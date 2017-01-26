Obituaries for Jan. 27, 2017

Robert “Randy” Randolph Bohannon
EULESS -- Robert “Randy” Randolph Bohannon passed peacefully on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017, after a two and a half year journey with multiple myeloma.
Celebration of Life: 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at the Texas Star Golf and Conference Center, 1400 Texas Star Parkway, Euless, 76040.
Memorials: May be made to Community Hospice of Texas, 6100 Western Place, Suite 105, Fort Worth, Texas, 76107, or www.chot.org.
Randy spent his career in top management, planning, curriculum development, consulting and training. He had an extensive background in all aspects of information services, and spent many years consulting in the use of structured thinking processes, strategic planning and the successful implementation of process improvement initiatives. He developed and instructed training courses, conducted employee and customer surveys and facilitated executive implementation, problem solving and process improvement teams. He retired from UT Arlington’s TMAC program in 2008.
Survivors: Left to cherish his memory are wife, Deborreh McCormick; sister, Sarah Bohannon; daughter, Leslie Landrum and husband, Doug; daughter, Beth Fields and husband, John; stepsons, Evan Wallace and wife, Ashley, and James Wallace and husband, Mark. He also leaves two wonderful grandchildren, Spencer Landrum, 15, and Jane Landrum, 13; and brother-in-law, Robert V. McCormick.
Special thanks to Dr. Larry Anderson and the staff of the Bone Marrow Transplant Clinic at UT Southwestern Medical for their care, compassion and research expertise.
Clarice Mae Conant Bostick
HURST — Clarice Mae Conant Bostick, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, from double pneumonia.
SERVICES: Memorial service: 2 p.m. Saturday at St. Luke United Methodist Church, 3200 Denton Highway, Haltom City, Texas 76117. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, gifts may also be made in her name to St. Luke United Methodist Church General Endowment Fund.
Clarice was born to George and Josephine Mihniewicz Conant on Jan. 3, 1934. She graduated from Poly High School in Fort Worth in 1952, where she met the love of her life, Alton Jack Bostick. She and Jack were married for more than 64 years and raised two sons who were her pride and joy. She was a wonderful woman with many talents including, stained glass, counted cross stitch, quilting and porcelain dolls. She also crocheted more than five hundred baby blankets for her church to donate to the local hospitals. Above all, she was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Paul Conant.
SURVIVORS: Husband, Alton Jack Bostick; two sons, Alton, Jr. and wife, Debra, and Billy and wife Cara; brother, George Conant and wife, Libby; sister, Alice Cook; seven grandchildren, Staishy Siem and husband, Sean, Alton Bostick, III and wife, Stephanie, Meghan Freed and husband, Wes, Daina Treviño and husband Paul, Jennifer Barkley and husband, Brett, Justin Walker, and Holly Cooper and husband, Clint; and 11 great-grandchildren, Rebekah Allen, Addison Barkley, Ada Siem, Luke Barkley, Will Freed, Evelyn Freed, Aidan Bostick, Nicolas Treviño, Rylen Walker, Addilyn Cooper and Anistyn Cooper. The legacy of Clarice’s kind spirit, her passion for family and her enthusiasm for life will live on through them.
Barry David Bzostek, M.D.
FORT WORTH -- Barry David Bzostek, M.D. passed away Wednesday evening, Jan. 25, 2017. Dr. Bzostek was 70.
Service: 10 a.m. Friday in the Sanctuary of Beth-El Congregation, 4900 Briarhaven Road, with Rabbis Brian Zimmerman and Jordan Ottenstein officiating. Following committal prayers, we will be laid to rest in the Beth-El Section of Greenwood Memorial Park.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, consideration of contributions to a charity of choice, in his memory, is suggested.
Survivors: In addition to his wife, Jackie; Barry is survived by his children, Andrew and Julie Bzostek, Rachel Bzostek and Leon Walker and Sharon Bzostek and Michael Nalepa; and his grandchildren, Liana and Ryen Bzostek and Lucille and Meredith Nalepa.
Johnny Brackett
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS -- Johnny Brackett passed away Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017.
Funeral: 12:30 p.m. Friday at Bluebonnet Hills.
Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at funeral home.
Harvey Lee Carey
FORT WORTH -- Harvey Lee Carey, 76, passed away Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, at a local care center.
Funeral: 11 a.m., Friday, Jan 27, True Vine Missionary Baptist Church, 3732 Miller Ave, Fort Worth, 76119. Burial: Cedar Hill Memorial Park.
Survivors: Spouse, Veneria Carey; daughter, Sharon Carey; brother, Lawrence Carey; sister, Geneva Carey; grandchildren,
Nickalous Hilburn and Jordan Hilburn; and a host of family and friends.
Marsha Carter
RAINBOW -- Marsha Carter, 67, passed Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017.
Service: 2 p.m. Saturday, Rainbow Baptist Church. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, Wiley Funeral Home, Glen Rose.
Wylie Burr Cartwright Jr.
☆WEATHERFORD--Wylie Cartwright, Jr., 80, died Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017.
Graveside: 10 a.m. Saturday in Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at White's Funeral Home, Weatherford.
George Coleman
☆PLANO – George Coleman, 73, of Plano, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, after a brief fight against lung cancer.
Service: Remembrance of life and burial at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, at Moore Funeral Home, 1219 N. Davis Drive, Arlington.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the SPCA of Texas at https://spca.org/memorialgiving or 214-461-1831.
Born in Tulsa, Okla., on Jan. 24, 1943, George graduated from Central High School in the class of 1961 and attended the University of Tulsa until he joined the U.S. Marine Corps in 1963 where he served honorably for six years. On Nov. 4, 1966, he married the love of his life, Janet; they had a daughter, Audra, in 1972 and moved to Arlington in 1973. George worked for Veeder-Root for 25 years as a regional sales manager and then at Shuhart Company, retiring in 2006. In 2007 George moved to Plano to be closer to his daughter and met his extended family at Obzeet. He enjoyed talking about cars, especially hot rods and NASCAR, traveling to the Caribbean, an avid animal lover and was proud of his Native American heritage, as well as being a former Marine. George was preceded in death by his wife of 35 years, Janet, and his parents Earl and Lola Coleman.
Survivors: He is survived by his daughter, Audra Clark; “fur grandchild,” Corky; brother-in-law, Don Allen; sister-in-law, Marguerite Allen; nephew Bill Allen (Molly); and the Davis cousins.
Richard Arney Craig
HURST -- Richard Arney Craig, 73 passed away, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017.
Funeral: 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, at First Baptist Church of Colleyville, 5300 Colleyville Blvd. 76034.
Bobby James Dodd
FORT WORTH---Bobby James Dodd, 57, passed away Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017.
Memorial Service: Noon Saturday, Jan. 28, at Lake Country Church, 8777 Boat Club Road.
Survivors: Wife, Dena; son, Jerrad; daughter, Ryane; grandsons, Logan and Maverick; parents, Charles and Gwen; brothers, Chuck and Richard; sister, Tammy; and several nieces and nephews.
Heidi Duncan
FORT WORTH -- Heidi Lynn Duncan, age 63, passed away Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, at her home due to lung cancer.
Celebration of life: 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28 at the Bear Creek Golf Course Pavilion located at 3500 Bear Creek Court, Dallas.
She was born Aug. 7, 1953 to her father, Donald John North and her mother, Monica Melanie North.
Family was her driving passion, spending much time with her children and beloved grandchildren.
She often shared her love of nature, the earth, and space with her family. Space travel was a dream of hers and astronomy the love of her life.
Survivors: Heidi is survived by her mother, Monica; her father, Donald; her sons, Michael and Peter; three daughters, Monica, Autumn, and Sondra; she is also survived by her grandchildren, Taylor, Brandon, Jasmine, Haliey, Owen, Peyton, Riley, Chloe, Caleb, Cody, Kaila, Reed and Tristan.
Shirley Gene Barton Earl
CROWLEY -- Shirley Gene Earl, 87, passed peacefully from her family and friends on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017.
Funeral: 10 a.m. Saturday at South Park Baptist Church, 7201 Crowley Rd., Fort Worth, Texas, where Shirley had been a member for about 53 years. Interment: Laurel Land Cemetery, Fort Worth. Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday at South Park Baptist Church, Fort Worth.
Shirley was born in Cayuga, Texas, on Oct. 31, 1929, to John and Jim Fair Barton, the youngest of seven children. She graduated from Cross Roads High School in 1947. Shirley married Winiford F. Earl on Dec. 8, 1951, in Cayuga. They were married almost 37 years until Winiford’s untimely death. Since Winiford made a career in the U.S. Air Force, Shirley and Winiford lived in Germany and traveled throughout Europe during their early marriage. They were also stationed at many Air Force bases within the United States. When Winiford retired from the Air Force, Shirley and Winiford made their home in Crowley where they raised their daughter Kathy. Shirley lived in Crowley for 41 years and was a lifetime member of the PTA. Shirley worked in retail at Gerry’s Fashion Set until retirement. The last eight years, Shirley lived at Heritage Place Independent Living in Burleson, Texas.
Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, Winiford F. Earl; her parents, John and Jim Fair Barton; brother, Benton Barton; sisters, Joe T. Hopkins, Maggie Lee Pitts, Johnnie Fair Barton, Francis Collins and Mildred Jann.
Survivors: She is survived by her daughter, Kathy Preuninger and her husband Jimmy of Burleson; grandsons, Franklin R. Preuninger and Marcus L. Preuninger both of Canyon, Texas; as well as nephews and nieces.
Ben Fontenot
ARLINGTON -- Ben Fontenot, 54 passed away Monday Jan. 16, 2017, in Arlington.
Funeral Service: 11 a.m. Saturday Jan. 28 in the Garden of Hope Chapel in Paradise Funeral Home. Interment: Paradise North Cemetery. Visitation: 9 a.m. Saturday, Jan 28 at funeral home.
James Morgan Fry
☆FORT WORTH -- James Morgan Fry, 90, peacefully passed away Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017.
Funeral: 10 a.m. Friday at Moore Funeral Home in Arlington. Interment: will follow at Moore Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 9 a.m. Friday at Moore Funeral Home.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Shriners Hospital, Scottish Rite Hospital or Meadowbrook United Methodist Church. James joined the Boy Scouts and the church at the age of 13. He has been a member of the MUMC since that time.
James was born June 17, 1926, in Fort Worth, to Jess and Marie Fry. He was a lifelong resident of Fort Worth and graduated from Poly High School, Valedictorian of his class, where he met his wife of 65 years, Joyce Fry. Upon graduation from high school, he attended Southern Methodist University on a football scholarship and took additional classes at Stanford University while in the Navy. He returned to SMU where he earned his degree in finance. James was a 33rd degree Master Mason, Scottish Rite, Moslah Shine Patrol and served as Potentate (1972) of the Moslah. He was also involved in other civic and professional organizations, as well as an active servant at Meadowbrook Methodist Church. James was a 40 year banker in Fort Worth, starting his career at Continental National Bank and ending his career at Ridglea Bank, where he served as President.
James loved sports and played football into his college days. He was named to the Star Telegram High School football team his senior year at Poly High. He was also an avid hunter and golfer (not claiming to be a good golfer). James was a Charter Member of the Dirty Dozen Golf Crew at Glen Garden Country Club. He enjoyed spending time with his family and attending various children and grandchildren events. James also enjoyed traveling, especially spending time with Joyce and other family members and friends in Ruidoso, New Mexico upon retirement.
He was preceded in death by daughter, Jan Childress.
Survivors: He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Joyce Fry; sons, Ross Fry and Jay Fry and wife, Nancy; grandchildren, Rachel, Leah, Richard, Andrew, Austin, Justin and David; great- grandchildren, Bailey; and son-in-law, Garry Childress.
Diane G. Gomez-Pittman
ARLINGTON--Diane G. Gomez-Pittman died Monday, Jan. 23, 2017.
Funeral: Noon Friday at St. Matthew Catholic Church. Burial: Johnson Station Cemetery.
Ricardo Gutierrez Sr.
COMANCHE--Ricardo Gutierrez Sr. died Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017.
Funeral: 10:30 a.m. Saturday at funeral home. Burial: Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation: 6 to 8 Friday.
Survivors: Wife, Lenora; and four children.
AD Harris Sr.
FORT WORTH--AD Harris Sr., 85, passed on Monday, Jan. 23, 2017.
Services: Noon Saturday at the Greater Progressive C.O.G.I.C. Burial: Cedar Hill Memorial Park. Wake: 7 to 8 p.m. Friday at the church.
Survivors: Wife, Myrtle Harris; Children, Albert Harris Jr., Robert L. Harris, Sharon Rischer, Gloria Wright, Darlene McCallough, Ann Hubbard and Jane Harris; brother, LC Harris; sisters, Essie Haggerty, Bretha Harris and Katie Brown; and a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Sonja Koonce
JACKSBORO -- Sonja Koonce, age 54, died Monday,Jan. 23, 2017
Memorial service: 3 p.m. Saturday at Grace Baptist Church in Jacksboro.
Survivors: Daughters, Kelli, Becky and Valerie.
Patsy M. Marriott
CLEBURNE-- Patsy Marriott, wife, mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother, died Monday, Jan. 23, 2017.
Memorial: 11 a.m. Feb. 11, Lillian First Baptist Church, 817-790-5757.
Nathan Peter Marzili
☆CARBON – Nathan Peter Marzili, 66, retired spray painter and the Jack of all trades, left this present Earthly life on Monday, Jan. 23, 2017 to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
Celebration of life: 1 p.m. Saturday at Carbon Community Baptist Church with Pastor Jody Forbes officiating.
Nathan was born in Camden, N.J. on Aug. 30, 1950, to Virginia and Peter Marzili. He married Cindy Monk on Jan. 28, 2000, in Grapevine. Nathan was someone who was fun-loving, who laughed each day of his life, and also had a heart of gold. He would help out anyone and would work for others with joy and a happy heart. He was also very clever to always find a way to make things work out.
Nathan will always be remembered and tremendously missed by all those who knew him. His wife will miss him dearly.
He was a member of the Carbon Community Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Virginia and Peter Marzili; brothers, Aaron Marzili and Timothy Marzili; sisters, Sarah Marzili, Martha Young, and Bernice Henderson.
Survivors: His wife, Cindy Marzili of Carbon; children, Rebecca Marzili of Arlington, Jasin Monk and wife, Tiffany of Trenton, Shaylin Monk and wife, Joy of McKinney, Amanda Marie Sears of Euless and Nathan Peter Marzili, Jr. of Euless; sisters, Faith Solida and husband, Michael of Arlington and Helen McKown and husband, Robert of Haltom City; granddaughters, Amanda Marie Sears, II, Chelsea Lynn Monk, Ava Louise Monk, Avery Lavern Monk, and Phallon Maryium-Louann Monk; one great-granddaughter, Leola Rose Gonzales; as well as several nieces, nephews, and other extended family members.
Pauline Murphy
ARLINGTON -- Pauline Murphy, 56, of Arlington, born Jan. 1, 1961, passed away Monday, Jan. 23, 2017.
Services: Pending with Moore Funeral Home.
Jaci Sandelin
FORT WORTH--Jaci Sandelin, 54, passed away Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017. in College Station, Texas.
Memorial service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, at Terrace Acres Baptist Church, 632 N. Las Vegas Trail, in Fort Worth, Texas.
Jacquelyn Ann Sandelin was born in Midland Texas to the late Troy and Doris Colley on Nov. 16, 1962, and was graduated from Midland High School. She attended Texas Tech University, pledged Alpha Chi Omega Sorority, and earned a B.S. in Advertising in 1985.
Jaci was an enthusiastic and energetic person in all her interests and had
an ability to strike up a friendship immediately with people she met. Jaci enjoyed
acting and attended both KD Studios and Neighborhood Playhouse acting schools
in Dallas and New York City, respectively. Jaci worked for Delta Airlines, and later was a real estate agent in Granbury, Texas.
Most important to her were her three boys, Jake, Luke and Nick Sandelin, whom she loved deeply. She also had a lifelong love of animals.
Survivors:Jaci is survived by her three boys, her brother David Colley and sister Terri Williams, both of North Texas.
Memorials: Flowers may be sent directly to the church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Humane Society of Tarrant County, Texas.
Kathyrn Louise Shockey
☆GRAPEVINE -- Kathryn Louise Shockey, 74, passed away Monday, Jan. 23, 2017.
Funeral Service: 11 a.m. Friday at Lucas Funeral Homes Grapevine. Interment: Bluebonnet Hills Memorial Park, Colleyville.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the online to www.stjude.org or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, Tenn. 38105.
She was born in Grapevine on Sept. 20, 1942. Kathryn worked at Aviall, Verizon.
She was preceded in death by parents, Earl and Ruth Shockey; brother, Donald Shockey; nephew, Dewayne Shockey; and sister-in-law, Gwen Shockey.
Survivors: Survived by brother, Jerry Shockey and wife, Rita Shockey;
nephews, Casey and Cathy Shockey and Donny and DeAnne Shockey; nieces, Teri and husband, Wayne Massey and Karen Shockey; great-nieces, Andrea and Todd Bracken, Amanda Shockey and Jennifer Shockey; great-nephews Chris and Elizabeth Shockey and Andrew and Ciara Underwood; and 13 great-great-nieces and nephews.
Wilma Jean Thurman
Gainesville — Wilma Jean Thurman, 87, passed away Wednesday, January 25, 2017.
SERVICES: Funeral: 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Greenwood Chapel. Interment: Greenwood Memorial Park. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Greenwood.
She was born Aug. 12, 1929, in Honey Grove to Walter Gray and Mary I-Dora Daniels. She worked as an accountant and then owned her own ceramic shop. She was of Baptist faith all of her life. She loved to travel and once drove her 35 ft. motor home across 32 states with her Silky Terrier, Spanky. She was preceded in death by her husband, H.R. “Red” Thurman and sister, Virginia Blackshear.
SURVIVORS: Son, Randyle Scott Thurman Sr. and wife, Renda of Marietta, Okla.; grandchildren, Brandi Loar, Bridgett Thurman, Scott Thurman Jr., Sean Thurman, Crystal Helton and Tony Howard; 12 great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Linda Villa
☆FORT WORTH -- Linda Villa, 64, passed away at home on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017, surrounded by her family.
Funeral: 10 a.m. Monday, at Laurel Land Funeral Home’s Main Chapel.
Visitation and Rosary: 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, at Laurel Land Funeral Home.
Linda was a great wife to her husband, loving mother to her kids, and caring grandmother to her grandchildren.
Linda enjoyed spending time with her family. She especially enjoyed listening and dancing to Tejano music. A devoted member of St. Bartholomew Catholic Church.
Survivors: Husband of 42 years, Fernando Villa; daughters, Lisa Rocamontes and Melissa Villa; grandsons, Alonzo and Antonio Rocamontes, Tristen and Dominic Sawyer; brother, Simon Rivera, Jr. (Madeline); and sister, Elena R. Gomez (George).
Robert H. Weatherholt
Arlington — Robert H. Weatherholt
SERVICES: 2 p.m. Monday at Arlington Chapel. Interment: Moore Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at Arlington Chapel.
SURVIVORS: Wife, Frances; children, Larry (Paula), Sherry, Debbie (Howard) and Jeff (Lisa).
