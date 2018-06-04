This North Texan bought a $2 scratch-off lottery ticket and walked away with $800k

Arthur Jackson Jr. of Garland is not quite a millionaire.
But he's pretty close.
The Garland man bought a lottery scratch-off ticket — the Weekly Grand — and won the top prize of $1,000 a week for the next 20 years.
But Jackson, who asked for minimal publicity, chose the cash value option. That means he collected a $803,466.58 lump sum payment, according to the Texas Lottery Commission.
He bought the $2 ticket at Kwik Check #19 at 617 S. Highway 78 in Wylie.
The overall odds of winning any prize in this game: One in 3.95.
North Texans have seen a number of big Texas Lottery wins this year.
Earlier this year, there was a period of weeks where three scratch-off tickets worth between $1 million and $3 million, were sold in Fort Worth.
More than half a dozen winning tickets worth $1 million or more have been claimed by North Texans since Jan. 1.
Comments