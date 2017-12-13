Texan claims $14 million lottery prize just two days before ticket would have expired

One Texan is getting ready to have a very merry Christmas.
An Abilene resident this week claimed a $14.25 million Lotto Texas jackpot prize just two days before it was set to expire.
The winner, listed as AHSODESKA Trust, Catherine Kim Fowlkes, Trustee, requested minimal publicity.
What is known is that the winning ticket — with the numbers 3-4-6-23-34-54 — was bought at an HEB grocery store on Barrow Street in Abilene for the June 17 drawing.
And the person who bought the ticket chose the cash value option, which means the winner received a lump sum payment of $10 million. (And the store that sold it received a bonus of $142,696.06).
"On behalf of the Texas Lottery, I want to congratulate the AHSODESKA Trust on their luck and good fortune," said Garry Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery.
Lottery winners have 180 days after a drawing to claim their prize. Any unclaimed prizes go to the Foundation School Fund, which is overseen by the Texas Education Agency and helps pay for school needs across the state, according to the Texas Lottery Commission.
More than $1 billion in unclaimed prizes has been given back to the state since the Texas Lottery began in 1992, state records show.
Anna Tinsley: 817-390-7610, @annatinsley
Comments