Obituaries for Jan. 26, 2017

Unieuce Abemba
FORT WORTH--Unieuce Abemba died Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017.
Graveside:10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 26 at Cedar Hill.
Rev’s Funeral Parlor
3615 Vaughn Blvd., 817-536-0200
See obituaries online at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Rosalee Terry Allen
SPRINGTOWN--Rosalee Terry Allen passed away Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, at the age of 74.
She was a retired daycare director, a loving mother, and grandmother. She will be deeply missed by all. Rosalee was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth L Allen; her parents, Fred and Eunice Rubert; and her twin sister, Rosetta Trotnic.
Survivors: Brother, Jim Rubert; sister, Patty Chestnut; daughters, Tammy Hill and Wendy Brackett; son, Ken Allen Jr.; plus several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
See obituaries online at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Ann Sakelson Alonso
FORT WORTH - Ann Alonso, 93, loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, went to her Lord Jesus on Monday, Jan. 23, 2017.
Service: 10 a.m. Saturday at Biggers Funeral Chapel.
Burial: Dido Cemetery. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Children’s Diabetes Foundation 4380 South Syracuse Street, Suite 430 Denver, Colorado 80237, or www.childrensdiabetesfoundation.org/donate
The loss of Ann brings heartbreak and sorrow to her family and everyone that knew and loved her, but joy in knowing that she will no longer endure the disease that ravaged her mind and body over the last 10 years of her life. She is now at peace in the presence of Jesus and Heaven’s angels. Ann will be deeply missed by her family and friends.
Ann was born Jan. 4, 1924, in Canonsburg, Pa., and relocated to Fort Worth to live with her son’s family in 1989. Ann was a loving and caring person that had deep compassion for her family, friends and any and all children. By making candy each December, she raised thousands of dollars in donations for the children’s hospital in Pittsburgh, Pa. Both employees and salesmen couldn’t get past Ann’s office at the plant where she worked without eating a piece of her special homemade hard tack candy and making a donation. Ann also had a lifelong love for singing, where she served as choir director at the local Presbyterian Church and was a member of a Sweet Adeline’s group. In the 1940s she sang and tap danced with the Stan Vinton Band, whose leader, Stan Vinton, was the father of singer Bobby Vinton.
The family wants to extend their gratitude and appreciation to Ann’s caregivers at Azle Manor Nursing Home where she lived the last six years of her life. In addition, the family was deeply touched by the compassionate and professional care she received during her final days from the wonderful staff of professionals at Texas Health Resources Hospital of Azle.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and her four siblings.
Survivors: Ann leaves her son, Jess, and his wife, Judy, of Fort Worth; her daughter, Lisa Christian of Dublin, Ohio; grandchildren, Todd Alonso, Meredith Hay and Nicholas Christian; and four great-grandchildren.
Biggers Funeral Home
6100 Azle Ave., 817-237-3341
See obituaries online at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
James Boone
FORT WORTH - James Boone, passed away Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017.
Graveside Service:
2 p.m. Friday at Fairview Cemetery, Gainesville.
Survivors: Spouse, Hazel Boone; and many family and friends.
Church Angels Funeral Home
Fort Worth, 817-403-9691
See obituaries online at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Marianne Brants
FORT WORTH -- Marianne Brants, a realtor with Brants Realty for over 40 years, died suddenly at home on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, with her faithful sidekick “Rusty” at her side.
Memorial Service: 11 a.m. Friday, in the Chapel of First United Methodist Church.
Memorials: Should friends desire, gifts in her memory may be made to First Street Methodist Mission, 800 West Fifth Street, Fort Worth, Texas 76102; or to Recovery Resource Council, 2700 Airport Freeway, Fort Worth, Texas 76111.
Marianne was born on Sept. 11, 1938, in Fort Worth, to Gilbert Burdette and Mary Banks Meacham Brants. She was a 1956 graduate of Arlington Heights High School. where she was a Musagette. She later attended Mount Vernon Junior College.
Marianne was also a lifelong member of First United Methodist Church and served on the Board of Stewards. She belonged to The Womans Club, The Assembly, the Junior League of Fort Worth where she was on the Rodeo Program Committee, the Corral editor, and the first Mayfest Committee in charge of the Goodyear blimp.
She also enjoyed nature and animals, especially birds on their family lake property, traveling, chocolate and her Tuesday night friends. She was affectionately known as “Big Sally” and she loved being a cowgirl “because it’s all about the outfit”!
Marianne was preceded in death by her companion, Bo Reed.
Survivors: Her daughters, Mary Kaye Juran and Lisa Juran; stepson, Chad McNutt; brother, Harry Brants, sister, Lucy Brants; nieces and nephews, Michael, Jack and Clay Wilson, Allan and David Brants, Emily Brants Templin, Glenn Gibson, Sharon Judge and their families.
Thompson Harveson & Cole Funeral Home and Crematory
702 Eighth Ave., 817-336-0345
See obituaries online at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Charles E. Brewer Sr.
FORT WORTH -- Charles E. Brewer Sr., 72, born Oct. 4, 1944, died Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017.
Service: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28 at Mitchell Blvd. Church of Christ. Burial: Skyvue Memorial Gardens. Wake: 7 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, at Chapel of Williams and Lucas Funeral Home.
Survivors: Children, Charles Jr., Melonie, Patricia and Jonathan; 12 grandchildren; and two siblings.
Williams & Lucas Funeral Home
517 N. Sylvania Ave., 817-838-2336
See obituaries online at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Donnie Ray Campbell
STEPHENVILLE--Donnie Campbell, 83, died Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.
Service: 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, First Baptist Church, Stephenville. Arrangements for cremation by Lacy Funeral Home.
Lacy Funeral Home
Stephenville, 254-968-2102
See obituaries online at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Jimmy L Carr
FORT WORTH -- Jimmy Carr, passed Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017.
Service 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Shannon Rose Hill Funeral Chapel. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at funeral home.
Shannon Rose Hill Funeral Chapel
7301 E. Lancaster Ave., 817-451-3333
See obituaries online at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
James E. Davis
Fort Worth — James E. Davis, 71, passed away Monday, Jan. 23, 2017.
SERVICES: Funeral: 9:30 a.m. Saturday in Greenwood Chapel. Entombment: Greenwood Mausoleum.
James was born Feb. 7, 1945. He served in the U.S. Navy on board the U.S.S. Morton during World War II. James and his wife, Brenda moved to the Fort Worth area in the mid-eighties. He had been the shipping and receiving manager of the Parts Department for Auto Nation Ford in Arlington for the last 20 years. James was the deacon of Castleberry Baptist Church. He loved to cook and collect recipes, watch his granddaughters play volleyball, take care of kids of all ages and give hugs out to everyone.
SURVIVORS: Wife of 35 years, Brenda Davis; sister, Gail Davis Black; step-daughter, Kathy Brown; step-son, Paul Fry; and grandchildren, Aaron Brown, Hannah Fry and Natalie Fry.
Greenwood
3100 White Settlement Rd.
817-336-0584
View obituary at
www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Peggy Marie Dennie
COLLEYVILLE -- Peggy Marie Dennie went to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, surrounded by her loving family.
Funeral: 1 p.m. Saturday, at Faith Tabernacle Assembly of God, 420 S. Blue Mound Rd., Fort Worth. Interment: to follow at Bluebonnet Hills Memorial Park. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, at Bluebonnet Hills Funeral Home.
Peggy was born on May 7, 1934, to Arville and Violet Archie. Peggy was a dedicated servant of the Lord, she was an ordained minister of the Assemblies of God for 45 years.
Peggy was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Dennie; son, Larron Dennie; and brother, Jack Archie.
Survivors: Those left to cherish Peggy’s memory are her children, Jayme Smith and husband, Ken and Gina Brown and husband,Gerald; grandchildren, Catarina Dodge and husband, Arthur, John Dennie and wife,Tori, James Dennie, Matthew, and Rachel and Ruthann Brown; sister, Jean Dodd; and a host of extended family members.
Bluebonnet Hills Funeral Home
Colleyville, 817-498-5894
See obituaries online at www.star-telegram.com
Bobby James Dodd
FORT WORTH---Bobby James Dodd, 57, passed away Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017.
Memorial Service: Noon Saturday, Jan. 28, at Lake Country Church, 8777 Boat Club Road.
Survivors: Wife, Dena; son, Jerrad; daughter, Ryane; grandsons, Logan and Maverick; parents, Charles and Gwen; brothers, Chuck and Richard; sister, Tammy; and several nieces and nephews.
See obituaries online at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Dovie Lavon Garritty-Felton
FORT WORTH -- Dovie Lavon Garritty-Felton, 74, passed away Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017.
Funeral Service: 11 a.m., Saturday, at the Gregory W. Spencer Funeral Home chapel. Burial: Pleasant Hall Cemetery in Winkler.
Visitation: Noon to 9:30 p.m. Friday, with the family present from 8:30 to 9:30 p.m.
Survivors: Children, April McGary, Sonya Carter (Darrell), Gregory Felton, Jeffry Felton and Jolana Felton; brothers, Willie Garritty (Mary) and James Garritty (Glenda); sisters, Eula Catherine Williams, Annie Ruth Smith and LaNell House; and a host of grandchildren, family and friends.
Gregory W. Spencer Funeral Directors
4000 Miller Ave., 817-531-8666
See obituaries online at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Vilda Loyde Foster
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS -- Vilda Loyde Foster, 81, a retired elementary school teacher, entered into the presence of the Lord Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Bedford.
Graveside Service: 2 p.m. Friday, Moore Memorial Gardens 1219 N Davis Dr. Arlington.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, gifts to Cal Farley’s Boys Ranch and Community Services in Amarillo.
Vilda was born Jan. 31, 1936, in Brownfield, to Loyde Colquitt Foster and Levadell Cotten Foster.
A resident of North Richland Hills since 1952, she was a charter member of North Richland Hills Baptist Church.
She was a pianist and organist and graduated from Amarillo High School and Texas Wesleyan University where she was a member of the Sigma Alpha Iota Sorority. Her career in the Birdville School District spanned three decades.
The family offers a special thanks to her NRHBC church family, pastors, deacons, friends and caregivers for decades of faithful love and care. We’re also thankful for the Texas Health Harris Methodist of Bedford doctors and nurses who tenderly cared for her during her recent hospitalization.
She was preceded in death by her father, Loyde; mother, Levadell; and sister, Paula Don Dinkins.
Survivors: Niece and nephews, Lori Dinkins of Fort Worth, LTC Joseph Dinkins, USA Ret. and wife, Lorri, of San Antonio, CDR David Dinkins, Chaplain Corps, USN and wife, Denise, of Memphis; grandnephews and nieces, Joseph, Robert, and Katy Ann, of San Antonio, Davie Michelle of Memphis; and numerous cousins, extended-family and friends.
MOUNT OLIVET CHAPEL
Greenwood Funerals-Cremation
2301 N. Sylvania Ave., 817-831-0511
See obituaries online at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Maurine Gales
BOYD – Maurine Gales, 98, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017.
Graveside service: 2 p.m. Monday in Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Mount Olivet.
Maurine was born Aug. 26, 1918, in Tennison to Katy and K.B. Hancock.
Survivors: Son, Ted Gales and wife, Lana; 11 grandchildren; and numerous great and great-great-grandchildren.
MOUNT OLIVET CHAPEL
Greenwood Funerals-Cremation
2301 N. Sylvania Ave., 817-831-0511
See obituaries online at
www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Kimberly Garrett
ARLINGTON - Kimberly Garrett, passed away Tuesday Jan. 24, 2017
Memorial service at a later date
Survivors: Husband, Charles Garrett; and numerous family and friends.
Church Angels Funeral Home
Fort Worth, 817-403-9691
See obituaries online at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
John Eric Glio
FORT WORTH -- John Eric Glio, 61, passed away Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017.
Graveside service: 3 p.m. Saturday in Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday at Mount Olivet.
MOUNT OLIVET CHAPEL
Greenwood Funerals-Cremation
2301 N. Sylvania Ave., 817-831-0511
See obituaries online at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Ronald L. Griffith
GRANBURY – Ronald L. Griffith, 61, went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Monday, Jan. 23, 2017.
Service:2 p.m. Saturday at Laurel Land Memorial Chapel. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Laurel Land.
Ronnie was born Aug. 5, 1955 in Fort Worth to Edward and Lois Griffith, and was the youngest of four children. He married Geneva Stapp on Feb. 23, 1973 then, graduated from O.D. Wyatt High School. Driving as a truck driver for several companies is how he provided for his family, until he started his own company T & R Concrete. In 1986 he moved his family to Granbury where his business grew, and so did his family. Ronnie was truly one of the most caring and giving individuals you could have ever known. He was born again Christian , and was called into the ministry as a Youth Pastor and Evangelist, Isaiah 43:1b “Do not Fear, for I have redeemed you: I have called you by name; you are mine.” Was one of his favorite scriptures. There are many accomplishments to Ronnie’s credit, but the greatest of all was winning many souls to the Lord. Outside of church, his family was his life, He loved his wife, his girls, their husbands, his grandchildren as well as his extended family. He always went out of his way to meet the needs of others. Never met a stranger , and enjoyed spending time with all his loved ones and friends. He enjoyed going to the races, fishing, watching the Dallas Cowboys, and traveling. He was famous for his burgers and his hospitality. There is so much more that could be written about Ronnie Griffith who was loved so dearly and will be missed greatly. We rest in the comfort of the Holy Spirit, knowing that he is in perfect peace for eternity.
Ronnie was preceded in death by his parents; son Randel; brother, Eddie Jr.; sisters, Betty Day and Shirley Brown.
Survivors:He is survived by his wife; daughters, Shelena Quillin, husband, Brett, Jennifer Hall, Husband, Matt, Lemeasha Neill, husband, Zack; grandchildren, Chase Quillin, Trey Quillin, Kendrick Hall, Brayden Hall, Rayna Neill, MaKenna Neill; brother –in-laws; sister-in-laws; many nieces and nephews and cousins; and a multitude of dear friends.
Laurel Land Funeral Home-Fort Worth
7100 Crowley Road, 817-293-1350
See obituaries online at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
John Earl “Sonny” Harris Sr.
FORT WORTH -- John Earl “Sonny” Harris Sr. came to the end of his earthly journey Friday, Jan. 20, 2017.
Celebration of Life: 11 a.m. Friday at Lakewood Village Care Center, 5100 Randol Mill Rd, Fort Worth 76112. Interment: 11:30 a.m. Monday at Dallas Fort Worth National Cemetery, Lane C. Visitation: 2 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Baker Funeral Home.
Sonny was born in Fort Worth on Sept. 24 1934, to the union of John Ellis Harris, Jr and Bernice Elgin Harris. He attended Paul Lawrence Dunbar in Stop Six and I.M. Terrell High School. He relocated to Calif. in June, 1951 and attended Fremont High School in Los Angeles. A gifted singer, he began singing and recording with his brother, Donald Ray and other R&B (Doo Wop) groups in Los Angeles before being drafted into the army in 1957.
Upon his discharge from the Army, John Earl returned to Los Angeles and joined the church choir under the direction of his mother, Bernice.
In 1962 along with Carl White, Al Frazier, Turner “Rocky” Wilson, Jr., the group became the Rivingtons. They recorded hit records including “Papa-Oom-Mow-Mow” and “The Bird’s The Word.” John Earl “Sonny” was the last survivor of the original Rivingtons.
After living in California for over 50 years and retiring from the music industry, John Earl returned to Fort Worth in 2007 where most of his relatives still reside.
Survivors: Son, John Earl Harris, Jr.; brother, Donald Ray Harris (Dorothy); a host of nieces and nephews; aunts; cousins; caregivers and friends; and The Lakewood Village Christian Care Center.
Baker Funeral Home
301 E. Rosedale St., 817-332-4468
See obituaries online at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
John Paul Henderson
STEPHENVILLE--John Henderson, 79, died Monday, Jan. 23, 2017.
Graveside: 2 p.m. Friday, Lingleville East End Cemetery. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday at Lacy Funeral Home.
Lacy Funeral Home
Stephenville, 254-968-2102
See obituaries online at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Leslie Dale Isham
GRANBURY -- Leslie Isham passed Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017.
Memorial service: 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, Martin’s Funeral Home Chapel.
Visitation: one hour prior to service.
Martin’s Funeral Home
Granbury, 817-573-1154
See bituaries online at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
David Henry Jennings
ARLINGTON -- David Jennings, passed Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017.
Service: 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 3 Matthew Rd. Baptist, Grand Prairie.
Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Wade Funeral Home.
Wade Family Funeral Home
Arlington, 817-274-9233
See obituaries online at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Joseph Kent
WEATHERFORD -- Joseph Kent passed away on Monday, Jan. 23, 2017.
Graveside Service: 2 p.m. Friday at East Greenwood Cemetery, Weatherford.
Survivors: Wife, Theresa; daughter, Tamara Ferrell and fiancee, Sean Billhymer; granddaughter, Brenna Grissom; and great grandson, Ian Cook.
Martin Thompson and Son
6009 Wedgwood Dr., Fort Worth, 817-292-2250
See obituaries online at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Peggy Klopfenstine
EULESS - Peggy Klopfenstine, 86, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 24,2017.
Funeral service: 11 a.m. Friday, Lucas Funeral Chapel, Hurst.
Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Lucas Funeral Home, Hurst.
Lucas Funeral Home
Hurst, 817-284-7271
See obituaries online at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Roy Arnold Krametbauer
HALTOM CITY – Roy Arnold Krametbauer, 63, passed away Monday, Jan. 23, 2017.
Funeral:11:30 a.m. Saturday in Mount Olivet Chapel. Interment: Mount Olivet Cemetery.
MOUNT OLIVET CHAPEL
Greenwood Funerals-Cremation
2301 N. Sylvania Ave., 817-831-0511
See obituaries online at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Novella K. Lam
ARLINGTON--Novella K. Lam, 95, of Arlington, passed away Monday, Jan. 23, 2017.
Service: 2 p.m. Saturday at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1330 S. Fielder Rd, Arlington. Burial: will follow in Moore Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 6 to 8 pm, Friday.
Novella Francis Kendall was born Nov. 26, 1921, in Arlington to William Clinton Kendall and Ola Alice Kendall. She graduated from Arlington High School and attended North Texas Agriculture College (now UTA). Miss Kendall married Paul Cranford Lam on Dec. 21, 1941, a marriage which lasted 58 years until his death in June of 2000.
Novella was a Charter Member of Westminster Presbyterian Church (Est. 1958) and had a passion for sewing, travelling, painting, and spending time with her only granddaughter. Survivors: Daughter, Karen West of Cedar Hill; and granddaughter, Stephanie West and her husband Chris Eastman of Garland.
Moore Funeral Home-N. Davis Chapel
Arlington, 817-275-2711
See obituaries online at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Brenda Joyce Lauderdale
ARLINGTON -- Brenda Joyce Lauderdale, 61, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017.
Service: 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28. Wake: 6 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan.27, both services are at Golden Gate Funeral Home.
Golden Gate Funeral Home,
5701 E. Loop 820 South, 817-478-9555
See obituaries online at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Christopher L. Lewis
KELLER--Christopher L. Lewis, born March 17, 1970, departed to be with his Lord on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017.
Funeral: 3:30 p.m. Friday in Greenwood Chapel, with, Pastor Rob Johnson officiating. Eulogy: Monsignor Gerald Lewis. Interment: Greenwood Memorial Park. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Greenwood.
Memorials: In lieu of gifts or flowers a donation may be made to Central Baseball (Keller), Scottish Rite Hospital for Children or the Make a Wish Foundation
Survivors: Parents, Ray M. and Lou A Lewis; son, Hunter; daughter, Caylie and their mother Debbie; brothers, Ray M. Lewis II (wife, Lynn) and Neal Lewis; nephews, Joshua (wife, Carlie and their children Avery and Cooper), Jacob (wife, Rachel and their son, Bear); great-nieces, Tori and Christine; grandmother, Bernice Collie; uncles, aunts, cousins and many friends.
Greenwood Funeral Home
3100 White Settlement Road
817-336-0584
See obituaries online at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Billie Jean Pope McClung
MANSFIELD: Billie Jean McClung, 67, passed Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017.
Service: 11 a.m., Saturday at Blessing Funeral Home, Mansfield. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m., Friday at the funeral home.
Survivors: Husband of 51 years, Leon McClung; daughters, Deborah Cathey, Melinda Wheat, Christy Moore; brother, Lynn Pope; seven grandchildren and many other loving family and friends.
Blessing Funeral Home
Mansfield, 817-473-1555
See obituaries online at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Bertha M. Love McElroy
“Blessed Savior there to guide us, till we reach that blissful shore, and the angels wait to join us in God’s grace forevermore.”
FORT WORTH -- Bertha M. Love McElroy, a retired teacher in Fort Worth I.S.D., slipped quietly into the loving arms of the Savior, on Friday Jan. 19, 2017.
Celebration of life: Noon, Saturday Jan. 28, at the Como First Missionary Baptist Church, 5228 Goodman Ave, Pastor Kenneth Jones Jr. officiating.
Interment: In the garden at Laurel Land Memorial Park.
Visitation: 2 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, Mrs.. McElroy will lie in sweet slumber at her beloved church, Friday,2-8:00 p.m.
Survivors: Children, Bennie E. McElroy Jr. (Zama), Bert McElroy (Rita) and Tina Robinson (Robin); sister; Annie Pearl Love Holmes; 13 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews; other relatives and friends; Pastor Jones and family; and the Como First Church family where she will be greatly missed.
Gregory W. Spencer Funeral Directors
4000 Miller Ave., 817-531-8666
See obituaries online at www.star-telegram.com
Loretta Oxley
WATAUGA – Loretta Oxley, 77, peacefully passed away Monday, Jan. 23, 2017.
Funeral: 9:30 a.m. Saturday in Mount Olivet Chapel. Interment: Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Mount Olivet.
Survivors: Husband of 53 years, David Oxley; daughter, Laura Schmidt (Harry); son, Steven Oxley (Amanda); grandchildren, Andrew Schmidt, Aimee Schmidt, Ryan Schmidt, Eli Oxley and Noah Oxley.
MOUNT OLIVET CHAPEL
Greenwood Funerals-Cremation
2301 N. Sylvania Ave., 817-831-0511
See obituaries online at
www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Nelda Pack
DENISON--Nelda Pack, 72 passed away Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, at a local hospital.
Services: are pending at this time.
Survivors: Sons, Thomas, Roil, Carlton and Roland; daughter, Laurice; brothers, Jerry and Doyle; seven grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
Amalla Funeral Home
5210 McCart Ave., 817-924-6400
See obituaries online at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Albin Glen Pinkston
FORT WORTH - Chief Master Sergeant (Ret.), Albin Glen Pinkston, received his Permanent Change of Station and reported for duty in heaven on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017. He was 90 years old.
Service: Noon, Friday at Travis Avenue Baptist Church, 800 W Berry St, Fort Worth. Interment: 2:30 p.m. Friday at Dallas-Ft. Worth National Cemetery, 2000 Mountain Creek Pkwy., Dallas. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Martin Thompson & Son Funeral Home, 6009 Wedgwood Dr., Fort Worth.
Glen was born in Olney, Texas to JD and Jodie Pinkston on May 21 1926. Following his father’s oil field work in the West Texas towns of Vernon, Wink, Pyote, Ballinger, Kermit and Monahans, they settled in the Clauene community, south of Levelland. While still a student at Ropesville School in Ropesville, he entered into the US Army Air Corp Reserve. Upon graduation in May of 1944, he reported for duty on July 10. Following stateside training, he served in the Central Pacific during WWII in Guam. Following his release from active duty back to the AF Reserve in August, 1946, he went to Wayland Baptist College in Plainview, where he met his wife Nina Raye Phagan of Perryton. After two years, they transferred to Texas Tech University in Lubbock where he continued to serve at Reese AFB. He was recalled to active duty again for the Korean war in 1952. He served in the Air Force with assignments in Japan, Ohio, Neb., England, Thailand, Calif. and Germany with his final assignment at Carswell AFB in Fort Worth. He was selected for the very first round of Chief Master Sergeant’s in the Air Force on December 1, 1959. He is a recipient of the Bronze Star for his heroic service during the Vietnam war. In 1977, by the act of President Jimmy Carter, he was selected to serve beyond the mandated 30-year retirement term, allowing him to be the longest serving Chief Master Sergeant (E9) in rank for all military branches when he until retired on Sept. 1, 1980. Following his military duty, he and his wife Nina, graduated from Southwestern Theological Seminary in Fort Worth with Masters degrees in Religious Education. They served as foreign missionaries for the Southern Baptist Convention in Germany for 12 years working with the European Baptist Convention. Over his lifetime they helped established 14 churches in Texas, Ohio, Neb., and Germany. Upon retirement as missionaries, they settled in Fort Worth where they became members of Travis Avenue Baptist Church in which he was a Senior Deacon and Sunday School teacher.
He is preceded in death by his parents; and his sister, Betty and husband, Jeff Kauffman, all of Levelland.
Survivors: He is survived by his wife, Nina Pinkston of Fort. Worth; his two sons, Lt. Col. (Ret.) Michael Pinkston and wife, Kathryn of Plano and Steven Pinkston and wife, Angela of Grayson, Ga.; his grandchildren are, Delta Hranek and Tavia Pinkston of Seattle, Wa., Bryce Pinkston of Mountlake Terrace, Wa., Hannah Pinkston of Statesboro, Ga. and Jonathan Pinkston of Grayson, Ga.; also surviving are his brothers, Gerald Pinkston and wife, Florence of Fishers, Ind. and Ronnie Pinkston and wife, Marge of Greenville.
Martin Thompson and Son
6009 Wedgwood Dr., Fort Worth, 817-292-2250
See obituaries online at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Katherine Sanborn
FORT WORTH -- Katherine Sanborn, age 67, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017.
Survivors: Survived by many loving family members and friends.
Roberts Family Affordable Funeral Home
5025 Jacksboro Hwy., 817-528-1880
See obituaries online at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Patricia Ann Baker Shaw
BELLS -- Patricia Ann Baker Shaw passed away Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, after 68 years of life.
Memorial Service: 2 p.m. Friday, at American Funeral Service Chapel, 4312 W. Crawford St, Denison. Graveside Service: 4 p.m. Friday, at the Blue Ridge Cemetery in Collin County, Bus. Hwy 78 and CR 981, Blue Ridge, 75424. Visitation: 1 to 2 pm Friday at funeral home.
Patricia grew up in Fort Worth, graduated from Castleberry High School and lived in Arlington, Midlothian, Branson, Missouri, and was living with her husband Gary Shaw in Bells, Texas at the time of her death. She and Gary were members of Victory Life Church in Sherman.
Survivors: She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Gary; sister, Jesse May Barley; brother, Tommy Baker; daughter, Britt Sloan; sons, Bart Shaw and Barrett Shaw; Pat is also survived by ten grandchildren which were the greatest blessings and joys of her life.
American Funeral Service
Denison (903) 463-6300
See obituaries online at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Linda Faye Shelton
FORT WORTH--Linda F. Shelton, 62, passed away Thursday, Jan.19, 2017.
Service: 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, Church Of The Lord Jesus Christ, 4225 Ave. G., Fort Worth, 76105. Wake: 7:15 to 8:15 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, Golden Gate Funeral Home, 5701 E. Loop 820 South, Fort Worth, 76119.
Golden Gate Funeral Home
5701 E. Loop 820 South, 817-478-9555
See obituaries online at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Curtis Simon
FOREST HILL -- Curtis Simon, 65, passed away Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017.
Service: 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, at Greater Sweethome Missionary Baptist Church, 7312 Forest Hill Drive, Forest Hill, 76140. WAKE: 7:15 to 8:15 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, at Greater Sweethome Missionary Baptist Church, 7312 Forest Hill Drive, Forest Hill, 76140.
Golden Gate Funeral Home
5701 E. Loop 820 South, 817-478-9555
See obituaries online at www.star-telegram.com
Calvin Small
FORT WORTH--Calvin Small died Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017.
Service: 1 p.m. Friday at Serenity. Visitation Noon to 7 p.m. and Wake 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Serenity.
Serenity Funeral Home
4725 Vermont Ave., 817-207-0086
See obituaries online at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Sam Philip Smith
FORT WORTH -- Sam Philip Smith 28, passed away Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.
Service: 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, at Beach Street Baptist Church, 2220 N.Beach Street, Haltom City.
Sam was a loving husband, brother, father, and uncle.
Survivors: Wife: Alishia ; daughters, Samantha, and Catherine; brother; Hank; sister; Jessie; and a host of relatives and friends.
Golden Gate Funeral Home
5701 E. Loop 820 South, 817-478-9555
See obituaries online at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Aileen Stone
FORT WORTH -- Aileen Stone passed away Monday, Jan. 23, 2017.
Memorial service: 2:30 p.m. Friday at First Presbyterian Church, 1000 Penn St. Graveside service: 10 a.m. Saturday in Mount Olivet Cemetery.
Aileen was born in Fort Worth and lived on the east side all of her life. She married Henry H. Stone in 1947 and they enjoyed life together for 57 years. She cherished her children, grandchildren, extended family and many friends both young and old. She worked for over 20 years for the Barr Printing Company and over 20 years at TCU, where she retired at age 90. She was an active member of the church all of her life.
Survivors: Daughter, Kathlyn Stone of Fort Worth; son, David Stone and his wife, Becky, of Berea, KY; grandchildren, Blair, Heather and Bailey; and other family members and friends.
MOUNT OLIVET CHAPEL
Greenwood Funerals-Cremation
2301 N. Sylvania Ave., 817-831-0511
See obituaries online at.
www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Agnes Josephyne Strain
MILLSAP -- Agnes Josephyne Strain, 82, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend passed away on Monday, Jan. 23, 2017. She was the matriarch and strength of her family.
Funeral Service: 2 p.m. Saturday in White’s Chapel of Memories, 130 Houston Ave., Weatherford. Interment: Poe Prairie Cemetery, Millsap. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at White’s Funeral Home.
Josephyne was born Sept. 24, 1934, in Roscoe, daughter of Paul Troxell Hebert and Mary Estalyne Skelley Hebert. She met the love of her life Jack Strain, and they were married for over 56 years and were blessed with three children.
Josephyne graduated from Texas Christian University, receiving a BSN in Nursing with honors. She was a member of the Eastern Star, Millsap Garden Club, Millsap Heritage Society, the Methodist Church, and Texas Retired Nurses Association.
Josephyne was preceded in death by her parents, P.T. and Mary Hebert; brothers, Howard Lee Hebert, Skelly Hebert and George Edward Hebert; sisters, Sarah Pond and Paulyne Rice; and nieces, Cheryl Isbill and Christy Svoboda.
Survivors: Husband, Jack Strain; daughters, Sharon Sullivan and Janet Robbins and husband, Bruce; son, Wade Strain and wife, Marilea; grandchildren, Amanda Fowler, Randy Sullivan, Jr., Ashley Robbins, Nicole Robbins, Cody Strain, and Kailee Strain; great-grandchildren, Bailey, Autumn, Tristan, and Kinley; sister, Mary Buxton; and many other loving family members and friends.
White’s Funeral Home
Weatherford, 817-596-4811
See obituaries online at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Ruth Wilson Neel Tarter
NEMO--- Ruth Wilson Neel Tarter, 77, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, in Fort Worth.
Service: 10:30 a.m.., Friday, in the Crosier-Pearson Cleburne Chapel. Burial: Faulkenbury Cemetery. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m.., Thursday, at the funeral home. Pallbearers will be Leon Tuenge, Rodney Wilson, Charles Polson, Jerry Hendrix, Charles Wilson and Bryan Flynn.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the charity of your choice.
She was born Jan. 20, 1940, in Joshua to O.B. and Jewell Ethel McNatt Wilson. She married Bill Tarter on Mar. 22, 1996, in Burleson.
Mrs. Tarter was a homemaker and a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, and a dear friend to many. She was of the Church of Christ Faith.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and two brothers, John Lee Wilson and Dwain Wilson.
Survivors: Survivors include her beloved husband, Bill Tarter of Nemo; sons, Jerry Neel and wife, Virgie and Terry Neel, all of Arlington; daughter, Carolyn Bailey and husband, Tommy of Burleson; grandchildren, Trey Tarter, Jerry Neel, Jr., Summer Burkhart and Ty Murphree; five great-grandchildren; sister, Carol Neal and husband, Dulce of Joshua; brother, J.R. Wilson of Hamilton; sister-in-law, Patricia Wilson of Kopperl; numerous nieces and nephews; and other relatives and friends who will miss her greatly.
Crosier-Pearson-Cleburne
Cleburne, Texas 817-648-0522
See obituaries online at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Minnie Tennison
FORT WORTH--Minnie Tennison, 78, died Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017.
Funeral: Noon Saturday, Jan. 28 at Stop Six Church of Christ, 4500 E. Berry St. Burial: Private. Visitation: 7 to 8 Friday at the church.
Survivors: Son, Johnny Harrington (Barbara); daughter, Alina Avina; brothers, Curtis Harrington (Patricia); and other relatives and friends.
Rev’s Funeral Parlor
3615 Vaughn Blvd., 817-536-0200
See obituaries online at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Barbara Gaye Terrell
TRINITY -- Barbara Gaye Terrell gained eternal peace on Friday Jan. 20, 2017, in Conroe.
Graveside services: 11 a.m. Saturday Jan. 28, at Union Hill Cemetery in Joshua.
Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, at Mountain Valley Funeral Home in Joshua. Pallbearers include Hunter Prino, Jere Henson, Terry Broussard, Ronnie Barker, Si Miller, T.J. Miller and Jeremy Don Collins
Barbara was born April 9, 1957. She spent her youth in Joshua, and upon graduation of high school she went to nursing school. April 7, 1977, she married and moved to Galveston County where she raised her 3 children. She was a devoted mother, wife, grandmother and nurse. She never met a stranger and anyone who knew her loved her. She enjoyed her vegetable gardens and rose bushes. She loved to paint, dance, play shuffle board and dominoes and enjoyed fishing on the coast and spending time with friends on Lake Livingston. One of her favorite things was to walk along the beach and find sand dollars and other seashells with her children. She had big beautiful brown eyes and a smile and laugh that could light up any room and it was contagious. She was an amazing nurse for 40 years and loved nursing more than anything. She had a heart as big as the ocean. She passed away peacefully surrounded by family and the word of the Lord. She will be missed greatly by all who knew her.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 34 years, Larry Terrell; parents, J.T. and Katheryne Collins; and brothers, James Collins and Buster Collins.
Survivors: Include daughters Laura Prino (Ronnie) of Galveston County, and Carla Broussard (Terry) of Sulphur, La.; son, Larry Terrell Jr. of Odessa; grandchildren, Hunter Prino, Savannah Broussard, Monty Terrell, Jasmine Terrell, Ashley Terrell and Elania Terrell; sisters, Dora Faye Lightfoot and Christine Duvall (Pat); brother, Dale Kenneth Collins; brother-in-law, Ronnie Terrell (Pam) of Fort Worth; best friends, Larry and Jo Lynne Ostrom, and extended family and friends.
Mountain Valley Funeral Home
Burleson, 817-426-3200
See obituaries online at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Sadie Ruth Hance Thompson
FORT WORTH--Sadie Ruth Hance Thompson, 90, passed away Monday January 23, 2017.
Funeral: 10:00 a.m. Friday Jan. 27, 2017 at West Freeway Church of Christ. Interment: Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Greenwood.
Sadie was born July 25, 1926 to William and Mable Hance in Johnson County, Texas. She married Jack H Thompson in April 1950. She was a long time member of West Freeway Church of Christ, where she served in the benevolence ministry for many years. As a young mother she was a very active in her children’s school, serving at one time as the PTA president at Mary Louise Phillips. She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years.
Survivors: Sons, Frank D. Thompson II and wife, Deborah, Richard H. Thompson and wife, Rebecca; grandchildren, Benjamin Thompson and wife, Laura, Jennifer Thompson, Katharine Thompson Allen and husband, Cary, and Johnathan Thompson; and many nieces and nephews.
Greenwood Funeral Home
3100 White Settlement Road 817-336-0584
See obituaries online at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
John S. Turner
FORT WORTH - John S. Turner Jr., beloved husband, father, friend and President of Turner Controls Inc. passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Jan.18, 2017.
He was born on October 24, 1925 to John and Ethel Turner in Dallas.
John has joined his wife of 65 years, Lois, in Heaven.
Survivors: Daughters Jean Ann Turner of Burleson and Judith Lynn Phillips and husband, Vernon L. Phillips, of Bozeman, Mont.
Laurel Land Funeral Home
7100 Crowley Road, 817-293-1350
See obituaries online at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Charles Ray Washington
FORT WORTH-- Rev. Charles R. Washington, 75, passed away Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017.
Service: 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, at Heavenly Gospel Church of God In Christ, 3134 Stalcup Rd. Fort Worth, Texas 76119. Viewing: 1 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, at Golden Gate Funeral Home in Fort Worth 5701 E. Loop 820 South.
Survivors:He leaves to cherish his memories, loving wife, Gloria L. Washington; Children, three boys and six girls; siblings, seven brothers and five sisters; and a host of relatives.
Golden Gate Funeral Home
5701 E. Loop 820 South, 817-478-9555
See obituaries online at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
John L. Whitley
FORT WORTH -- John L. Whitley, 82, passed away on Saturday, Jan.21, 2017, at a local hospital.
Funeral Service: Noon, Saturday, Jan 28, Greater St. Stephens, 3728 East Berry Street. Burial: Cedar Hill Memorial Park. Visitation: Noon to 8 p.m. Friday, with the family present from 7 to 8 p.m. at the Gregory W. Spencer Funeral Home.
Survivors: Spouse, Helen Whitley; children, Vanessa Teal, Anita Whitley, Sheritta Brown, Jonathan Whitley (Cathy), Carla Perry (Derrick) and Jerald Whitley; brother, Clifton Whittley; sister, Cora Smith; a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and family and friends.
Gregory W. Spencer Funeral Directors
4000 Miller Ave., 817-531-8666
See obituaries online at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Char’dai Brey’an Jenee Williams
ARLINGTON – Char’dai Brey’an Jenee Williams, 23, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017 in Arlington.
Funeral: 1 p.m. Saturday at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, 1063 E. Rosedale St., Fort Worth. Interment: Emerald Hills Memorial Park, Kennedale. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Wade Family Funeral Home, 4140 W. Pioneer Parkway, Arlington.
Char’dai was born on April 6, 1993 in Fort Worth to Victor Thomas Williams and Fabianne “Faye” Quenelle Nunn Roberson. She was a life-long Arlington resident and member of Antioch Missionary Baptist Church. A graduate of Juan Seguin High School in 2011, she was a Varsity cheerleader. She was very popular and well-liked in her school. Char’dai attended Weatherford College and Ogle School of Hair Design and was currently attending Tarrant County Community College. She was a creative hair stylist, enjoyed drawing pictures, and loved to travel.
Survivors: Parents, Faye Nunn Roberson and Spencer Roberson; biological father, Victor Williams; brothers, Chazdon Williams and Keylen Roberson; 2 half-brothers; 2 half-sisters; maternal grandmother, Gwendolyn Nunn; paternal grandmother, Joyce Williams; step-grandmother, Jewell Brooks; nephew, Davion Williams; niece, Zoey Williams; great uncle, Bruce Pinson; and a host of aunts, uncles, friends and family
Wade Family Funeral Home
(817) 274-9233
See obituaries online at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
T. J. Williams
BENBROOK -- T. J. Williams passed Saturday Jan. 21, 2017.
Funeral: 3 p.m. Thursday at Baumgarden Funeral Home 3704 Benbrook Hwy, Fort Worth, 76116.
Burial: 10:15 a.m. Friday Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Lucy Williams; sister, Rosie (James) Sanders and Ruthie (Leroy ) Cooper.
Survivors: Survived by loving wife Perpetua Faye Williams; children, Jeff, John Williams and Machelle, Ralph Robinson; grandchildren; and family and friends.
Baumgardner Funeral Home
3704 Highway 377 S., 817-731-8400
See obituaries online at www.star-telegram.com
Betty Bigby Wilson
FORT WORTH -- Betty Bigby Wilson passed away at the age of 87 on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017 at a nursing center in Austin, Texas.
Celebration of life: 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28 at Chapel of the Chimes at Laurel Land Cemetery.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the charity of your choice.
While living in Fort Worth, Betty was a member of Arborlawn United Methodist Church, Ridglea Country Club, Tri-Psi and The Petroleum Club. Thank you to the many friends who continued to support Betty through her nursing home years with visits, cards, and prayers. You were a blessing to our family. Betty was greatly loved and will be missed. Betty is predeceased by her husband of 21 years, Jamie Bigby; her parents; three of her five brothers; and husband, Gene Wilson.
Survivors: Two brothers, Pat and Mike Collins; three daughters, Bryna Cox and husband, Dan, Susan Hardin and Sandra Bigby; seven grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Laurel Land Funeral Home-Fort Worth
7100 Crowley Road, 817-293-1350
See obituaries online at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
James Wesley “Wes” Winstead
AZLE--James “Wes” Winstead passed away peacefully Monday Jan. 23, 2017 at the age of 50.
Service: 10 a.m. Friday in Biggers Funeral Home chapel. Interment: Mt Olivet Cemetery. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Biggers Funeral Home.
Survivors: Wife of 25 years, Shawn; daughter, Morgan of Springtown; parents, James and Marsha of Azle; loved by numerous family and friends.
Biggers Funeral Home
6100 Azle Ave., 817-237-3341
See obituaries online at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Comments