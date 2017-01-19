Commander-in-tweet: What Trump’s tweeting about the inauguration

President-elect Donald’s Trump inauguration is Friday morning. To commemorate we went to his Twitter feed, where he is known for speaking his mind on all sorts of topics. Mostly they’re political but sometimes it can be an opinion on a TV show or a critique of the media. Here’s a compilation of his inaugural-related tweets, which are pretty tame compared to his usual postings but carry the general tone.
On his whereabouts:
On my way! #Inauguration2017 https://t.co/hOuMbxGnpe— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 19, 2017
On his speech preparation:
Writing my inaugural address at the Winter White House, Mar-a-Lago, three weeks ago. Looking forward to Friday. #Inauguration pic.twitter.com/S701FdTCQu— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 18, 2017
On Sen. John Lewis attendance statement:
John Lewis said about my inauguration, "It will be the first one that I've missed." WRONG (or lie)! He boycotted Bush 43 also because he...— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 17, 2017
"thought it would be hypocritical to attend Bush's swearing-in....he doesn't believe Bush is the true elected president." Sound familiar! WP— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 17, 2017
On the attendance including a specific group:
People are pouring into Washington in record numbers. Bikers for Trump are on their way. It will be a great Thursday, Friday and Saturday!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 17, 2017
On the overall inaugural mood:
Inauguration Day is turning out to be even bigger than expected. January 20th, Washington D.C. Have fun!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 15, 2017
On how great it will be:
Hopefully, all supporters, and those who want to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, will go to D.C. on January 20th. It will be a GREAT SHOW!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2017
