Obituaries for Jan. 30, 2017

Bonita J. Alaniz
AZLE-- Bonita J. Alaniz, 66, went to be with our Lord Sunday, Jan. 27, 2017, in Weatherford.
Funeral: 1 p.m. Tuesday at Christian-Hawkins Funeral Home Chapel in Boyd with burial in Azleland Cemetery in Azle. Visitation: The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Pastor Victor Sullivan will officiate. Pallbearers: Russell Cole, Kenneth Cole, Steven Ballejo, Billy Fowler, Phillip Dooley and Brandon Lyles.
Bonita was born Feb. 21, 1950, to Joe Ben and Thelma Mae Wood Darter in Fort Worth. Bonita worked for Tandy Electronics as an assembly line leader for many years. She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, and friend to many. She had a Christian background growing up which followed throughout her life. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brothers, Joe Arvin Darter and Joe Ben Darter.
Survivors: Those left behind to cherish her memory are her daughters, Candy Gail Prezas of Corpus Christi, Sandy Annette McCauley and husband, Roger, of Azle; her grandkids, Victoria Alaniz of Corpus Christi, Craig McCauley of Tulsa, Okla., and Joseph Prezas of Corpus Christi; her great-grandson, Joshua Perez of Corpus Christi; her sister, Janie Hughes of Cleburne, , Doris Cole of Fort Worth, Deann Fowler and husband, Johnny, of Fort. Worth, Mary Collins and husband, Mike, of Azle and Sandra Darter of Fort Worth; along with numerous nieces and nephews; and a host of friends.
Christian-Hawkins Funeral Home
Boyd, 940-433-5310
Billie Lorraine Angle Boshart
Haltom City — Billie Lorraine Angle Boshart, 94, went home to be with her heavenly father on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017, after a lengthy illness.
SERVICES: Graveside: 2 p.m. Tuesday at Birdville Cemetery, 6100 Cemetery Road, Haltom City. Visitation: 6 to 7 p.m. Monday at Mount Olivet. Pallbearers: Jimmy Angle, George Angle, Ronnie Stevenson, Manny Ortiz, Rod Shotwell, Doug Emerson.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to the North Central Texas Alzheimer's Association at 2630 West Freeway, Suite 100, Fort Worth, TX 76102. A very special thank you to Mrs. Bobbie Wofford and staff of Bobbie's House for their tender loving care and support of "Ms. Ward."
SURVIVORS: Granddaughters, Lisa O'Dell, Liz Shotwell and husband, Rod; great-granddaughters, Amanda Mercedes Ortiz and husband, Manny, Cortney Lynn Black and husband, Colin; great-great-grandchildren, Jayden Ortiz and Jacey Lane Black; grandniece, Angela Emerson; nephews, Ronnie Stevenson, Bud Stevenson, Doug Emerson and wife, Charlotte.
Mount Olivet
2301 N Sylvania Ave., 817-831-0511
Brendon Marc Brawley
GRANBURY--Brendon Marc Brawley, 21, died Friday, Jan. 27, 2017.
Service: 11 a.m. Thursday, Tolar Baptist Church. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Wiley Funeral Home.
Wiley Funeral Home
Granbury, 817-573-3000
Velda Geraldine “Gerry” Childer
KELLER--Velda Geraldine “Gerry” Childers, 86, a wonderful mother and grandmother, passed away Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017.
Memorial Service: 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at The Conservatory, 200 Country Brook Drive, Keller.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Gerry’s name to a charity of choice. Gerry was born March 25, 1930, in Cement, Okla., to the late John and Grace Waldron. She was raised by her grandparents on their ranch. Gerry loved music, dancing, playing piano, cooking, fishing, and gardening. She was an avid believer in Jesus Christ. She was a wonderful storyteller of the colorful tales of her life. Gerry was preceded in death by her husband, Floyd Childers; parents; and brother.
Survivors: Daughter, Linda Plohg and husband, Tim; son, Jay Childers and wife, Carolyn; grandchildren, Robert Plohg and wife, Peggy, Jim Plohg and wife, Kristen, Delane Childers and wife, Yesenia, and Derek Childers and wife, Paula; great-grandchildren, Amelia, Sophia, Ellory, Henry, and Harrison Plohg, Brittany, Samantha, Caleb and Christian Childers; sisters, Virginia Hammontree and Suzie Buck; and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family members.
Lucas Funeral Home, Keller, 817-753-6800
James Arelyn Cox
Keller – James Arelyn Cox, 75, passed away Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017.
Funeral: 2 p.m. Tuesday in the chapel of Lucas Funeral Home in Keller. Interment: Resthaven Memorial Park in Lubbock. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Lucas Funeral Home.
Rev. Greg Deering
ARLINGTON--Rev. Greg Deering, 66, passed Friday, Jan 27, 2017.
Service: 10 a.m. Wednesday, International Baptist Church, formerly University Baptist Church. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Moore Funeral Home-N. Davis Chapel
Arlington, 817-275-2711
Shelly Maynard Dodd
North Richland Hills — Shelly Maynard Dodd passed away on Friday, Jan. 27, 2017.
SERVICES: Funeral: 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in Mount Olivet Chapel. Interment: Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Mount Olivet.
Shelly was born Oct. 21, 1959, in Landstuhl, Germany, to Carl and Sheila Maynard. Shelly was preceded in death by her sister, Carla Maynard, and her brother, Craig Maynard.
SURVIVORS: Parents, Carl and Sheila Maynard; daughter, Ryane Rau and husband, Logan; grandsons, Logan Dodd and Maverick Rau.
Mount Olivet,
2301 Sylvania Ave. 817-831-0511
Michael Inman Gill
Denton — Michael Inman Gill passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side on Friday, Jan. 27, 2017.
SERVICES: Funeral: 11:30 a.m. Wednesday in Mount Olivet Chapel. Interment: Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Mount Olivet.
Mike was born in Fort Worth, the only child of Loree and Finis "Fount" Gill, on Oct. 16, 1949. He was raised in Haltom City and graduated from Haltom High in 1967. He went on to two years of college at Fort Worth Christian College. During his younger years he enjoyed all sports. Mike was always ready for baseball, water skiing, fishing, but most of all golf. His buddies at Haltom called themselves "The Griffy Gang,” only because after their weekend dates all of them would meet at Griff's Hamburger Joint. Mike and Susan Walker were high school sweethearts and married March 22, 1969. Their early marriage was kept busy. They were blessed with three children, the third one was due on their 4th wedding anniversary, Teri (Martin), Clif and Brent (Heidi). His best times in later life was with his five grandchildren, David, Caleb, Makenzie, Mari Lou, and Emma Sue. He loved them so much, they called him "Pa-Paw." Mike's career was in retail management. He worked for Safeway for 17 years in Fort Worth, Denton and Plano. Moving on to Ben E. Keith, Wolfe Nursery and then self-employed and back to grocery products. Mike was always such a hard worker and good provider for his family. After a long and hard illness for approximately 18 months, God took him home to be with the ones he also loved. We miss you, Daddy, and we love you.
Mount Olivet
2301 N Sylvania Ave.
817-831-0511
Maria Elisa Velazquez Gonzalez
Fort Worth--Maria Elisa Velazquez Gonzalez transitioned from life to eternal on Tuesday, Jan 24, 2017.
Service: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, in the chapel of Serenity Funerals & Cremations. You may visit her from noon to 7 p.m Monday at the funeral home with the family receiving friends from 7 to 8 p.m.
Survivors: She is survived by her sister, Margarita Diaz; brother-in-law, Carlos Lopez; four nieces; two great-nieces; four great-nephews; two godchildren; three adopted sisters; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.
Serenity Funerals & Cremations
4725 Vermont Ave., 817-207-0086
Edith Virginia Hall
Arlington — Edith Virginia Hall, 91, passed away peacefully January 26, 2017.
SERVICES: 2 p.m. Tuesday at Arlington Chapel. Interment: Moore Memorial Gardens. Visitation: One hour prior to service, 1 p.m.
Virginia was born in Dallas, Texas to Marion Lee Friday and Willie Maybelle Smith on April 26, 1925. She graduated from high school in Mena, Arkansas. On March 6, 1946, she married Homer Shelton Hall, with whom she enjoyed a long and loving marriage until his death in 2000. Virginia devoted her life to being a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother and employee of the Arlington Independent School District. She is preceded in death by her husband; parents; two brothers, Lee and Harry Friday; sister, Grace Friday; daughter, Susan George; and infant twins. Virginia was witty, kind, and full of grace. She will be greatly missed by her many friends and family. May she forever rest in peace in God's loving embrace.
SURVIVORS: Virginia is survived by her daughter, Louanne McDowell; sons-in-law, Pat McDowell and Terry George; grandchildren, Brad George (Christy), Bryan George (Whitney), Cale McDowell (Andee Hartig), Angela Hollingsworth (Chad); and great-granddaughter, Harper George.
Greenwood-Arlington Chapel
1221 E. Division St., Arlington, TX 76011
Peggy Jane Harmon
Fort Worth — Peggy Jane Harmon, 60, of Fort Worth passed away Friday, Jan. 27, 2017.
SERVICES: Funeral: 2 p.m. Wednesday at Emerald Hills Funeral Home. Interment: Emerald Hills Memorial Park. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Emerald Hills Funeral Home.
Peggy was born October 6, 1956 in Fort Worth to Doyle and Jessie Harmon. She attended Eastern Hills High school and graduated from the Christian Temple in Fort Worth. Peggy grew up and lived her entire life on the East Side of Fort Worth. She was preceded in death by her parents, Doyle and Jessie Harmon, and brother, Dan Harmon.
SURVIVORS: Survivors: Peggy is survived by her daughter, LeAnna Pittman and her fiance, Danny; sisters, Connie Darby (Garry), Judy Walton, Brenda Midgett; sister-in-law, Suzan Harmon; nephews, Marc Darby, Preston Midgett Jr., Steven Harmon, Grayson Harmon; granddaughter, Kinsay Lawlor; nieces, Alissa and Josie Darby.
Emerald Hills Funeral Home
500 Kennedale Sublett Rd., Kennedale, TX, 76060
Mildred Jenkins
BROWNWOOD--Mildred Jenkins, 95, of Brownwood, formerly of Fort Worth and Mullin, passed away Friday, Jan. 27, 2017.
Funeral: 2 p.m. Wednesday at First United Methodist Church in Goldthwaite with burial to follow in Zephyr Cemetery.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First United Methodist Church of Goldthwaite or donor’s favorite charity.
She was born in Crosscut, Texas, on Nov. 11, 1921. She was a retired teacher and a member of First United Methodist Church in Goldthwaite.
Survivors: She is survived by sons, Robert William Jenkins of Fort Worth and Charles Edward Jenkins of Brownwood; brother, W.G. Mills of Keller; sister, Bernice Cooksey of Kingsland; four grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Stacy-Wilkins Funeral Home
Goldthwaite, 325-648-2255
Kelly Lynn Lawhorne
KELLER--Kelly L. Lawhorne, 56, of Keller, born Sept. 28, 1960, Nueces County, passed Saturday, Jan. 28, after a courageous battle with cancer.
Gathering of family and friends: 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4.
Kelly dedicated 25 years of service to Tarrant County Vital Records offices throughout the county.
Memorial Park Funeral Services
North Richland Hills, 817-428-9500
William Meyer
Fort Worth — William Ray Meyer, 86, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017.
SERVICES: Funeral: 3:30 p.m. Monday in Greenwood Chapel. Interment: Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Greenwood.
He was preceded by two sons; two grandsons; and one great-granddaughter.
SURVIVORS: Survivors: Wife of 65 years, Pearl; three children; 12 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and numerous other family and friends.
Greenwood
3100 White Settlement Rd.
Aloha Ann Payne
SOUTHLAKE--Aloha Ann Payne, a longtime resident of Southlake, passed away Friday, Jan. 27, 2017.
Memorial Service: 3 p.m. Tuesday at Bluebonnet Hills Funeral Chapel with Jason Meyer officiating.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the American Diabetes Association.
Aloha was born to Earl and Kathleen Hooper in Harrisville, N.Y. Aloha enjoyed genealogy and photography. Her passions included collecting Santa Claus’s and Depression glass; Aloha was a member of the Southlake Historical Society and many others in upstate New York.
She was preceded in passing by her parents and husband of 55 years, Joy Glenn Payne.
Survivors: Children, Dawn Mabius and husband, David, Jeff Payne and wife, Nicole; granddaughters, Elizabeth, Rebecca, Victoria and Autumn Skye; and sister, Margaret Hendrick, husband, Ronnie.
Bluebonnet Hills Funeral Home
Colleyville, 817-498-5894
Ray Henry Scott
☆FORT WORTH--Ray Henry Scott passed away Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017.
Service: Noon Tuesday at Laurel Land, preceded by a visitation starting at 11 a.m. Burial: Ray will be interred with honors at 2:15 p.m. in Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery.
Memorials: The family asks that, in lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Wounded Warrior Project at www.woundedwarriorproject.org.
Ray was born Aug. 28, 1942, in Cleveland, Ohio, to Irene and Marion Scott. He served 20 years in the U.S..Marine Corps, retiring with the rank of chief warrant officer 4, the highest rank one can achieve in the Marine Corps without a college education, roughly the equivalent of a major.
After retiring from the USMC, he worked nearly 30 years at the Fort Worth Neiman Marcus store. He was recognized for outstanding achievement on several occasions, including three Roadrunner awards, a Golden Stallion, and the very prestigious NM Best award.
Survivors: Ray is survived by his wife, Elizabeth; his sons, Michael and Steven (wife, Marcie, granddaughters, Sophia and Jacqueline); his daughter, Susan (husband, Michael, grandson, Ryan, granddaughter, Riley); as well as his brothers, Moorman and Ron; and his sister, Joyce.
Laurel Land Funeral Home-Fort Worth
7100 Crowley Road, 817-293-1350
Pamela Jean Simmons
FORT WORTH--Pamela Jean Simmons, 65, won her battle and conquered the grave through her Lord, Jesus Christ, on Friday, Jan. 27, 2017, in the privacy of her own home.
Service: 2:30 p.m. Wednesday in Biggers Funeral Chapel. Burial: Greenwood Memorial Park. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Biggers Funeral Home
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in her name/honor.
Pam was born to Hubert and Juanita Godby on Oct. 17, 1951. She was raised in a Christian home in Lake Worth. Pam accepted Christ at a very early age. She was active in her church and graduated from Lake Worth High School where her talents for basketball were developed. Pam met her husband, George, at Lake Worth High School where he was coaching/teaching. The happy couple married at Castleberry Baptist Church in January of 1970. In 1975, they welcomed a baby boy, Gregg. In 1977, they welcomed triplet girls, Ginger, Gidgett, and Gayla. Over the years, Pam worked as a paint contractor and an antiques dealer. She enjoyed church activities, ministry opportunities, boating, camping, fishing, skiing, curbside shopping for treasures, antiques, cars, sports, and playing with her grandchildren.
Her dimple smile, sense of humor, generous heart, positive outlook, strong Godly spirit, and serving hands will be missed by all who knew and loved her. She was a devoted/loving wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, and friend.
Pam was preceded in death by her father, Hubert Lee Godby, and a daughter, Gidgett Ann Simmons.
Survivors: Husband of 47 years, George Simmons; son, Gregg Simmons and wife, Hanan; daughters, Gayla Pybus and husband, Brad, and Ginger Simmons; mother, Juanita Ramona Boone Godby; grandchildren, Karley and Grayson Simmons, and Collin Pybus; brothers, Hubert Godby Jr. and wife, Suzanne, and Jon Godby and wife, Sandra; several nieces and nephews.
Biggers Funeral Home
6100 Azle Ave., 817-237-3341
Mary Lee Vawter
PARADISE--Mary Lee Vawter, 84, of Paradise, formerly of Iredell, died Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, in Decatur.
Funeral: 2 p.m. Tuesday, Lawson Funeral Home Chapel. Burial: Mitchell Cemetery in Iredell.. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Mary was born Feb. 2, 1932, in Meridian. She was a retired production inspector for Tandy Corp.
Lawson Funeral Home
Meridian, 254-435-2792
Thelma Lenora “Mamaw” Wells
MIAMISBURG, OHIO--Thelma Lenora “Mamaw” Wells, 98, of Miamisburg, Ohio, passed away on Friday, Jan. 27, 2017.
Funeral: 11 a.m. Wednesday at Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory, 3940 Kettering Blvd., Kettering, Ohio. Burial: Private. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Memorials:In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Thelma was born Sept. 12, 1918., to Ross and Minnie Johnson in Fort Worth. She was an amazing wife, mother and grandmother and was loved deeply. Before becoming a full-time homemaker, she owned a beauty salon and was a hairdresser for many years.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Joe David Simpson; sons, James Thomas and Billy Joe Simpson; sister, Dorothy Ozee; brothers, Gerald Paris and Vernon Johnson.
Thelma is survived by her loving husband of 43 years, Harold; daughter, Judy (Dwight) Doench; sister, Jessie Prescott; granddaughters, Lauren (Zeke) Isaacs and Shelly (John) Soter; and many other grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great- grandchildren.
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory, 3940 Kettering Blvd., Kettering, Ohio.
Kettering, Ohio, 937-293-4141
