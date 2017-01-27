Obituaries for Jan. 28, 2017

Ben G. Basinger
FORT WORTH--Ben G. Basinger, 86, passed away in Fort Worth on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017.
Celebration of Life: 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30, in the J.E. Keever Mortuary Chapel of Ennis. Interment: Elm Branch Cemetery of Bardwell under the direction of J.E. Keever Mortuary, Inc. Visitation: Noon to 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30, in the J.E. Keever Mortuary Chapel of Ennis.Visitation: 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, at Biggers Funeral Home, 6100 Azle Ave., Lake Worth..
Ben Grant Basinger was the second of twin boys born to John Cleveland Basinger and Bertha Lillian Wolverton in the rural community of Rankin, Ellis County, on Dec.r 6, 1930. He and his older twin brother, Glen Angelie, were practically inseparable all their lives. They both accepted Jesus as their Lord and Savior and became members of the Rankin Church of Christ at an early age.
Ben and Glen grew up to adulthood in Rankin while working on their father’s cotton farm and learning all the “in’s” and “out’s” of operating their father’s Ford 8N tractor and doing their share of chopping and picking cotton.
They attended school in Rankin through the first 5 or 6 grades, then transferred to Avalon for a couple of years and and finally graduated from Ennis High School in 1948.
Ben joined the U.S. Air Force in the 1950s, making it his career before retiring to live near Carswell AFB in Fort Worth and enjoying fellowship with other Air Force retirees. While in the Air Force and even more so in retirement, Ben became a fixture at both the Stagecoach Ballroom and the Rodeo Exchange. His dancing skills, generosity and personality eventually made him a legend in his own time, earning him the titles “The Fabulous Ben Basinger,” “The Fabulous B,” or just “The Fab”, for short. By the 1990s, you could ask anyone at the Stagecoach about “The Fab” and chances were they not only could tell you who he was and point you to him, they could also, if asked, tell you at least one “Fab” story. His friends were legion and he was loved by all of them.
He married Martha Ann Pettijohn on Aug. 1, 1959, and they had one child, Eric Benjamin Basinger, born in 1968. Ben and Ann were divorced on 29 May 1973.
Ben and Glen were faithful and regular attendees at the annual Rankin-Byrd Community Reunions held from the late 1970s until the 2014. At these reunions, someone would usually comment as Ben and Glen walked in the door: “the Basinger boys are here, we can now really start the reunion.”
As a demonstration of his love for and bond with his twin brother, for nearly two years while Glen was dying from Parkinson’s disease at his daughter’s home in Murphy, Dallas County, Ben made the 90-mile round trip from Fort Worth to visit Glen at least three times a week. During that time he was asked about attending the Rankin reunion and he replied he could not come because he would not feel right being there without Glen.
Ben was preceded in death by his parents; his twin brother, Glen; and his former wife, Martha Ann.
Survivors: He is survived by his son, Eric Basinger of Fort Worth; his sisters, Billie Jean Brown and Johnnie Feaster of Abilene; and many nieces, nephews and cousins..
Winifred Estelle Baxley
ARLINGTON – Winifred Estelle Baxley, 96, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, in Arlington.
Funeral: 1 p.m. Monday at Wade Family Funeral Home, 4140 W. Pioneer Parkway, Arlington. Interment: Moore Memorial Gardens, Arlington.
Winifred was born Nov. 24, 1920, in Stephenville to James Ira McMains and Louisa E. Melton McMains. She attended Tarleton State University.
Winifred was preceded in death by her husband, Denzil E. Baxley, in 1996.
Survivors: Children, Kenneth E. Smith, Jean Stephens and husband, Gary, and Brad Baxley and wife, Amy; grandchildren, Matthew McCarthy, Shawn Stephens, Brittany Thomas and Kelley Cottrell; and three great-grandchildren.
Bill Bennett
MINERAL WELLS — Bill Bennett died Monday, Jan. 23, 2017.
SERVICE: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, First Baptist Church Mineral Wells. Visitation Jan. 30 at the funeral home.
Doris “Jeanette” Bottorff
BEDFORD-- Doris “Jeanette” Bottorff, 82, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2017 surrounded by her loving family.
Celebration of Life: 10 a.m. Sunday at Lucas Funeral Home in Hurst.
Jeanette was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest Claude Hardisty and Lillian Bernice Tinsley Hardesty; and her brothers, John Hardisty and Claude Hardisty Jr.
Survivors: Her loving husband of 63 years, Jerry Bottorff; daughter, Karen Espiritu and husband, Mike; son, Larry Bottorff and wife Debbie: four grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; extended family; and friends.
Margaret Brisson
HURST - Margaret Brisson, 95, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017.
Funeral: Noon Sunday at Bluebonnet Hills Funeral Chapel
Margaret was born on July 5, 1921, in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, the eldest of six children. From a very young age she took on the responsibilities of helping on the farm and caring for her younger siblings. When she entered her first year of school, Margaret spoke only Italian, but quickly mastered English and reserved Italian for grumbling. Margaret and her husband, Walter, married in April 1942 just before Walter left to serve in World War II. She did her part in the war effort working as a supervisor for Bendix Corporation manufacturing vital aviation equipment. Margaret was an avid golfer and played regularly into her early 80s. She won Ladies Championships in every country club she joined, including three in Michigan, as well as Ladies Upper Peninsula Championship, and in California as well in Texas.
She was preceded in death by her husband, siblings, great- grandson and golfing friends.
Survivors: Children, Walter Brisson, his family and Mary Ann Davidson.
Sofia Cardenas
FORT WORTH--A love so pure, none to compare. Sweet memories that we have shared, never could, won’t ever dream of the impact this little being.
Sofia Cardenas passed away Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017
Funeral: 1 p.m. Tuesday at Harvest Assembly of God, 7501 Crowley Road, Fort Worth,76134. Visitation 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Laurel Land Funeral Home of Fort Worth.
Nell Carter-Gann
AZLE - Nell Carter-Gann passed away Thursday, January 19, 2017.
Inurnment: Was Friday, Jan. 27, at Ash Creek Cemetery.
Nell was born in McLennan County to Florence and Sam Joe Benfer. She was a skilled seamstress who enjoyed country life on her farm in Stephenville. She married W. A. Carter of Azle where they lived for many years. Nell then married Leonard Gann of Stephenville. She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Joy; husband, W. A. Carter; and second husband, Leonard Gann.
Survivors: Daughter, Jan Johnson and husband, Billy; loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Rudolph “Rudy” Cortez Sr.
FORT WORTH--Rudolph “Rudy” Cortez Sr. was born Oct. 14, 1934, and passed away Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017.
Survivors: Children, Rudolph, Ralph, Phillip, Richard, Conception, Vincent, Evanisto, Tina, and many grandkids and great-grandkids.
Maurine Gales
Boyd--Maurine Gales, born Aug. 26, 1918, in Tennison to Katy and K.B. Hancock, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017.
Graveside service: 2 p.m. Monday in Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at Mount Olivet.
Survivors: Son, Ted Gales and wife, Lana; 11 grandchildren; and numerous great- and great-great-grandchildren.
Benjamin Bradford Henry
Fort Worth--Benjamin Bradford Henry, 70, passed away peacefully after a brief illness surrounded by his loving family, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017.
Celebration of life: 10:30 a.m. Monday at Travis Avenue Baptist Church at 10:30 followed by a memorial grave service in Laurel Land Memorial Park. Visitation: 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Laurel Land.
Ben was born in Ruston, La., Jan. 16, 1947, to parents George Clay and Lois Ward Henry. He graduated from Paschal High School in 1966. Ben worked as a skilled service technician for Sears for 45 years. Ben was a private pilot and an aviation enthusiast. He was expert mechanic and hot rod builder. He enjoyed building aircraft models and was very talented at the craft. He was also a Civil War history buff.
He will be greatly missed and his memory will live on through his loving family.
Survivors: He is survived by his devoted wife of 35 years, Beth Henry; children, Allison Henry and husband, Rob, of San Diego, Calif., Allen Henry and wife, Heather, of College Station, Ben Henry Jr. and his wife, Wendy, of Fort Worth, Todd Stegall and wife, Wendi, of Aledo and Tonya Conner and husband, Craig, of Fort Worth; his much adored grandchildren, Allen, Curtis, Annalise, Reese, Ethan, Madison, Brinklee and Parker; numerous nephews and nieces, including Brad and Taylor; He is also survived by his beloved parents, Lois and Clay Henry of New Market, Md.; and brothers, Robert Clay Henry of Los Angeles, Calif., and Frank Ward Henry of New Market, Md.
Johney Burns Kight
ARLINGTON--Johney Burns Kight, 92, wife of Rev. JP Kight, passed away Monday, Jan.23 2017.
Service: 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 30, at Shannon Rose Hilll. Visitation: 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday.
She was born in Sanger on May 27, 1924.
Survivors: Children, Marybeth Colberg, Eddie Kight, Marty Schlipf; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren.
James “Big J” Erwin Powell
Fort Worth — James “Big J.” Erwin Powell passed away Sat., Jan. 21, 2017.
SERVICES: Funeral: 3:30 p.m. Monday in Mount Olivet Chapel. Interment: Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation: 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday in Mount Olivet.
James was loved by many and will be missed dearly. R.I.P.
Jorene Terry Sherman
Fort Worth--Jorene Terry Sherman, 87, passed from this life on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2017.
Graveside service: 11 a.m. Monday in Moore Memorial Gardens. Visitation: The family will receive friends 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Moore Funeral Home.
Jorene Terry was born April 29, 1929, in Belle Mina, Ala., to Homer H. Terry and Mary Green Terry. She married Ruben Sherman in Decatur, Ala., in 1953, moving to Arlington in 1955. Jorene worked for LTV and retired from E Systems in Garland. Our mother was a dedicated, devoted, generous and loving mother to her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
The family wishes to express a special thank you to Don and Glenda Kennedy of Kennedy Bunk House for their compassionate care.
Jorene was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Ruben Sherman, May 26, 2008; and two sisters, Merline Yancey and Katie Ruth Holland.
Survivors: Her children, Gary Sherman of Arlington, Rosemary Ward (Jake) of Grand Prairie and Karen Sherman of Arlington; grandchildren, Christopher York (Connie) of Arlington, McKayla Musser (Harlie) of Arlington; great-grandchildren, Megan York of Bedford and Amanda York of Anchorage, Alaska; great-great-grandchildren, Elijah Hernandez and Helena Musser both of Arlington; and sister, Francis Collins of Decatur, Ala.
Bruce E. Thomas
FORT WORTH-- Bruce E. Thomas, a retired employee in the Fort Worth ISD, passed away Monday, Jan. 23, 2017.
Celebration of Life: 1 p.m. Monday at Greater St. Stephen First Church, Dr. Michael Bell, pastor, officiating. Burial: Skyvue Memorial Gardens, with military honors. Visitation: 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday at Gregory W. Spencer Funeral Directors
Survivors: Children, Neyola, Jean, Joan, Jennette, Ann, Richard; sisters, Hortense Woodard, Jewell Maddox; several generations of grandchildren and great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Evelyn Thompson
Haltom City — Evelyn Thompson passed away on Thursday morning, Jan. 26, 2017.
SERVICES: Celebration of life at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, in Mount Olivet Chapel. Interment: Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30, at Mount Olivet.
Memorials: May be made in Evelyn’s name to one’s favorite charity or your local animal shelter. The family expresses their greatest appreciation for all the wonderful staff at Life Care of Haltom; who have demonstrated a caring attitude and engaging residence for mom the last six years. Evelyn McKinley Thompson was born on Dec. 23, 1924 in Muskegon, Mich., but always declared Fort Worth her hometown! She was so special; she was the third and final child born to Lloyd and Willa Gaulden McKinley. Evelyn enjoyed riding her bike and attended Paschal HS and Travis Avenue Baptist. She enjoyed going to the movies where she met JC Thompson, her life partner for 53 years of marriage. During World War II she worked at Consolidated helping to build the B-24 bombers. In addition to being a homemaker for her family she worked at Royal Tile and Clardy Auto Air. She was active in the community schools as a PTA and booster club member. Supporting the men and women of our armed forces was a lifetime commitment as she served as a member, chaplain and president of the Ladies Auxiliary to the VFW. Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents, husband; brother, Lloyd and sister, Ruth Schaefer.
SURVIVORS: Her love of teasing others will be missed by her twin sons, Jay (Ann) and Ray (Sandy) Thompson ; grandchildren, Alison Kothmann, Marisa (Kenneth) Coyle, Travis and Cody Thompson; great-grandchildren, Jack, Karoline and Heidi Kothmann, and Reese Coyle; and extended family, nieces, nephews and many friends.
Jo Seymore Throckmorton
FORT WORTH--Jo Seymore Throckmorton, 96, died peacefully on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, in Fort Worth.
Funeral: 10 a.m. Monday in the Leonard Memorial Chapel, First United Methodist Church of Fort Worth, 800 West 5th, Fort Worth. Interment: Noon Tuesday, Jan. 31, in Fairlawn Cemetery in Oklahoma City, Okla. Visitation: 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Thompson’s Harveson & Cole.
Pallbearers:Robert Ackerman, James Cushman, Trey Quinn, Graham Watson, James Watson, and Wayne Watson.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, you may consider a donation to the Light House for the Blind, 912 W. Broadway, Fort Worth, Texas, 76104 or the First United Methodist Church, 800 West 5th , Fort Worth, Texas.
Jo married her childhood sweetheart, Shelly Throckmorton, in Oklahoma and moved to Fort Worth in 1949. After arriving as newlyweds, they lost everything but each other during the historic floods of May 1949. Their best friends from Oklahoma, Hal and Mary Lemon, helped them recover from the floods and find a house next door on Hilltop in the Westcliff/TCU neighborhood, where she lived happily until her death.
Jo began her career in fashion in Fort Worth at Meacham’s and later went to work for the newly opened Neiman Marcus in Fort Worth. After 26 years with Neiman’s, Jo retired as the couture department manager as well as the assistant store manager. She took great pride in personally dressing debutantes and brides. Her happiest memories during her NM years were of the parade of famous fashion designers who visited the Fort Worth store, traveling to market with Mr. Stanley and her Ragdolls, who helped Jo dress and care for all of their special NM customers.
Everything Jo did was out of love and kindness. She had a way of touching hearts like no one else. She was happiest in her kitchen where she created gifts of love every day for someone. There was always coffee, pie and a hug. Jo will be remembered not only for her kindness but her honesty. She turned gossip away and insulted no one. She was totally dedicated to her church, family, friends and work. Jo definitely leaves the world a brighter place because of her generosity and kindness to all she knew.
She was very active in Fort Worth community life. Jo served as a member of the administrative board of the First United Methodist Church of Fort Worth, the board of Thistle Hill, and was a member of the Fort Worth Friday Lecture Club, the Ridglea Garden Club, PEO Chapter BD Sisterhood, and a volunteer for East Door Ministry at St. Andrews Episcopal Church, making peanut butter sandwiches every week. She also loved being a part of the Enchilada Club and the Sunday Morning Coffee Group in her neighborhood.
Jo had many friends and neighbors with whom she had a second family relationship, along with all of her much-loved dogs during her lifetime. We would like to thank her Hilltop neighbors, past and present, for loving and caring for Jo. We would also like to express our sincere appreciation and thanks to Mary Ralph Lowe for all of the love and support given to Jo over the years.
Jo was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Shelly Throckmorton, in 1975; brothers, Bill and Woody Seymore; and sister, Ruth Woodruff.
Survivors: Multiple children of the Seymore and Throckmorton families and her godchildren, including sisters Candace Atkins and Vicki Garner, Graham Watson and Trey Quinn.
Robert H. Weatherholt
Arlington — Robert H. Weatherholt passed away Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017, in Mansfield.
SERVICES: 2 p.m. Monday at Greenwood-Arlington Chapel. Interment: Moore Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Greenwood-Arlington Chapel.
Robert was born Feb. 27, 1938, in Bartlesville, Okla. to Aubrey O. and Effie E. Weatherholt. He graduated from Bartlesville High School and later received a Bachelors of Art from Oklahoma State University. He retired from Southwest Office Systems. Robert was a member of Fielder Church in Arlington.
SURVIVORS: He is survived by his wife, Frances Weatherholt of Arlington; son, Larry Weatherholt and wife, Paula of North Richland Hills; daughter, Sherry Weatherholt of Smith Center, Kansas; step-daughter, Debbie Forsberg and husband, Howard of Arlington; step-son, Jeff Simmons and wife, Lisa of Alvarado; brothers, Alan Weatherholt and wife, Mina of Owasso, Okla. and Bill Weatherholt and wife, Pam of Tulsa, Okla.; grandchildren, Andrew Weatherholt and wife, Kelli, Daniel Weatherholt and wife, Jessica, Kendalyn Weatherholt, Matthew Forsberg and wife, Stephanie, Mark Forsberg, Masson Simmons, Miranda Dawson and Leslie Mathison; and numerous nieces, nephews; other relatives and friends.
