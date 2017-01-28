Obituaries for Jan. 29, 2017

Danielle Barnes
WEATHERFORD--Dannelle Barnes, 75, passed away Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017.
Graveside service: 10 a.m. Monday in Wampler Cemetery, east Weatherford.
Galbreaith-Pickard Funeral Chapel
Weatherford, 817-594-2747
Gloria Lynn Baze
ALVARADO--Gloria Lynn Baze died Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017.
Service: 3 p.m. Tuesday, Shepherd’s Valley Cowboy Church, Alvarado. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Rosser Funeral Home.
Rosser Funeral Home
Cleburne, 817-641-4800
Ralph S. Bedford
FORT WORTH-Ralph Bedford, 87, born May 11, 1929, passed away Jan. 22, 2017.
Memorial Service: 11a.m. Monday, Jan. 30, at Laurel Land Chapel of Chimes.
Laurel Land Funeral Home
7100 Crowley Road, 817-293-1350
William “Bill” Jacob Bennett
MINERAL WELLS--William “Bill” Jacob Bennett, 86, of Mineral Wells, was ushered into heaven by his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, in Fort Worth due to complications following surgery.
Celebration of Life: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, at First Baptist Church, Mineral Wells, followed by a graveside service in Woodland Park. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30, at Baum-Carlock-Baumgardner Funeral Home in Mineral Wells.
Memorials: Those wishing to donate in lieu of flowers may contribute to the Old Jail Museum or Texas Frontier Trails.
Bill was born Aug. 15, 1930, in Aledo, the last of nine children born to T.C. and May Bennett. After graduation from Aledo High School, Bill earned a basketball scholarship to Weatherford College and graduated with an associate degree. When the Korean War began, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, which stationed him in Washington, D.C. During his assignment, he was trained as a printer, a vocation and identity in which he took great satisfaction and pride. He applied his training in this craft as shop manager/sales of printing shops in Abilene and as head estimator for Stafford-Lowden Printing of Fort Worth. He and his young family moved to Mineral Wells in 1962, where he and his wife established Bennett Printing and later Bennett’s Office Supply. Both businesses have served the public since that time and are still in operation today under second-generation owners.
Bill lived every day devoted to his family, faith and community. He was a husband of 65 years, father of four, “Dedaw” of seven grandchildren and one great-grandson. From small-town Aledo, he was blessed to experience international travel on several continents. His great delight was traveling far and wide with family. Throughout the years, he served many Southern Baptist churches as Sunday school teacher, deacon and faithful member until his passing, as well as a charter member of Cornerstone Baptist Church. Bill planned and strategized for the betterment of Mineral Wells, serving as the president of United Way, Noon Lions Club and the Mineral Wells Chamber of Commerce and many other organizations. In retirement, Bill displayed continued commitment to Mineral Wells and Palo Pinto County through various historical groups and community service organizations. In recognition of his lifetime dedication and service, the Mineral Wells Chamber of Commerce presented the Col. Willie Casper Jr. Lifetime Achievement award to him in 2016.
The family expresses deep gratitude to the CVICU staff and physicians of Baylor All-Saints Fort Worth for their compassionate care and professional skill during Bill’s final days.
Survivors: Bill is survived by loving wife of 65 years, Carline; son, Skipper Bennett and wife, Nita; daughter, Kathy Bagwell and husband, Marty; son, Brian Bennett and wife, Annette; son, Brad Bennett and wife, Karry; grandchildren, Rachel, Becky, Nathan, Katie, Bethany, Jake, Abby; and great-grandson, Alex.
Baum-Carlock-Bumgardner
Mineral Wells, 940-325-4422
Robert Branch Sr.
JOSHUA--Retired decorated United States Air Force Colonel Robert Branch Sr., 97, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2016, at Dallas Veterans Hospital. He was a proud and honorable member of “The Greatest Generation.”
Burial:--Col. Branch was buried with full Military Honors at a private ceremony held at the Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery on Dec. 22, 2016.
He was born on Sept. 25, 1919, in Joplin, Mo., to Walter William Branch and Hazel Filewood Branch.
As a young adult, Col. Branch was fascinated with airplanes, and at the age of 23 enlisted in the Army Air Corps. In 1947, the name was changed to the United States Air Force.
Col. Branch followed in the footsteps of his father who was a member of the United States Calvary, and two brothers, Walter Filewood Branch who served in the U.S. Navy and Arthur Lewis Branch who served in the U.S. Army.
Though unprepared for war and all its horrors, Col. Branch answered the call no matter the difficulty to serve and to protect this great nation. As a soldier, Col. Branch quickly learned he had an extremely important job to do. It is because of him and others who shared a belief in the need for commitment to peace along with selfless bravery, courage and willingness to help defend freedom for humanity, millions of us enjoy our liberty today.
Col. Branch was a veteran of three wars: World War II, Korea, and two tours in Vietnam. He was triple rated as a navigator, bombardier and radar operator flying planes that included the B-24 Liberator, B-29 Superfortress, the B-36 Peacemaker, the F-100 Super Sabre and the B-52 Stratofortress.
The family is proud for all the military decorations, medals and ribbons he had affixed to his uniform. These included an Air Medal, an Air Force Commendation Medal, a Combat Readiness Medal, a Korean Service Medal, a Bronze Star, an Air Force Good Conduct Medal, an American Campaign Medal, a Vietnam Service Medal, a World War II Victory Medal, a National Defense Medal and an Air Reserve Forces Meritorious Service Award.
Col. Branch always ascribed to the fact that military discipline was good training for one in life. He believed the three Air Force Core Values, “Integrity first,” “Service Before Self” and “Excellence In All We Do;” these are what you live by and learn to cherish and to remember these values remind us of what it takes to achieve true success. He always said, “The only place you will find “success” before “work” is in the dictionary.” That is a slogan proudly displayed in the offices of Peggy Sue Branch-Clark, his youngest daughter, and in the office of Tarrant County Precinct 1 Constable H. D. “Dale” Clark III, her husband.
After 32- plus years in the military, Col. Branch, who traveled all over the world during his service, decided to retire in 1975. He and his beloved wife of 76 plus years, Betty Elaine Perry Branch, were both originally from small towns, Joplin and Webb City, Mo. They decided to move to the country and live the “quiet life” in Joshua, Texas, another small town.
They decided the “quiet life”, however, was not for them. Hence, the beginning of Circle B Stables with two miniature horses, named Lo-Lo and Bonnie. As a young child Lo-Lo is what Peggy Sue called a horse whenever she saw one. As an adult, Peggy Sue felt very honored by her parents’ act of kindness in choosing Lo-Lo as a name for one of their first two minis.
Circle B Stables, at one point, had a total of 65 registered show-quality horses. They did it all showing, raising, breeding, selling, and exhibiting at some of Peggy Sue’s schools, universities, area parties and events.
Robert and Betty participated in a myriad of horse show events around the United States. For 40 plus years through exhibiting, racing, driving, and special events they enjoyed winning countless American Miniature Horse Association Local, National, and World Championships, trophies, ribbons and awards.
Together, they began sponsoring “The Biggest Little Horse Show in Texas” at Billy Bob’s Over Texas in 1980. This was a family affair with Robert, Betty, Dale, Peggy Sue, and Vicki. Their 25th and last “The Biggest Little Horse Show in Texas” was in 2005 at the John Justin arena in Fort Worth. Miniature horses came from across the United States and around the world to participate in their well-renowned show. For many years their eldest daughter, Vicki Dee Hummel, would open the show with her beautifully-trained voice singing the American National Anthem.
After the last show they sponsored and produced in 2005, they continued attending other horse shows in the surrounding states. The last show Robert and Betty participated in was in 2014 and, at age 94, Betty won a World Grand Championship trophy in her driving class. Robert, at age 95, and Peggy Sue together won a World Grand Championship trophy in a special event class, as well. What a fabulous ending to an exciting journey in the horse world.
We all need to give thanks every day that there are brave Americans like Colonel Robert Branch Sr. who were and are willing to sacrifice so much for the freedom we enjoy. We must remember their truly outstanding courage and commitment to our nation.
Survivors: He leaves to cherish his memories his wife, Betty; daughters, Peggy Sue and Vicki; his son Robert; and other relatives and friends.
Barry David Bzostek, M.D.
FORT WORTH -- Barry David Bzostek, M.D., passed away Wednesday evening, Jan. 25, 2017. Dr. Bzostek was 70.
Funeral: Service for Dr. Bzostek was held Friday, Jan. 27, in the Sanctuary of Beth-El Congregation. Rabbis Brian Zimmerman and Jordan Ottenstein officiated. Following committal prayers, he was laid to rest in the Beth-El Section of Greenwood Memorial Park.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, consideration of contributions to a charity of choice, in his memory, is suggested.
Barry David Bzostek was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, pediatrician, and member of the Fort Worth Jewish community. He was born on Feb. 6, 1946, in Norwalk, Conn., and was the son of an immigrant father who came to the United States at age 13 with only his twin brother to flee
persecution in Poland and join an older brother already living in the U.S. Barry grew up in brooklyn, N.Y., and attended Brooklyn College, where he met his beloved and best friend Jackie. He attended medical school at Upstate Medical Center of New York at Syracuse and completed an internship/residency in pediatrics at Albert Einstein/Montefiore Hospital in New York City. Upon completion, he entered the US Navy and spent three years as a naval pediatrician in Key West, Fla. Living in Key West left an indelible mark on Barry and Jackie’s lives. After his time in the Navy, Barry and Jackie moved to Fort Worth to join Julian Haber in pediatric practice. He and Julian would confer daily, not just about their patients, but also their shared love of baseball and the Texas Rangers. After many years of shared private practice with Julian, Barry became part of the Cook Children’s Physicians Network, where he combined practice with leadership and administrative roles, both of which he continued up until the very last weeks of his life. Barry served at the highest levels of the Cook Children’s medical staff leadership. For the last several years, Barry was Medical Director for Telephone Triage as well as Medical Director of Clinical excellence at Cook’s. His work on clinical guidelines, critically-appraised topics, and other avenues of quality improvement left a lasting legacy for both his colleagues and their current and future patients. A Fellow of the American Academy of Pediatrics, Barry was also involved in national research projects, and served on state committees related to parenting, and child care standards and involvement with pediatricians. He mentored many physicians early in their careers, providing invaluable guidance that would impact their subsequent careers and the way they practiced medicine. In every aspect of his professional life, Barry was a strong advocate for health care for all children. He is remembered by patients and colleagues as highly intelligent with a wry sense of humor, rational and calm, and understanding of his patients and their families. In addition to being an important member of the pediatric medical community at the local, state and national levels, barry was an active member of the Fort Worth Jewish community. He served as president of the
Beth-El Congregation, as well as its brotherhood organization, and participated on many committees and other community events throughout his time in Fort Worth. Beth-El was Barry and Jackie’s spiritual home for more than three decades, and was a key component of his gradual acceptance of becoming a Texan.
He also loved serving as a volunteer pediatrician at Greene Family Camp for many years. He loved Jewish culture and history, and sought out interesting Jewish landmarks and traditions throughout his worldwide travels with Jackie. Personally, Barry had many loves. Baseball, classical music, reading, traveling, and photography, just to name a few. His lifelong love of learning about a wide variety of subjects set him apart. But his deepest personal love was for his family. He and Jackie had three children—Andy, Rachel, and Sharon, and loved both them and their partners (Julie, Leon and Mike, respectively). His four granddaughters (Lia, Ryen, Lucy and Meredith) brought him much joy and amusement. He is remembered by his family as living his daily life according to his deeply-held beliefs that life shouldn’t be taken too seriously, and that you never really have to become an adult if you don’t want to. His playful nature made him ever-ready to watch an episode of “Sesame Street,” to enjoy tea parties with his granddaughters, to seek out exciting new culinary discoveries (the more absurd, the better), and to share stories of questionable veracity and origin. He was steadfast in his love and support for his family, and his calm way of sensing and attending to others’ needs and providing guidance to his children and grandchildren. As strong advocates for public education, he and Jackie sent all three children to public schools throughout their pre-college years. All three children went on to obtain doctorate degrees, and to share their parents’ intellectual curiosity and love of exploration, both in their chosen fields and in the broader world around them. Maintaining strong familial relationships was always a priority for Barry and Jackie, even as their children moved to various locations across the country to pursue their passions and careers.
Barry’s quiet-yet-grounding presence and love will be missed by all those who were lucky enough to have known him.
Survivors: In addition to his wife, Jackie, Barry is survived by his children, Andrew and Julie Bzostek, Rachel Bzostek and Leon Walker, and Sharon Bzostek and Michael Nalepa; and his grandchildren, Liana and Ryen Bzostek and Lucille and Meredith Nalepa.
ROBERTSON MUELLER HARPER FUNERALS & CREMATIONS
1500 Eighth Ave., 817-924-4233
Velda Geraldine “Gerry” Childers
KELLER--Velda Geraldine “Gerry” Childers, 86, a wonderful mother and grandmother, passed away Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017.
Memorial Service: 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at The Conservatory, 200 Country Brook Drive, Keller.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Gerry’s name to a charity of choice.
Gerry was born March 25, 1930, in Cement, Okla., to the late John and Grace Waldron. She was raised by her grandparents on their ranch. Gerry loved music, dancing, playing piano, cooking, fishing, and gardening. She was an avid believer in Jesus Christ. She was a wonderful storyteller of the colorful tales of her life.
Gerry was preceded in death by her husband, Floyd Childers; parents; and brother.
Survivors: Daughter, Linda Plohg and husband, Tim; son, Jay Childers and wife, Carolyn; grandchildren, Robert Plohg and wife, Peggy, Jim Plohg and wife, Kristen, Delane Childers and wife, Yesenia, and Derek Childers and wife, Paula; great-grandchildren, Amelia, Sophia, Ellory, Henry, and Harrison Plohg, Brittany, Samantha, Caleb and Christian Childers; sisters, Virginia Hammontree and Suzie Buck; and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family members.
Lucas Funeral Home
Keller, 817-753-6800
Tommy Cooley
AZLE--Tommy Cooley, 78, died Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017.
Memorial Service: 1 p.m. Monday at White’s Azle Chapel.
White’s Azle Funeral Home
105 Denver Trail, Azle, 817-444-3211
Carol Ann Cotton
GRANBURY -- Carol Ann Cotton, 69, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, in Granbury.
Celebration of Life: 10 a.m. Monday at Lakeside Baptist Church.
Memorials:In lieu of flowers, the family requests that a donation in Carol’s memory be made to the “Green Thumb Garden Club” for the beautification project of the back circle in Pecan Plantation. Donations may be sent to Jonne Hough, GTGC Treasurer, 7404 Fox Run Ct. Granbury, TX 76049
Carol was born on Dec. 8, 1947, in Dinuba, Calif. to Harvey and Betty Tarbell. She worked in school administration prior to being retired. Carol was an active volunteer, a member of the Pecan Plantation Women’s Club, and was a member of the Lakeside Baptist church.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Survivors: Carol is survived by Ronald Cotton, her husband of 52 years; daughter, Laura Lee Spoonemore and husband, Jeff; son, Richard Lee Cotton; grandson, Haden Todd Cotton; granddaughter, Olivia Carol Spoonemore; sister; Jean Cotton and husband, Robert Gene Cotton; brother, James Ruben Tarbell and wife, Donna; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Wiley Funeral Home
Granbury, 817-573-3000
Sister Cecile Faget
FORT WORTH--Sister Cecile Faget (formerly known as Sister Mary Ignatius) died Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017, at the age of 93.
Funeral Mass: will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church in Fort Worth. Vigil service: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at Thompson’s Harveson & Cole.
Memorials: Gifts in her memory may be made to the Sisters of St. Mary of Namur, 909 W. Shaw St., Fort Worth, Texas, 76110.
Born in New Orleans, she served in a rich variety of capacities. She taught at several elementary schools (notably, Shrine of the True Cross, Dickinson, Texas; St. Cecilia School, Dallas; Academy of Mary Immaculate, Wichita Falls; and Resurrection School, Houston); at O.L.V. High School, Fort Worth, and Notre Dame High School, Wichita Falls; and, for about 10 years, at the University of Dallas. After leaving U.D., Sister worked in various pastoral ministries: catechist formation in the Diocese of Houston-Galveston; pastoral ministry at Sacred Heart Parish in Breckenridge, and St. Francis Parish in Abilene; CCD and Spanish-choir assistance at Resurrection Parish, Houston; food pantry and immigration assistance work at Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish, Houston; secretarial work at the Marriage Tribunal of the Diocese of Fort Worth; and the teaching of ESL classes, at St. Jude’s Parish, Mansfield, for four years—and then, until three days before her death, at Immaculate Heart of Mary, Fort Worth.
Foreign mission assignments included a year in Lima, Peru; a year in Zihuatanejo, Mexico; four months in the Dominican Republic; and six months in Kiruhura, Rwanda, in 1995 after the genocide there.
Survivors: Sister is survived by her sister, Marie Fails; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Thompson’s Harveson & Cole Funeral Home and Crematory
702 Eighth Ave., 817-336-0345
Maureen Amanda Carroll Gayle
KELLER -- Maureen Amanda Carroll Gayle, age 84, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Grapevine, after a brief illness.
Services: At Maureen’s request, the funeral and burial will be a private event for her immediate family.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the ASPCA in her memory.
Maureen was born on Sept. 7, 1932, in Anderson, Ind. She was the daughter of Everett and Valeria Carroll and sister to Beverly Dunn and Lucretia Sutcliffe. Maureen enjoyed a fulfilling job as a teacher to first and second graders in San Diego, Indianapolis, and later in Euless. She also dabbled in Insurance Sales and Interior Design in Fort Wayne over the course of her long career. Maureen was an active member of the Chi Omega and PSI IOTA XI sororities and the Cedar Creek Women’s Club in Leo, Ind. Maureen graduated from Ball State University with a degree in Teaching and later took master’s level classes at the University of Texas in Arlington. Maureen was an active member of the First United Methodist Church of Fort Worth and later the First United Methodist Church of Hurst where she was also a member of the choir. Maureen loved to sing, play bridge, take art and jewelry making classes and spend time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Survivors: Maureen leaves behind her beloved Cocker Spaniel, Sugar; her sister, Lucretia (Tom) Sutcliffe; her daughters, Laureen Garrison and Karen (Terry) Mays; her son, Lance Gayle; four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren with another one on the way; her beloved nieces and nephews; cousins; and the countless friends that she has made over the years.
Aria Cremation Service
Irving, 972-607-4400
Roy Rhea Giddens Jr.
☆CLEBURNE-Roy Rhea Giddens Jr., 82, died Friday, Jan. 27, 2017.
Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Crosier-Pearson-Cleburne Funeral Home. Inurnment: 3 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6, DFW National Cemetery.
Survivors: Wife, Judith; children, Douglas Giddens, Kathleen Struve, David Giddens, Mark Giddens and families.
Crosier-Pearson-Cleburne
Cleburne, 817-648-0522
Emma Lee Harrison Goggans
FORT WORTH--Emma Lee Harrison Goggans, 83, loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, went to her Lord Jesus on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2017, in Fort Worth.
Service: 10 a.m. Monday at Eagle Mountain Baptist Church, with Rev. David Cecil and Rev. Gerry Lewis officiating.Burial: Azleland Cemetery. Visitation: The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Biggers Funeral Home.
Serving as pallbearers: David Dunnahoo, Tracy Dignum, John Hix, Ryan Dignum, Christopher Dunnahoo, Daniel Hix, Keith Dunnahoo, Wesley Hiser and Kyle Guest.
Memorials: Gifts may be made in her name to EMBC Memorial Fund or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Emma was born March 12, 1933, the daughter of Edna and John Earl Harrison in Wilmot, Ark. She graduated from Arkansas State Teacher College with a Bachelor of Science in Education in 1954. After teaching home economics at Watson High School for two years, she married Billy Ray Goggans on June 24, 1956, and they made their home in Fort Worth.
After moving to Fort Worth, she worked as a dietitian at Harris Hospital. She joined Eagle Mountain Baptist Church in 1957, and has faithfully served through teaching Children’s Sunday School, VBS, leading the Children’s Choir, playing the piano, and cooking the Wednesday night meals for the church family. She stayed home to raise her three girls and spent many hours tending to her garden, canning, sewing, quilting, knitting, baking and cooking for family. Emma was known for her strong faith, loving spirit, and always serving others.
Survivors: Her husband, Billy R. Goggans; her children. Denise Dunnahoo and husband, David, of Cleburne, Nelline Dignum and husband Tracy, of Weatherford, LeAnnette Hix and husband, John, of Cypress; grandchildren, Lauren Hiser and husband, Wes, of Cleburne, Christopher Dunnahoo and wife, Alyssa, of Fort Worth, Keith Dunnahoo of Cleburne, Ryan Dignum and Vicky Harney of Fort Worth, Jessica Guest and husband, Kyle, of Katy, Daniel Hix of Cypress, Kaylee Hix of Phoenix, Ariz.; great-grandchildren, Wyatt Harney, Reid Hiser; four sisters; three brothers; and many nieces and nephews.
Biggers Funeral Home
6100 Azle Ave., 817-237-3341
Patrick R. Griffin
Fort Worth — SSgt. Patrick R. Griffin, USMC, age 32, of Fort Worth, Texas, beloved son of Michelle Trinidad Patterson and Sean P. Griffin passed away on Thursday, January 19, 2017 in Iwakuni, Japan.
SERVICES: Funeral: 11:30 a.m. Thurs., Feb 2nd, in the Greenwood Chapel. A celebration of Life luncheon will take place afterwards at the American Legion Post 626 located at 1125 Burton Hill Road, Fort Worth, 76114. Interment: On Fri., Feb. 3, 2017, 2:00 pm, North Texas Patriot Guard Riders will be escorting SSgt Patrick Griffin, to his final resting place at the Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery located at 2000 Mountain Creek Parkway, Dallas. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Wed., Feb 1st at Greenwood.
Memorials: The family requests that donations be made in SSgt. Patrick Griffin’s honor to the PTSD Foundation of America, P.O. Box 690748, Houston, 77269. PTSD Foundation is a non-profit dedicated to providing services for those who suffer from trauma which affect 1 in 3 soldiers and has ended the lives of more than 1,000 troops since 2006. SSgt. Patrick Griffin’s legacy of service and sacrifice is a reminder of the risks our military members take daily to preserve our freedom and all that we hold dear. Semper Fi! He was born on Nov. 14, 1984 at the Carswell Air Force Base Hospital, he moved to New York, and later moved back to Texas and graduated from Springtown High School, Home of the Fighting Porcupines, Class of 2003. SSgt. Patrick R. Griffin enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corp. on May 03, 2004. He was a Meteorologist weather observer forecaster and provided weather information for numerous Marine aircraft flight missions. He proudly served two tours in Iraq and three in Afghanistan. He was stationed at 29 Palms California, Keesler AFB, Mississippi, Beaufort MCAS South Carolina, San Diego MCAS, and most recently, he was stationed in Iwakuni, Japan. SSgt. Patrick R. Griffin earned numerous awards such as; The Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal, Navy and Marine Corp Overseas Service Ribbon, Marine Corp Good Conduct Medal, Sea Service Deployment Ribbon, Afghanistan Campaign Medal, Iraq Campaign Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Navy Unit Commendation and the NATO Medal-ISAF Afghanistan. He also earned the Rifle Badge – Expert, Pistol Badge – Marksman and 3 Service Stripes. SSgt. Patrick R. Griffin, was a die-hard New York Giants Football fan. Besides his family, he loved playing video games, fast cars, dirt bikes, music, Star Wars, playing his bass clarinet and was an avid motorcycle rider. Valhalla! SSgt. Patrick Griffin was always mentoring fellow Marines and he wore his uniform with respect, dignity, and honor. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him. His magnetic personality and smile was pure magic that lit up a room, and he never met a stranger. He was an amazing husband, father, son, sibling, friend, and Marine. He was full of life and always had the ability to make people laugh by movie quotes and making jokes. Family and friends have lost a truly special person, but heaven gained one heck of a Marine, Ooh Rah!
SURVIVORS: Survivors: Wife, Catherine Griffin; children, Hailey, Madison, Juno, and unborn baby Griffin; mother, Michelle Patterson and husband, Mark; father, Sean Griffin and wife, Linda; grandfather, Roberto Trinidad and wife, Peggy; grandmother, Olga Lillagore and husband, Howard; brothers, Joseph Griffin and wife, Jessica, Steven Fousek and Dallas Fousek; sister, Amanda Griffin and husband, Prax; aunts Jeniffer Nagid and husband, Alan; Sandra Rambo and husband, Rod; nephews, Korbin, Isaac, and Kolton; nieces, Bailey, Karleigh, and Adrianna; cousins, Wolfgang and Robert; and many other family members.
Greenwood Chapel
3100 White Settlement Road, Fort Worth, Texas 76107
(817) 336-0584
View obituary at
Joseph Wayman Harris
Keller-Joseph Wayman Harris passed away peacefully at his home in Keller, Texas, on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017.
A native Texan, he was born Sept. 12, 1931, in Fort Worth to parents Beatrice Blanche and Joe Bentley Harris. Joe threw papers for the Fort Worth Star-Telegram with his crew of friends growing up. He graduated from Paschal High School and Texas Wesleyan College, majoring in Chemistry. He served as a U.S. Marine during the Korean War in San Francisco, Calif. He married Elizabeth “Libby” Forsyth on Feb. 16, 1956. He worked as a materials and processing engineer at various defense contractors in the Fort Worth area, such as LTV and General Dynamics.
Joe invited Jesus Christ into his life in the spring of 1969 along with his wife and traveled around the country on Lay Witness Missions which was an important part of his and Libby’s life. These emotional and spiritual adventures provided the foundation for a life spent as Christ’s disciple. He shared his witness with family and friends and practiced a daily quiet time for over four decades. At the time of his death, virtually all of his family knew the Saviour, which was very important to him.
A supporter of local Dallas Fort Worth teams, such as the Dallas Mavericks, the Dallas Cowboys, and TCU football, he was a season ticket holder for almost twenty years. He was a member of Sam’s Club. A past member of St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, Wesley Evangelical Methodist Church, and Highland Meadows Christian Church. In the last years, he was a member of Lakeside Presbyterian Church (PCA) of Keller. A faithful group of church members attended a weekly Bible study on Wednesday nights in their home.
Survivors: Wife of almost 61 years, Elizabeth Forsyth Harris, Ph. D.; children, Elizabeth Louise Harris Woodruff and husband Kip, Joe Allen Harris, M.D. and wife Liz, Margaret “Meg” Harris Walter, D.O. and husband Jeff, Ph.D., Heather Forsyth Harris Handloff and husband Richard; grandchildren, Argyle, Mary-Kate, Molly, Griffith, Claire, Audrey, Jason, Stephanie, Braden, Natalie, Zeke and Rachel, and great-grandchildren, Alex, Tucker, Landon and Reed.
The memorial visitation gathering will be Monday at 6 p.m. at 615 Promontory in Keller, Texas.
Graveside Service: 10 a.m. Tuesday at Birdville Cemetery, 6100 Cemetery Road. in Haltom City. Memorial service: 4 p.m. Tuesday at Lakeside Presbyterian Church (PCA), Southlake, Texas.
Lucas Funeral Home Keller Chapel
Keller, 817-753-6800
Albert Hearne Hathaway Jr.
WHITE SETTLEMENT - Albert Hearne Hathaway Jr., 80, passed away Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017.
Memorial Service: with military honors at 2:30 p.m. Monday at Biggers Funeral Chapel.
Biggers Funeral Home
6100 Azle Ave., 817-237-3341
Joe Hedrick
Arlington — Joe passed away peacefully on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017 of brain cancer with all his family by his side. He fought every day to live life to the fullest.
SERVICES: Memorial Service: 12 p.m. Thursday at Greenwood-Arlington Chapel. Interment: Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery. Visitation: 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday in Greenwood-Arlington Chapel.
He came from a proud and loving family of 12 children. He graduated from Okmulgee High School in Oklahoma in 1959. Soon after he met and married Charlene Murdock on Odessa. He rose to the ranks and retired Master Chief in the Navy after serving his county for 20 years. He later worked at TCJC for 13 years. He was preceded in death by his parents and eight siblings.
SURVIVORS: Wife, Charlene Hedrick; daughter, Carla Hedrick; son, Devin Hedrick; grandchildren, Hayley Jenkins, Dylan Hedrick, and Kasey Hedrick.
Geenwood-Arlington Chapel
1221 E. Division St. Arlington, TX 76011
817-548-1791
View obituary at
Judy Ann Hodgkins
FORT WORTH – Judy Ann Brown Hodgkins passed away from pancreatic cancer on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017.
Service: A private service was held Friday, Jan. 27, at Greenwood Memorial Park, where she is interred.
Memorials: May be made in her name to Union Gospel Mission at https://ugm-tc.networkforgood.com/ or over the phone 817-332-1437.
Born Sept, 25, 1943, in Laredo to Jefferson and Bertie Lois Mooty Brown, she was a well of unending love and support for her family and friends, and an amazing partner, mother and grandmother. Judy was a registered nurse with a diverse healthcare background, working in home health, doctor’s offices and hospitals. She had a God given gift for playing the piano and volunteered her time as a pianist at Friendly Lane Baptist Church, John Knox Presbyterian Church, and later in life, Union Gospel Mission.
She lived abroad in Israel and Indonesia and travelled extensively to Egypt, Greece, Germany, Switzerland and many other locales. Judy had a special love for the Sangre de Cristo Mountains in New Mexico and the sands and sea around Eleuthera in the Bahamas.
She was predeceased by her husband of 38 years, Larry, and her son, Trent.
She will be deeply missed by her family and friends.
Survivors: She is survived by her daughter, Holly Switzer and son-in-law, Randy; her granddaughter, Brianna Douglass; her sister, Mary Tweed and husband, Bill; nephews, Will and Jeff, and their wives, Linzey and Rachel; Judy’s partner, Wes; Wes’s son, Stan; and daughter-in-law, Melissa; and Wes’s grandsons, Bo, Jacob, and Maverick.
Biggers Funeral Home
6100 Azle Avenue, 817-237-3341
William “Bill” Howeth Jr.
FORT WORTH--William “Bill” Howeth Jr., 73, of Fort Worth passed away Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017.
Memorial Service: 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan., at Memorial Park Funeral Services
Memorial Park Funeral Services
North Richland Hills, 817-428-9500
Vivyan Jordon
FORT WORTH--Vivyan Jordon, 97, passed away Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, in Fort Worth.
Funeral: 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30, at Thompson’s Harveson and Cole.
Vivyan was born in Fort Worth on May 29, 1920. She was married to Harold Jordon for 49 years. During their marriage, Vivyan and Harold lived in Albuquerque, N.M., for 42 years. Her working career was in administration at The University of New Mexico School of Medicine. Vivyan was a life member of the Church of Christ. Her current membership is with the Southside Church of Christ in Fort Worth. She was a member of The Woman’s Club of Fort Worth, Daughters of the Nile, The Rejebian Afternoon Book Club and Beta Sigma Phi Sorority. During the 15 years following retirement, she and Harold enjoyed traveling throughout the world.
Vivyan was preceded in death by her husband, Harold.
Survivors: Brother-in-law; Noel Mathews of Fort Worth; cousins; and treasured friends.
Thompson’s Harveson & Cole Funeral Home and Crematory
702 Eighth Ave., 817-336-0345
Bill M. Long
Fort Worth — Bill M. Long, 79, passed away Thurs., Jan. 26, 2017 in Fort Worth.
SERVICES: Funeral: 9:30 a.m. Tues. in the Greenwood Chapel. Interment: Greenwood Memorial Park. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Greenwood.
Preceded in death by his son, James Long M.D.
SURVIVORS: Survivors: Wife of 57 years, Phyllis Long; daughter, Deborah Moore; daughter-in-law, Sheila Long; granddaughters, Laura Pharris, Molly Moore, Megan Kelly and Milynn Moore; two great-grandchildren; extended family and friends.
Greenwood Chapel
3100 White Settlement Road, Fort Worth, 76107
(817) 336-0584
View obituary at
Richard “Dick” Charles Lyness
RIO VISTA--Richard “Dick” Charles Lyness, 86, of Rio Vista went to be with the Lord on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017.
Funeral: 1 p.m. Monday at St. Ann’s Catholic Church, Burleson. Burial: Grange Hall Cemetery, Rio Vista. Rosary: 2:30 p.m. Sunday, visitation from 3 to 5 p.m., at Rosser Funeral Home, Cleburne.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, please donate to the St. Ann’s Catholic Church Building Fund, Burleson, Texas.
“If a man does his best…what else there” – George S. Patton
Dick was born on April 17, 1930, to Lloyd and Nellie Lyness at his family’s farm outside of Ryan, Iowa. He went to a small country school as a child and attended West Delaware High School in Manchester, Iowa, where he graduated in 1948.
He farmed with his father throughout his youth. In 1950, at the beginning of the Korean War, he volunteered for the United States Marine Corps. He served his country with distinction before being honorably discharged, due to the death of his father, in 1952.
Dick returned to the family farm where he farmed with his mother and younger siblings until 1960. Due to the necessity generated by growing up on a farm, or perhaps by his inherent inquisitiveness, he developed an appreciation for all things mechanical, which would serve him greatly during his life. The enjoyment he received from working with his hands, and a fondness for his herd of registered Ayrshire dairy cows, never left him.
In 1960, when his younger siblings came of age, Dick looked toward Texas for opportunities. Leaving his family farm, he went to work as a mechanic for the H.B. Zachry Construction Company, of San Antonio. He began a short tenure working on, what today is known as, the Twin Buttes Reservoir in San Angelo. After only a short period, he was called back to Iowa to assist in rebuilding the family farm, which had been destroyed by an unfortunate tornado.
During his return to Iowa he met, fell in love, and married his wife of 54 years, Margaret Eleanor Meader. They were married on Jan. 12, 1963, at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Cedar Rapids, Iowa. After a brief honeymoon in California, Dick and Margaret returned to Texas. In the summer of 1963 Dick once again started working at the H.B. Zachry Construction Company, this time it would last for almost 35 years. During his tenure with Zachry Construction, Dick had the privilege to be involved in some of largest construction projects built in Texas, at that time, which included the initial construction of Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport and the Palacio Del Rio Hotel of San Antonio.
After some years working and moving around Texas, he and Margaret settled their young family in Johnson County, near Cleburne, where they have remained since 1973. There, Dick continued his interests in mechanics, carpentry, and quiet country living. Over the years, he and Margaret had seven children, and as many tractors (if not more). He was a faithful man, devoted husband, father and grandfather. He was a quiet man, who offered what he could, and helped when he was needed.
In 1997, he retired at the age of 67. He then went on to work at his children’s construction company, Lyness Construction, LP, in Cleburne. During his part-time retirement and as he was not one to idle, Dick enjoyed restoring his collection of antique tractors, traveling, reading, and most of all enjoying time with his family.
Dick was devout Catholic from birth, and has always been a member of a Catholic parish, most recently as a parishioner of St. Ann’s Catholic Church of Burleson..
Dick was preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd and Mary Ellen “Nellie” McGraw Lyness; siblings: Lloyd, Jr., Nadine, Maureen, Leslie and Lester.
Survivors: Dick is survived by his wife, Margaret Lyness of Rio Vista; their seven children (their spouses); Mike (Kathy), Pat (Rita), Tim (Lori), Loraine (George) Pittenger, Terry (Stephanie), Bryan (Unna), and Ryan (Casey); multiple grandchildren and great-grandchildren; his sister, Mary Jean Davis (Ross) of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; his brother, Jerry Lyness (Patty) of Ryan, Iowa; and countless cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.
This is a brief summary of the life of Richard Charles Lyness. We, his family, would like to make it understood, that Dick lived his life for God, family, and country. He was not one to take credit, nor boast of self-achievements. He was an extremely hardworking, sternly honest, and a quietly humble man. He was blessed with a willingness to sacrifice so others could succeed, and we ask that when thinking about Richard Charles Lyness please remember this quote;
“It is foolish and wrong to mourn men who died. Rather we should thank God that such men lived”-- George S. Patton
Rosser Funeral Home
Cleburne, 817-641-4800
Cora Mae McCollum
EVERMAN--Cora Mae McCollum, 90, was born May 15, 1926, in Millington, Mich., the daughter of John James Moore and Mabel Edith George, and she went to be with her Lord on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017, in a nearby nursing home.
Cora was married to Everett McCollum. She was a member of Harvest Church of Watauga. She was a resident of Everman. She loved to cook and travel. She was quiet and had a great smile. She will be missed by all who loved her.
Cora was preceded in death by her parents, three sisters, one brother, and her husband.
Survivors: Son, David McCollum and wife, Cherise, son, Earl McCollum and wife, Betty, nephew, Robert Moore and wife, Jane, and other family and friends.
Laurel Land Funeral Home-Fort Worth
7100 Crowley Road, 817-293-1350
Margaret Mary “Peggy” McGough
AZLE– Margaret Mary “Peggy” McGough, 101, passed peacefully on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, surrounded by her devoted and loving family.
Mass of Christian Burial: 11 a.m. Wednesday at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Azle. Burial: Greenwood Memorial Park. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Biggers Funeral Home with a recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7 p.m.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Catholic Charities or a charity of your choice.
Peggy was born Jan. 15, 1916, in Wigan, Lancashire, England, to Thomas and Gertrude Flynn; she was raised in Chicago, and married Patrick Francis McGough. She lived her life dedicated to their three children. They were fortunate to travel and make homes in Chicago, Ill., Kansas City, Mo., Cincinnati, Ohio, Cairo, Egypt, Amarillo, and Tucson, Ariz.
Moving to Fort Worth in 2005, Peggy enjoyed fellowship with her church family at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Azle, and its Women’s Guild, the Eagle Mountain Lake Women’s Club, Johnnie’s Book Club, and her Friday Senior Bridge Group in Azle.
She was preceded in passing by her loving husband, Patrick Francis McGough.
Survivors: Her children, Thomas P. McGough and wife, Jackie, of Madison, Wis., Patricia Sinker and husband, Robert, and Michael McGough, and wife, Nancy; grandchildren, Thomas M. McGough, and wife, Lori, of Chicago, Ill., Dr. Peter Worman, and wife, Kelli, of Madison, Wis., Dr. John W. Moore, and wife, Kristi, of Indianapolis, Ind., Billy McGough, and wife, Amanda, Tim McGough, and wife, Shannon; and 13 great-grandchildren.
Biggers Funeral Home
6100 Azle Ave., 817-237-3341
Tujuan E. McIntosh
FORT WORTH--Tujuan E. McIntosh, 35, passed away Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017.
Funeral: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, at Bethany Church, 6851 Wichita St. Burial: Cedar Hill Memorial Park. Wake: 7 to 8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30, at Christ the Risen King, 5012 Calumnet St.
Survivors: Fiancee, Breneshia and her three children; son, Davion, Tujuan Jr.; daughters, Jordan, Kyea and one on the way; 14 siblings; grandparents, Dimple (L.J.), Donald (Deryl), Annie
Rev’s Funeral Parlor
3615 Vaughn Blvd., 817-536-0200
Frankie F. Medlin
SPRINGTOWN -- Frankie F. Medlin died Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017.
Funeral: 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31 at First United Methodist Church in Springtown. Interment: Springtown Cemetery. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30 at White’s Funeral Chapel in Springtown.
Frankie was born in Newcastle, Texas, to Troy Frazier and Ima Worley Frazier. She was a graduate of Southwestern Assemblies of God University, Waxahachie. She received a bachelors degree in English with a minor in education from the University of North Texas. She also received her masters degree in Education and completed graduate work in music at Southern Methodist University, Perkins School of Theology. She was the pianist for the First United Methodist Church in Springtown for many of years. She also served as church pianist for churches in San Angelo, Brownwood, Kerrville and Garland, all in Texas, as well as Chester, Pa., Columbus, Mo. and Anchorage, Alaska. She taught school in Menard, Texas, Anchorage, Alaska and Plano, Texas. Following her retirement from teaching she was active in her church. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Springtown and Texas State Teachers Association and the Plano Retired Teachers Association. She also served as a docent at Hermitage Farmstead in Plano. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Derold Frazier; and husband, Bert Dimock.
Survivors: Children, Darren Medlin and wife, Susan, of San Antonio. and Derek Medlin and wife Lauriesue of Rancho Cucamonga, Calif.; sisters, Ozelle Flippo of Fort Worth, Faye Wilkerson of Houston and LaVerne Stayton, Sacramento, Calif.; and four grandchildren.
White’s Funeral Home
Springtown, 817-220-7111
William Meyer
Fort Worth — William Ray Meyer, 86, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017.
SERVICES: Funeral: 3:30 p.m. Monday in Greenwood Chapel. Interment: Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Greenwood.
He was preceded by two sons; two grandsons; and one great-granddaughter.
SURVIVORS: Survivors: Wife of 65 years, Pearl; three children; 12 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and numerous other family and friends.
Greenwood
3100 White Settlement Rd.
817-336-0584
View obituary at
Marlene Nathan Meyerson
NEW YORK CITY -- After a 16-month battle with ovarian cancer, Marlene Nathan Meyerson died peacefully Friday, Jan. 27, 2017, at the home of her daughter, Marti Meyerson.
Service: Following a private family service in Fort Worth, she will be laid to rest next to her son, David, in the Beth-El Section of Greenwood Memorial Park.
Marlene was born in Galveston on Nov. 20, 1940, the daughter of Tilley and David Nathan. She graduated from Ball High School in 1958, where she was a cheerleader. After high school, she attended The University of Texas at Austin, where she was a member of Alpha Epsilon Phi sorority.
While at “The University,” she met her husband-to-be, Morton H. Meyerson, a fellow student, in 1959. She left school in 1960 to work on the presidential campaign of John F. Kennedy, then she moved to San Francisco to work in the fashion industry at I Magnin. Following her return to Texas in early 1964, she worked in the Austin and Galveston offices of Texas Senator Babe Schwartz.
On April 26, 1964, Marlene and Morton were married and set off on their life adventure. Morton was a data processing engineer at Bell Helicopter and Marlene was executive assistant to the director of the Fort Worth Art Center. Their first child, David, was born in September 1967, and he was followed by their daughter, Marti, in October 1969. David died on Oct. 17, 1998.
During her early married years, Marlene’s life revolved around her family. Later, when her children were in school, Marlene launched a highly successful career in real estate in Dallas. During those years, she was also a leader in Dallas civic and cultural affairs, including the Junior League, which she had joined while still in Galveston, and many other charitable organizations. She was a Life Member of the National Council of Jewish Women.
Among her many accomplishments, in 1997 she was recognized at the Seventh Annual World AIDS Day Luncheon held in the United Nations Building in New York, and she received the Award of Distinction for Leadership in Philanthropy. The award celebrated her leadership of the fundraising efforts of AMFAR Dallas (American Foundation for Aids Research), for which she raised nearly $2 million. Earlier, in 1994, she had brought Paul Simon to Dallas for a sold-out concert at the Meyerson Symphony Center, and in the same year she brought Elizabeth Taylor as part of those AMFAR events.
In her later years, Marlene split her time between Manhattan and Santa Fe. Manhattan allowed Marlene to explore her interest in art and culture but even more importantly brought her close to her daughter, son-in-law Jamie Hooper, and her beloved grandchildren, Hannah, David, and Sandy. Santa Fe was Marlene’s place of peace, where she would swim laps on a daily basis and trained for a triathlon, for which, at the age of 75, she won first prize in her age group.
Throughout her life she was an active participant in the arts, serving at the time of her death as the Chairman of the Board of SITE Santa Fe; as a member of and former chairman of the advisory council of the Harry Ransom Center of the University of Texas at Austin; as Founder of the Alfred Stieglitz Society, a Curatorial Friends Group supporting the Department of Photographs at the Metropolitan Museum of Art; as a member of the Visiting Committee of the Metropolitan Museum of Art; as a member of the Collection Committee of the Cooper Hewitt Museum; as a member of the Video & Film Committee of the Whitney; as a member of the Contemporary Arts Council of the Museum of Modern Art; and as a member of the Santa Fe Chili and Marching Society.
Survivors: In addition to Marti Meyerson, Jamie Hooper and her grandchildren, Marlene is survived by her husband, Morton H. Meyerson; her sister, Carolyn Nathan; her brother, Neil Nathan; and her cousin and lifelong friend, Marvin Nathan.
Memorials: In 2017, some 22,000 women will be diagnosed with ovarian cancer and approximately 14,000 will die from it. Early detection screening methods don’t exist and by the time ovarian cancer is diagnosed it often has spread to the point that treatment is ineffective. Ovarian cancer is deemed an orphan disease and consequently receives minimal national research funding. For those who wish to honor Marlene’s memory, the family requests that donations be made to The David Nathan Meyerson Foundation (www.dnmf.org). These, tax deductible, donations will be collected and forwarded to the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai for ovarian cancer research.
ROBERTSON MUELLER HARPER FUNERALS & CREMATIONS
1500 Eighth Ave., 817-924-4233
Frances Murlene Mowery
Weatherford — Frances Murlene Mowery, 86, passed away Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017.
SERVICES: Memorial service: 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in Greenwood Chapel. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, Murlene’s family wishes donations be made to the Sandy Sokol Memorial Fund.
Murlene was employed 20 plus years by the National Cutting Horse Association in Fort Worth.
SURVIVORS: Sisters, Melba Vincent and Laverne Moore; brothers, Weldon Walker and Doug Walker; sons, Rick and Mike Mowery; six grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Greenwood
3100 White Settlement Rd.
817-336-0584
View obituary at
Frances Penneston Nance
JOSHUA -- Frances Penneston Nance, loving wife, sister and friend, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017.
Memorial: is pending.
Frances is predeceased by a son; Christopher Halcomb, sister; Donna Reddick, brothers; John and Charles Penneston, mother and father; Elsie and Floyd Penneston.
Survivors: Husband, Robert Nance, sisters; Suzanne Hardin and Lottie Sanders.
Mayfield-Kiser Funeral Home
12301 S. I-35 W., 817-568-8836
Curtis James Newton
KELLER--Curtis James Newton, 43, passed away Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017.
Church Service: 9 a.m. Tuesday at Heritage Church of Christ, Fort Worth with burial to follow at Bourland Cemetery in Keller. Visitation: 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Lucas Funeral Home Keller Chapel, 1601 S. Main St.
Survivors: Daughters, Bailey, Mckenzie and Skylar Newton; parents, Galen and Janice Newton; brother, Jason and his wife Amy Newton; sister, Amanda and her husband Wes Pledger; grandfather C.L. Norman; nephews, Cole, Luke, Elijah Newton and Walker Pledger; and niece, Lila Pledger.
Lucas Funeral Home
Keller, 817-753-6800
Charlotte Ann Reece Rolan
FORT WORTH--Charlotte Ann Reece Rolan, 72, passed away unexpectedly, but peacefully, at home on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017.
Memorial:will be held on a later date.
Born Feb. 17, 1944, in Plainview, she spent her childhood moving around the American West. She eventually settled back in Texas to raise her family, and thrived in her 45-year career at H & R Block. She joins her beloved son, Donald Rolan; parents, Rev. Charles and Margaret Naylor Reece; and sister, Phyliss Jan Diggs, who predeceased her.
Survivors: She is survived by her husband, Henry Don “Pete” Rolan; her children, Marilyn Hollen and Scott Rolan; grandchildren, Jeff Rakes Sr, Jerry Rakes, Justin Garcia, Jason Garcia, Jared Garcia, Kaylee Rolan, Dillon Rolan, Dalton Rolan, Brandon Rolan and Cameron Rolan; great-grandchildren, Jayden Rakes and Jeff Rakes Jr.; her brothers, Keith Reece and Stephen Reece; and her sister, Donna Peterson. She also leaves behind many friends and colleagues who trusted and respected her. She will be missed.
Laurel Land Funeral Home-Fort Worth
7100 Crowley Road, 817-293-1350
Charles Russell
MINERAL WELLS-- “I have fought the good fight, I have finished the course, I have kept the faith.” --2 Timothy 4:7
Charles Russell, a faithful servant of God, finished his earthly journey on Friday, Jan. 27, 2017.
Service: 2 p.m. Wednesday at First Baptist Church of Mineral Wells. Viewing: 1 p.m. prior to the service. Interment: Woodland Park Cemetery in Mineral Wells.
Charles was born July 10, 1926, to Bob and Nettie Russell. He was one of six children. Charles served proudly in the United States Navy during the latter part of World War II. He married his high school sweetheart, Ora Goyne Russell, while he was stationed in Corpus Christi. Charles answered God’s call to the ministry and prepared himself by getting his divinity degree from Southwestern Theological Seminary in Fort Worth.
Charles served many years as a pastor with Ora by his side. He served as pastor at Broadview Baptist Church in Fort Worth; Ideal Street Baptist in Seminole, Okla.; Worth Street Baptist in Dallas; and First Baptist Church of Hutchins. After he retired from the ministry, he continued to serve in many ways.
Charles was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 71 years; his brother, D.B.; his sister, Jo Anthony; and brother, Otis Russell.
Survivors: He is survived by his son, Charles Russell Jr. and wife, Nancy; daughter, Donna Johnston and husband, Mike; brothers, Buel and Ronnie Russell. He also is survived by grandchildren, Chuck Russell, Dawn Hawkins, Russ Johnston and wife Cynthia, Paul Johnston; two great-grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; his sister-in-law, Mary Jo Young; and many loving nieces and nephews.
Byrum Funeral Home
Lancaster, 972-227-2121
Anita Kay Sansom
Burleson — Anita Sansom, 78, died Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017.
SERVICES: Funeral: 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in Mount Olivet Chapel. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Mount Olivet.
Mount Olivet
2301 N Sylvania Ave
817-831-0511
View obituary at
Paula Jean Scarber
CLEBURNE- Paula Scarber died Friday, Jan. 27, 2017.
Service: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Calvary Baptist. Burial: Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation: 4 p.m. Sunday, Crosier-Pearson-Cleburne Funeral Home.
Crosier-Pearson-Cleburne
Cleburne, 817-648-0522
Pamela Jean Simmons
FORT WORTH--Pamela Jean Simmons, 65, won her battle and conquered the grave through her Lord, Jesus Christ, on Friday, Jan. 27, 2017, in the privacy of her own home.
Service: 2:30 p.m. Wednesday in Biggers Funeral Chapel. Burial: Greenwood Memorial Park. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Biggers Funeral Home
Memorials: Survivors: Husband of 47 years, George Simmons; son, Gregg Simmons and wife, Hanan; daughters, Gayla Pybus and husband, Brad, and Ginger Simmons; mother, Juanita Ramona Boone Godby; grandchildren, Karley and Grayson Simmons, and Collin Pybus ; brothers, Hubert Godby Jr. and wife, Suzanne, and Jon Godby and wife, Sandra; several nieces and nephews.
Biggers Funeral Home
6100 Azle Ave., 817-237-3341
Lavina Sisson
FORT WORTH--Lavina Sisson was born in Fort Worth on Sept. 23, 1920, and passed on to a better place on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017.
Funeral: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, at Laurel Land Funeral Home and Memorial Park, 7100 Crowley Road, Fort Worth. Viewing: 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30, at Laurel Land..
Mrs. Sisson was a homemaker and helped her husband, Clarence Sisson, run Arlington Heights Plumbing Company for more than 35 years. She had been living at Fox Run Estates for the last 17 years where she passed away peacefully, surrounded by family and friends.
Survivors: She is survived by her daughter, Peggy Maxwell of Azle; her daughter, Marilyn Patrick of Irving; and her son, Charles Sisson of Arlington. Mrs. Sisson is also survived by seven grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
Laurel Land Funeral Home-Fort Worth
7100 Crowley Road, 817-293-1350
Billy Gene Sullivan
WEATHERFORD--Billy Sullivan, 74, passed away Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017.
Graveside service: 2 p.m. Monday in Pleasant Grove Cemetery, Boyd, Texas.
Galbreaith- Pickard Funeral Chapel
Weatherford, 817-594-2747
Bob Tanner
COLLEYVILLE--Bob Tanner of Colleyville went home to the Lord at 11 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, due to complications of Alzheimer’s and a brief illness.
Funeral: 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, at Bluebonnet Hills Funeral Home and Memorial Park. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers please consider memoriam gifts to Alzheimer research or Paradigm College Ministries “Co-Mission,” https://www.gofundme/com/comissioned.
Lt .Col. Bobby Jack Tanner was a retired USAF pilot serving from 1952-1974. He flew B49 and B52 during Cold War, in the ‘50s and early ‘60s, plus a handful of other aircraft. In 1967 he was trained in the F100 Saber Jet for combat in Vietnam (1967-1968) where he flew 255 missions. He received 19 decorations, including two Distinguished Flying Crosses, one Bronze Star Medal, 14 Air Medals and two Vietnamese Gallantry Crosses (one Silver Star, one Bronze Palm).
His greatest accomplishment was as husband, father, grandpa and friend to many. He married Jackie Tanner in 1957. They were married 56 years before her death in 2013. They had three sons, Greg, Scotty and Neil. “Grandpa” was preceded in death by his wife, Jackie, and son, Scotty.
Survivors: He is survived by sons, Greg and wife, Beth, of Stephenville, Neil of Hurst; grandkids, Kyle and wife, Macy Belton of Braden, Garrett of Stephenville, Morgan and Brooke of Hurst; sisters, Martha Kincade and husband, Don, of Rendon and Nancy Proper of Arlington; nieces and nephews, JoNell and Marty Bruenig, Jerry and Linda Toomer, Susie and Larry Carter, and Jason Proper of Chicago, Ill.; plus many great-nieces and nephews.
Bluebonnet Hills Funeral Home
Colleyville, 817-498-5894
Evelyn Thompson
Haltom City — Evelyn Thompson passed away on Thursday morning, Jan. 26, 2017.
SERVICES: Celebration of life at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, in Mount Olivet Chapel. Interment: Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30, at Mount Olivet.
Memorials: May be made in Evelyn’s name to one’s favorite charity or your local animal shelter. The family expresses their greatest appreciation for all the wonderful staff at Life Care of Haltom; who have demonstrated a caring attitude and engaging residence for mom the last six years. Evelyn McKinley Thompson was born on Dec. 23, 1924 in Muskegon, Mich., but always declared Fort Worth her hometown! She was so special; she was the third and final child born to Lloyd and Willa Gaulden McKinley. Evelyn enjoyed riding her bike and attended Paschal HS and Travis Avenue Baptist. She enjoyed going to the movies where she met JC Thompson, her life partner for 53 years of marriage. During World War II she worked at Consolidated helping to build the B-24 bombers. In addition to being a homemaker for her family she worked at Royal Tile and Clardy Auto Air. She was active in the community schools as a PTA and booster club member. Supporting the men and women of our armed forces was a lifetime commitment as she served as a member, chaplain and president of the Ladies Auxiliary to the VFW. Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents, husband; brother, Lloyd and sister, Ruth Schaefer.
SURVIVORS: Her love of teasing others will be missed by her twin sons, Jay (Ann) and Ray (Sandy) Thompson ; grandchildren, Alison Kothmann, Marisa (Kenneth) Coyle, Travis and Cody Thompson; great-grandchildren, Jack, Karoline and Heidi Kothmann, and Reese Coyle; and extended family, nieces, nephews and many friends.
Mount Olivet
2301 N Sylvania Ave
817-831-0511
View obituary at
Rebecca Vega
ARLINGTON — Rebecca “Becky” Vega, 64, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017.
SERVICES: 1 p.m. Tuesday at Faith Assembly of God, Arlington. Burial: Skyvue. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Skyvue Funeral Home..
SURVIVORS: Husband, Jose; Children, John (Jennifer), Teresa (Amy), Maria (Daniel) and Angela (Steven); two siblings and 10 grandchildren.
Skyvue Funeral Home
Fort Worth, Texas
817-478-6955
View obituary at
Robert H. Weatherholt
Arlington — Robert H. Weatherholt passed away Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017, in Mansfield.
SERVICES: 2 p.m. Monday at Greenwood-Arlington Chapel. Interment: Moore Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Greenwood-Arlington Chapel.
Robert was born Feb. 27, 1938, in Bartlesville, Okla. to Aubrey O. and Effie E. Weatherholt. He graduated from Bartlesville High School and later received a Bachelors of Art from Oklahoma State University. He retired from Southwest Office Systems. Robert was a member of Fielder Church in Arlington.
SURVIVORS: He is survived by his wife, Frances Weatherholt of Arlington; son, Larry Weatherholt and wife, Paula of North Richland Hills; daughter, Sherry Weatherholt of Smith Center, Kansas; step-daughter, Debbie Forsberg and husband, Howard of Arlington; step-son, Jeff Simmons and wife, Lisa of Alvarado; brothers, Alan Weatherholt and wife, Mina of Owasso, Okla. and Bill Weatherholt and wife, Pam of Tulsa, Okla.; grandchildren, Andrew Weatherholt and wife, Kelli, Daniel Weatherholt and wife, Jessica, Kendalyn Weatherholt, Matthew Forsberg and wife, Stephanie, Mark Forsberg, Masson Simmons, Miranda Dawson and Leslie Mathison; and numerous nieces, nephews; other relatives and friends.
Arlington Chapel
1221 E. Division St., Arlington, TX 76011
817-548-1791
View obituary at
John David Weber
FORT WORTH -- John David Weber, passed away Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.
Service: 3:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30 at DFW National Cemetery, Lane C.
John was born Oct. 25, 1948 in Fort Smith, Ark. He was a Vietnam Veteran serving from 1968 to 1971.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Randy Maxwell for taking such wonderful care of our brother.
Survivors: Survived by his sisters, Mary K. Bezdek, Clenna and Rodney Mason and Nell and Rick Lemieux; he is also survived by several nieces and nephews; aunts and uncles; and a host of amazing friends.
Thelma Lenora “Mamaw” Wells
MIAMISBURG, OHIO--Thelma Lenora “Mamaw” Wells, 98, of Miamisburg, Ohio, passed away on Friday, Jan. 27, 2017.
Funeral: 11 a.m. Wednesday at Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory, 3940 Kettering Blvd., Kettering, Ohio. Burial: Private. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Memorials:In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Thelma was born Sept. 12, 1918., to Ross and Minnie Johnson in Fort Worth. She was an amazing wife, mother and grandmother and was loved deeply. Before becoming a full-time homemaker, she owned a beauty salon and was a hairdresser for many years.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Joe David Simpson; sons, James Thomas and Billy Joe Simpson; sister, Dorothy Ozee; brothers, Gerald Paris and Vernon Johnson.
Survivors:Thelma is survived by her loving husband of 43 years, Harold; daughter, Judy (Dwight) Doench; sister, Jessie Prescott; granddaughters, Lauren (Zeke) Isaacs and Shelly (John) Soter; and many other grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great- grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Joe David Simpson; sons, James Thomas and Billy Joe Simpson; sister, Dorothy Ozee; brothers, Gerald Paris and Vernon Johnson.
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory, 3940 Kettering Blvd., Kettering, Ohio.
Kettering, Ohio, 937-293-4141
Comments