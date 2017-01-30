Nation & World

January 30, 2017 12:33 PM

Former A&M player stranded in Dubai after being banned from Iran

By Tom Uhler

uhler@star-telegram.com

A former Texas A&M basketball player is stranded in Dubai along with a U.S. teammate after Iran decided to ban U.S. citizens from the country where they currently play professionally, their agent told The Vertical on Yahoo Sports.

After Iran retaliated to President Donald Trump&#x2019;s immigration executive order by banning U.S. citizens, two American basketball players are stranded in Dubai. Chris Mannix report on The Vertical with Woj.

Posted by The Vertical with Woj on&nbsp;Sunday, January 29, 2017

Joseph Jones and J.P. Prince play for Azad University Tehran and were on a team-sponsored vacation in Dubai when President Donald Trump signed an executive order Friday barring citizens from seven predominantly Muslim nations from entering the United States.

Iran is among those on the list and responded to Trump’s order by banning Americans from entering Iran.

That left Jones, 30, who played for Texas A&M from 2004 to 2008, and Prince, 29, who played at Arizona and Tennessee, stuck in Dubai.

“At the moment, they are stranded,” their agent, Eric Fleisher, told The Vertical. “It’s a real hardship.”

He said team officials have been in contact with the Iranian government in hopes of resolving the issue, but “there is very little optimism” that either will be allowed back in the country.

“We are waiting for clarity from the team,” Fleisher told The Vertical. “It’s been difficult.”

Both players are in their first season in the Iran Super League.

Trump signs "extreme vetting" executive action tightening restrictions for refugees

President Donald Trump signed and executive action at the Pentagon on Friday, tightening the United States' refugee and visa policies.

C-SPAN
 

Detained and released at DFW

Neal Behgooy, of Plano, describes his trip home with his wife Shima Sefdeari following Trump's executive order.

Brandon Wade Star-Telegram

'This is what democracy looks like,' DFW protesters chant

On Saturday night, protests swelled in Terminal D as several Muslim passengers were detained due to President Donald Trump's executive order. Eventually a federal judge cleared the way for the travelers to leave. (Video by Brandon Wade, Special to the Star-Telegram)

rpress@star-telegram.com
 

Tom Uhler: 817-390-7832, @tomuh

Related content

Nation & World

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Man opens fire at DC pizzeria over fake news story

View more video

Nation & World Videos