June 4, 2018 10:24 AM

This North Texan bought a $2 scratch-off lottery ticket and walked away with $800k

By Anna M. Tinsley

Arthur Jackson Jr. of Garland is not quite a millionaire.

But he's pretty close.

The Garland man bought a lottery scratch-off ticket — the Weekly Grand — and won the top prize of $1,000 a week for the next 20 years.

But Jackson, who asked for minimal publicity, chose the cash value option. That means he collected a $803,466.58 lump sum payment, according to the Texas Lottery Commission.

He bought the $2 ticket at Kwik Check #19 at 617 S. Highway 78 in Wylie.

The overall odds of winning any prize in this game: One in 3.95.

North Texans have seen a number of big Texas Lottery wins this year.

Earlier this year, there was a period of weeks where three scratch-off tickets worth between $1 million and $3 million, were sold in Fort Worth.

More than half a dozen winning tickets worth $1 million or more have been claimed by North Texans since Jan. 1.

Anna Tinsley: 817-390-7610, @annatinsley

