Obituaries for Jan. 31, 2017

Betty Anderson
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS—Betty Anderson passed away Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017, at the age of 74.
Graveside service: was held Friday, Jan. 20, in Shannon Rose Hill Cemetery.
Brown, Owens & Brumley Funeral Home & Crematory
425 S. Henderson St., 817-335-4557
Ben E. Blitch
CLEBURNE --Ben E. Blitch, 87, died Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, in Dallas.
Service: 1 p.m. Wednesday, Crosier-Pearson-Cleburne Chapel. Committal: 3 p.m., Hillcrest Garden of Memory near Hillsboro. Visitation: 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Survivors: Wife, Dot; children, Nicki Beeler, Kitzi Fulgham, Jeff Blitch and families.
Crosier-Pearson-Cleburne
Cleburne, 817-648-0522
Frances Camarillo
Fort Worth — Frances Camarillo, 81, passed away Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017.
SERVICES: Funeral: 9:30 a.m. Wednesday in Mount Olivet Chapel. Interment: Mount Olivet Cemetery. Rosary: 6 p.m. Tuesday in Mount Olivet Chapel.
Mount Olivet Chapel
2301 N Sylvania Ave
817-831-0511
View obituary at
Robert “Bob” Chapman
☆FORT WORTH --Robert “Bob” Chapman, born Nov. 18, 1926, went home to be with his Lord on Monday morning, Jan. 30, 2017, at his home, surrounded by his family.
Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Briggs house in Benbrook.
Bob retired from the federal government; he was, a veteran of World War II and the Korean War. Bob married Helen Grant in 1959. He was preceded in death by his parents; four siblings; and his daughter, Vicki Wright.
Survivors: Wife of 58 years, Helen Chapman; son, Kenneth Chapman and wife, Carol; son-in-law, Dan Wright; grandchildren, Shalinda Soils and husband, Oscar, Katrina Briggs and husband, Josh, Robert Chapman; great-grandchildren, Makayla Kindles, Antonio Solis and wife, Madi, Christian Solis, Jakob Briggs and Payeton Briggs; great-great-grandchildren, Ja’kobe Stewart and Trey Solis.
Sueleen “Sue” Whitefield Guess
ARLINGTON – Sueleen “Sue”Whitefield Guess, 40, passed away Friday, Jan. 27, 2017, in Arlington.
Funeral: 11 a.m. Thursday at Wade Family Funeral Home Chapel, 4140 W. Pioneer Parkway, Arlington. Interment: Evergreen Cemetery, Lipan. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Wade Family Funeral Home, 4140 W. Pioneer Parkway, Arlington.
Sue was born Dec. 10, 1976, in Utila, Bay Islands, Honduras, to Hank Dennie Whitefield and Annie Elizabeth Thompson Whitefield where she was raised. She was employed with Alliance Sports Group. Sue enjoyed making jewelry and bows, cooking, hunting and fishing, and Facebook.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Levy Dempsey Thompson; and paternal grandparents, Dillard Raymond Whitefield and Lila Letrice Whitefield.
Survivors: Husband, Chad Edward Guess; son, Hunter Edward Guess; daughters, Emily Danielle Rubert and Cheyenne Rena Guess; parents, Hank and Annie Whitefield; brothers, Hank Dennie Whitefield and Patrick Dempsey Whitefield; sister, Angie Christine Whitefield Munoz; maternal grandmother, Martha Hester Thompson; mother and father-in-law, Kay and Larry Guess; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Wade Family Funeral Home
Arlington, 817-274-9233
Patti Loraine Herron
GLEN ROSE --Patti Loraine Herron, 58, passed on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017.
Celebration of Life: 2 p.m. Tuesday, Wiley Funeral Home, Glen Rose. Visitation: 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Wiley Funeral Home
Granbury, 817-573-3000
Susan Hester
AZLE--On Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, Susan Hester went to be with God and join her beloved parents Leonidas and Hortez Shockley.
Memorial Service: 3 p.m. Tuesday at Gospel Gathering Fellowship.
Susan was born in Cisco, Texas, the youngest of three children. She grew up in San Antonio and attended Alamo Heights High School. She was a graduate of University of Texas Health Science Center of Houston and was a dental hygienist and retired in 2014. In her retirement, her hobbies were spending time with her grandkids, kids, dogs and granddogs. She made incredible counted cross-stitch stockings for her kids and grandkids (always with that “one” mistake- Sorry, mom, we had to mention it!) Susan also enjoyed time in the garden. She was married to Otis Leroy Hester on Sept. 6, 2002, and they attended services at Gospel Gathering Fellowship.
Susan was preceded in death by her parents; stepdaughter, Ginny Salter; grandchild, Shadey.
Survivors: Left to cherish her memories are husband of 14 years, Otis Leroy Hester; son, David Alan Gardner and wife, Darcy; daughter, Teresa Lynn Hill and husband, Rod; son, Kevin Robert Gardner and wife, Mary Ann; stepson, Vernon Hester and wife, Tara; stepson, Jimmy Hester; grandchildren, Britney, Brooks, Cole, Emma, Loni, Luke, Brandi, Jimmy, Shea, Sheleah and Shyra; great-grandchildren, Blake, Cody, Griffin, Huntter, Ian and Addalyn; brothers. Fred David and Lonnie Shockley; and multiple nieces and nephews.
White’s Funeral Home
Azle, 817-444-3211
Judy Ann Brown Hodgkins
FORT WORTH – Judy Ann Brown Hodgkins passed away from pancreatic cancer on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017.
Service: A private service was held Friday, Jan. 27, at Greenwood Memorial Park, where she is interred.
Memorials: May be made in her name to Union Gospel Mission at https://ugm-tc.networkforgood.com/ or over the phone (817)-332-1437.
Born Sept, 25, 1943, in Laredo to Jefferson and Bertie Lois Mooty Brown, she was a well of unending love and support for her family and friends, and an amazing partner, mother and grandmother. Judy was a registered nurse with a diverse healthcare background, working in home health, doctor’s offices and hospitals. She had a God given gift for playing the piano and volunteered her time as a pianist at Friendly Lane Baptist Church, John Knox Presbyterian Church, and later in life, Union Gospel Mission.
She lived abroad in Israel and Indonesia and travelled extensively to Egypt, Greece, Germany, Switzerland and many other locales. Judy had a special love for the Sangre de Cristo Mountains in New Mexico and the sands and sea around Eleuthera in the Bahamas.
She was predeceased by her husband of 38 years, Larry, and her son, Trent.
She will be deeply missed by her family and friends.
Survivors: She is survived by her daughter, Holly Switzer and son-in-law, Randy; her granddaughter, Brianna Douglass; her sister, Mary Tweed and husband, Bill; nephews, Will and Jeff, and their wives, Linzey and Rachel; Judy’s partner, Wes; Wes’s son, Stan; and daughter-in-law, Melissa; and Wes’s grandsons, Bo, Jacob, and Maverick.
Biggers Funeral Home
6100 Azle Avenue, 817-237-3341
Edith “Nene” Loreen Ingram
BURLESON -- Edith “Nene” Loreen Ingram, 93, of Burleson passed away Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017.
Funeral: was 11 a.m. Friday at Burleson Church of Christ. Interment: Kimball Cemetery, Bosque County. Visitation: was 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Mountain Valley Funeral Home.
Edith was born May 1, 1923, in Kopperl to Joe S. and Oma Edith Tally Terry.
She is preceded in death by her parents, three sisters, three brothers and one grandson.
Survivors: Edith is survived by her husband of 70 years, Edward “Raye” Ingram of Burleson; daughters, Terry Ingram of Burleson and Donna Burk and husband, Joe, of Granbury; son, Jerry Ingram of Phoenix, Ariz.; six grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Mountain Valley Funeral Home
Burleson, 817-426-3200
Paul G. Lord
☆ARLINGTON --Paul Lord, 84, of Arlington met his Lord Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017.
Memorial: 11 a..m. Saturday, Feb. 4, First United Methodist Church, 313 N. Center St., Arlington, 76011.
A USAF Korean War veteran, he married Kaye Harter Dec. 20, 1956.
Survivors: Wife, Kaye Lord; children, Jon, Michael, David, Nancy.
Moore Funeral Home-N. Davis Chapel
Arlington, 817-275-2711
Tujuan E. McIntosh
FORT WORTH --Tujuan E. McIntosh, 35, passed away Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017.
Funeral: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, at Bethany Church, 6851 Wichita St. Burial: Cedar Hill Memorial Park. Wake: was 7 to 8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30, at Christ the Risen King, 5012 Calumnet St.
Survivors: Fiancee, Breneshia and her three children; son, Davion, Tujuan Jr.; daughters, Jordan, Kyea and one on the way; 14 siblings; grandparents, Dimple (L.J.), Donald (Deryl) Annie.
Rev’s Funeral Parlor
3615 Vaughn Blvd., 817-536-0200
Micaela Nava Hernandez
FORT WORTH --Micaela Nava Hernandez, 62, of Fort Worth, born Sept. 29, 1954, died Friday, Jan. 27, 2017.
Visitation: 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Calvario Funeral Chapel.
Calvario Funeral Chapel
111 W. Northside Drive, 817-624-2191
Jimmy Dale Peters Jr.
WILLOW PARK --Jimmy Dale Peters Jr., 61, died Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017.
Memorial Service: 6:30 p.m. Thursday at First Baptist Church of Willow Park, 601 Ranch House Road.
Survivors: Sons, Jimmy D. Peters III and wife, Katherine, and Justin Peters; granddaughter, Caroline Grace Peters; mother, Betty Bias; and brother, Doug Peters.
Winscott Road Funeral Home & Cremations
1001 Winscott Road, 817-249-1177
Billy G. “Cotton” Russell
Fort Worth — Fort Worth - Billy G. “Cotton” Russell Sr. passed away peacefully on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017.
SERVICES: Funeral: 11:30 a.m. Wednesday in Greenwood Chapel. Interment: Greenwood Memorial Park. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Greenwood.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, donations may be given, in his name, to his favorite charity, the Union Gospel Mission of Tarrant County, 1321 E. Lancaster Ave., Fort Worth, Texas, 76102.
Bill Russell Sr. was born in Fort Worth on Aug. 23, 1929, and graduated from Polytechnic High School in 1947. He enjoyed a long and rewarding career with the Fort Worth Fire Department from 1956 retiring on Jan. 1, 1985. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Locke Calaway Russell.
SURVIVORS: Daughter, Paula Keith; sons, Bill Jr. and Randy Russell; stepson, Steve Calaway; stepdaughter, Sherry Michener; 13 grandchildren; and 29 great-grandchildren.
Greenwood
3100 White Settlement Rd.
817-336-0584
View obituary at
Yvette Edgerton Vaughn
WEATHERFORD --Yvette Edgerton Vaughn, 59, of Weatherford passed away Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, in Weatherford.
Funeral: 1 p.m. Thursday, Joplin Baptist Church. Visitation: 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Coker Funeral Home.
Yvette Edgerton Vaughn was born Aug. 14, 1957, in Fort Worth to James and Christene Edgerton. She married Randy Gene Vaughn June 14, 1975, in Fort Worth. Yvette was chief financial officer of Bana Box and a member of Joplin Baptist Church.
Survivors: Husband, Randy Vaughn; father, James Edgerton; daughters, Heather Van Remmen and husband, James, Jessica Cannon and husband, Jeremy; sisters, Sheila Young and husband, Jim, Brenda Rutledge and husband, Bill, Kathy Booth and husband, Gary, Francene Self and husband, Terry; grandchildren, Callie, Cooper, Whitney, Brett, Randy, James and Ryan.
Coker Funeral Home
Jacksboro, 940-567-3778
Arthur M. Williams Sr.
FORT WORTH --Arthur M. Williams Sr., 82, passed away Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017.
Service: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, at Carter Metropolitan CME Church, 4601 Wichita St., Fort Worth.
The Major Funeral Home
9325 South Freeway, 817-568-0440
James O.”Rooster” Wilson
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS --James O. “Rooster” Wilson, 89, of North Richland Hills passed away Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017.
Graveside Service: 1 p.m. Thursday in Mitchell Cemetery in Iredell. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at, Lucas Funeral Home, Hurst.
Born in Iredell on March 31, 1927, to Silas Wilson and Lorena Willingham Wilson, he was one of five children, including one sister and three brothers. Rooster was called by God to join his four siblings this past Sunday.
Rooster was a fun-loving person and was known as the “Icon of Iredell, Texas.”
In 1951, he married Gladys Sparks from Dublin, Texas. Jim and Gladys were side by side for 65 years, creating many wonderful memories.
He was preceded in death by his parents; four siblings; and son, James Alvy Wilson.
James has a grandson, Justin Wilson, and two granddaughters, Haylie and Embrey Wilson. He had several nieces and nephews that looked to him for a father figure. He is also remembered by all the Iron Workers Union Local #263 workers and students.
Lucas Funeral Home
Hurst, 817-284-7271
Judith “Judy” Winchester
WHITNEY --Judith “Judy” Winchester, 75, died Friday, Jan. 27, 2017.
Graveside service: 10 a.m. Wednesday, Poe Prairie Cemetery in Parker County. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Crosier-Pearson-Cleburne Funeral Home.
Survivors: Children, Lisa Baker, Lana Mathers; mother, Dodie Pierce.
Crosier-Pearson-Cleburne
Cleburne, 817-648-0522
