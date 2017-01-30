Trump facing defiance from AG, may target immigrants on welfare next

Defiant in the face of an international backlash, President Donald Trump pressed into his second week in office defending his sweeping immigration ban as protests persisted in North Texas and nationwide, and concern mounted from U.S. diplomats and members of his own party.
In one of the more dramatic moves, acting Attorney General Sally Q. Yates, a holdover from the Obama administration, ordered the Justice Department on Monday not to defend Trump’s executive order on immigration in court, declaring in a memo she is not convinced the order is lawful.
Yates wrote that, as the leader of the Justice Department, she must ensure the department's position is both “legally defensible” and “consistent with this institution's solemn obligation to always seek justice and stand for what is right.
For as long as I am the Acting Attorney General, the Department of Justice will not present arguments in defense of the Executive Order, unless and until I become convinced that it is appropriate to do so.
Acting Attorney General Sally Yates, an Obama administration holdover
“At present, I am not convinced that the defense of the Executive Order is consistent with these responsibilities nor am I convinced that the Executive Order is lawful,” Yates wrote. She wrote that “for as long as I am the Acting Attorney General, the Department of Justice will not present arguments in defense of the Executive Order, unless and until I become convinced that it is appropriate to do so.”
The decision is largely symbolic — Trump’s nominee to be attorney general, Jeff Sessions, is likely to be confirmed soon — but it highlights the deep divide at the Justice Department and elsewhere in the government over Trump’s order.
Trump has the authority to fire Yates but, as the top Senate-confirmed official at the Justice Department, she is the only one authorized to sign foreign surveillance warrants, an essential function at the department.
“For as long as I am the Acting Attorney General, the Department of Justice will not present arguments in defense of the Executive Order, unless and until I become convinced that it is appropriate to do so,” she wrote.
(Democrats) have nothing going but to obstruct.
President Donald Trump
Trump took to Twitter late Monday to respond to Yates and Democrats in general, saying, “They have nothing going but to obstruct.”
U.S. Rep. Marc Veasey, D-Fort Worth, who has been active in protests at Dallas/Fort Worth Airport against Trump’s order, hailed Yates’ announcement as “very significant.”
On another front, the White House warned State Department officials that they should leave their jobs if they did not agree with Trump’s agenda, a bold step intended to stamp out a wave of internal dissent against Trump’s temporary ban on entry visas for people from seven predominantly Muslim countries.
Immigrants on welfare
In another new twist, Trump is considering an executive order that would target some immigrants for deportation if they become dependent on government assistance.
The Associated Press has obtained a copy of the draft order that calls for the identification and removal “as expeditiously as possible” of any legal immigrant who relies on certain kinds of public welfare benefits.
The order, if signed, would also focus the government’s efforts on blocking immigrants who are likely to become reliant on government benefits.
The White House did not immediately comment.
Immigrants already must prove financial independence before they are allowed into the United States. The draft order signals the administration is considering not only cracking down on immigrants in the U.S. illegally, but also some living in country legally.
Obama speaks out
Trump’s order has sparked protests from coast to coast, court cases challenging its constitutionality, unease in cities worldwide and a host of questions about the limits of its scope. Even as the White House remained defiant, former President Barack Obama became the latest high-profile voice to weigh in on the issue, offering his first public criticism of his successor while backing protesters.
“The president fundamentally disagrees with the notion of discriminating against individuals because of their faith or religion,” Obama’s spokesman, Kevin Lewis, said.
The ban’s impact continued to reverberate around the world. The United Nations said that some 20,000 refugees could be affected by the 120-day suspension of refugee admission. Lawyers sought to confirm how many people remain detained in the United States, while a lawsuit argued that dozens of people may have been forced to give up their green cards by Customs and Border Protection agents.
“Lee Gelernt, deputy director of the ACLU's Immigrants’ Rights Project, said the situation at airports remains “chaotic and fluid.” Lawyers are “having trouble independently verifying anything because the government will not provide full access to all the detainees,” he said.
Gelernt said that by Monday afternoon, no list of detainees had been turned over, adding that the ACLU could be back in court within a day to get the list so it could obtain more definitive information.
Legal challenges
In what could be the first volley in an intense legal battle between state and federal governments, Bob Ferguson, Washington state’s attorney general, said he plans to file a federal lawsuit seeking an immediate halt to the order's implementation.
Ferguson is the first state official to declare plans to file such a suit, but he may not be the last. A day earlier, Ferguson joined 15 other state attorneys general in calling the measure unconstitutional. Eric Schneiderman, the New York attorney general who joined in that message, is reviewing possible options, “and that could certainly include litigation,” Amy Spitalnick, a spokeswoman, said Monday.
Five different federal courts have already weighed in, each targeting part of the order. On Monday, the Council on American-Islamic Relations challenged the entire order in federal court in Northern Virginia. Though filed on behalf of named individuals, including Sacramento, California, resident Basim Elkarra, the 35-page CAIR lawsuit casts a wider net.
So far, the courts have uniformly ruled against the executive order, which Trump signed last Friday. The rulings, in Brooklyn, Boston, Seattle, Northern Virginia and Los Angeles, have focused primarily on stopping deportations of those who reached the United States after the Trump’s order took effect.
In each case, the judges concluded that the individuals faced imminent risk of harm by government action, and were likely to succeed in ultimately proving that their deportation under Trump’s order would violate the law, the Constitution or both.
Staff writer John Gravois contributed to this report, which contains material from the Washington Post, The New York Times and the Star-Telegram Washington Bureau.
Comments