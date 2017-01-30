Former A&M player stranded in Dubai after being banned from Iran

A former Texas A&M basketball player is stranded in Dubai along with a U.S. teammate after Iran decided to ban U.S. citizens from the country where they currently play professionally, their agent told The Vertical on Yahoo Sports.
Joseph Jones and J.P. Prince play for Azad University Tehran and were on a team-sponsored vacation in Dubai when President Donald Trump signed an executive order Friday barring citizens from seven predominantly Muslim nations from entering the United States.
Iran is among those on the list and responded to Trump’s order by banning Americans from entering Iran.
That left Jones, 30, who played for Texas A&M from 2004 to 2008, and Prince, 29, who played at Arizona and Tennessee, stuck in Dubai.
“At the moment, they are stranded,” their agent, Eric Fleisher, told The Vertical. “It’s a real hardship.”
He said team officials have been in contact with the Iranian government in hopes of resolving the issue, but “there is very little optimism” that either will be allowed back in the country.
“We are waiting for clarity from the team,” Fleisher told The Vertical. “It’s been difficult.”
Both players are in their first season in the Iran Super League.
