appear “fit, robust, elegant and fast,” according to Westminster.
And the American hairless terrier, derived from the Rat Terrier breed. Alert and curious, “lively, intelligent and friendly,” smoothly muscled and active.
If you’re considering a wager this year, don’t look for the lab to win best in show. It never has. If you’re playing the odds, go with the terrier group. A dog from that group has won 46 times, the most of any breed.
Cocktail chatter: The day before the grand finale, longtime dog show judge Lynn Eggers of Grapevine will determine the winner of the 2nd Annual Masters Obedience Championship.
