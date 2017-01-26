Obituaries for Jan. 25, 2017

Maxine Harris Alford
WILLOW PARK -- Maxine Harris Alford, 93, departed this Earth and was welcomed into the Lord’s arms on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017.
Funeral: 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, at First Baptist Church of Willow Park. Interment: Memory Gardens of the Valley, Weatherford. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, at White’s Funeral Home, 130 Houston Ave., Weatherford.
Maxine was born Oct. 27, 1923, in Breckenridge. She grew up in Houston, Pearland, Alvin, Matador, Wichita Falls and Mineral Wells and Claremore, Okla., graduating in 1940 from Mineral Wells High School. That same year, she married Charles Knowles Alford and they had three children, Charles Jr., Wayne and Jasmine.
Following her husband’s death in 1986, she married Robert Alford. In addition to raising her children, Maxine worked as a real estate agent, notary public, and a salesperson for Avon and World Book Encyclopedia. She loved the outdoors and particularly enjoyed gardening.
Maxine was a woman of loyalty, determination and strength. These traits were perhaps best epitomized when her husbands suffered health issues and became invalids. Despite doctors and others encouraging her to place them in nursing homes, Maxine selflessly insisted on keeping them at home and caring for them herself. Her strength, both mental and physical, was evident as she provided 24-hour care to men over twice her size and weight. In her final years, her fierce independence never waned, as she insisted on living self-sufficiently in her home even as her own health began to waver. She was simply awe-inspiring.
She was preceded in death by husbands, Charles Knowles Alford Sr. and Robert Burns Alford; son, Wayne Alford; and siblings, Eulalia Tyner and Jack, Bob, and Kenneth Harris.
Survivors: Mrs. Alford is survived by children: Charles Knowles Alford Jr. and Jasmine Walston (nee Cymbe Alford); grandchildren, Kathy, Karen, Scott, Craig, Mark, Mike, and David Alford, Kristi Barto, Larry and Agatha Walston, Terra Walston Joseph, Jessica Hawkins, and Cassie Broaddus; great-grandchildren, Camden, Preston, Riley, Cade, Reese, Maxine, Eva, and Conner Alford, Michael and Kaitlyn Barto, Ronald Sikes, Blake Miller, Felicity, Randy, and Xander Hawkins, Priscilla Walston-Hunt, Cooper Brim, Olivia, Eddy, and Leo Joseph; great-great-granddaughter, Brooklyn Alford; and siblings, Willis Harris and Doris Hurd.
Jason Fernando Baca
☆NORTH RICHLAND HILLS -- Jason Fernando Baca, 41, passed away on Friday. Jan. 20, 2017.
Services: Private Mass; will be held Wednesday, Jan 25. At St John The Apostle. Funeral Service: 2 p.m.Thurs. Jan 26 at Gateway Church, N. Richland Hills Campus. Interment: 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, at DFW National Cemetery, Dallas. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Wed. Jan 25 at Memorial Park Funeral Services, North Richland Hills.
Jason was born Oct 2, 1975, in Albuquerque, N.M. and proudly served with the US Marines, but also proudly served his community. Jason’s true passion was being involved in the community by coaching youth sports for 17 years.
He was preceded in death by brother, Eric Wilson.
Survivors: Loving wife of 15 years, Tonya Baca; five children, Austin, Dylan, Alexandra, Aiden and Kyle; parents, Joe (Oleta) Baca, Linda (John) Wilson and Larry (Patti) Lambert; brothers, Joseph (Dawn), and John Wilson; dog, Boomer; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
Quentin Ervin Barber
☆FORT WORTH -- Quentin Ervin Barber, 97, passed away Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017.
Memorial service: 10 a.m. Saturday, at South Hills Christian Church.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, donations to the North Central Texas Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association www.alz.org.
Quentin was born April 27, 1919, and raised in Martin’s Mill. He received his undergraduate degree from the North Texas State Teacher’s College and after serving in the US Army during WWII attended Baylor Dental School, in Dallas. Quentin established his dental practice in Fort Worth in the early 50s. and practiced for 40 years. He was a long time member of South Hills Christian Church, where he served numerous times as greeter, Deacon, Elder and Board Chairman. He was an avid golfer and sports fan, devoted supporter of TCU, a kind and loving patriarch, and friend.
Survivors: His wife of 77 years, Stella Mae Daniel Barber; his brother, Liston and wife, Alice; his children, Diane Smith and husband, Joe (deceased), Dana and wife, Nancy and Daniel; his grandchildren, Kimberley Davis and husband, Ian, Michael Barber and wife, Caryn, their mother, Candy Barber, Melissa Smith and husband, Mike, Karen Davis and husband, JD, Tai and Quinn Barber; and nine great-grandchildren.
Robert Lee Bowen Jr.
FORT WORTH-- Robert Lee Bowen Jr. died Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, after a brief hospitalization.
Graveside service: 3 p.m. Friday in Greenwood Memorial Park.
He was born in Breckenridge on Aug. 26, 1950, to Isabel Weaver Bowen and Robert Lee Bowen Sr. He was valedictorian, Class of 1968, at Fort Worth Country Day School and was a graduate of Yale University in 1972. He continued his art history studies at the University of Texas before being hired in the Education Department at the National Gallery in Washington, D.C. There he excelled at the diplomatic maneuvering among visiting dignitaries as he personally guided them through the exhibits. He recounted one highly charged time when he was leading Nancy Reagan and Raisa Gorbachev and they kept trying to one up the other.
Bob’s warmth, wit, impeccable social skills and intellect brought him to the attention of J. Carter Brown, the museum director, and Bob was his assistant until Brown’s retirement. With his writing skills, Bob was often called to “ghost write” introductions to books published by the National Gallery to which famous people signed their names.
After Bob returned to Fort Worth, local museums often consulted him for ideas on dinners before a new exhibit opened. Bob was an amazing raconteur and storyteller and an invitation to his home for dinner was highly prized. His Christmas trees (which often fell over due to all the ornaments he artfully piled on) were the stuff of legend.
A man with a heart bigger than Texas, leaves behind a burgeoning group of friends who will always treasure their time with him.
The family would like to extend special thanks and appreciation to Dr. Robert Kelly and Maria Villegas for their compassion and support.
Survivors: Many cousins in Montana plus Melinda Lewis Hassen and her husband, Thomas E. Hassen, of Palm Beach, Fla., Marilyn Weaver Lewis of Virginia Beach, Va., and John L. Lewis Jr. and his wife, Dana Lewis, of Fort Worth.
Daniel Edwin Brown
FORT WORTH -- Daniel Edwin Brown, 90, born in Jackson, Mich., went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017.
Service:Funeral arrangements are pending.
Daniel and his wife, Harriette, who preceded him to Heaven in 2002, raised four children and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Daniel graduated from the University of Michigan. Daniel served his country during World War II in the U.S. Army and after the war joined the Boy Scouts of America working his way up to Scout Executive. After his retirement from the Boy Scouts Daniel continued his God given work in a church in each town his family lived in as a deacon until he went Heaven. At the end of his life Daniel was a deacon at Forest Park Baptist Church in Fort Worth. It was while Daniel lived in Fort Worth in 2012 that he suffered five strokes. He was loved by his family and he loved everyone he met believing it was biblical to do so.
George Coleman
☆PLANO – George Coleman, 73, of Plano, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, after a brief fight against lung cancer.
Service: Remembrance of life and burial at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, at Moore Funeral Home, 1219 N. Davis Drive, Arlington.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the SPCA of Texas at https://spca.org/memorialgiving or 214-461-1831.
Born in Tulsa, Okla., on Jan. 24, 1943, George graduated from Central High School in the class of 1961 and attended the University of Tulsa until he joined the U.S. Marine Corps in 1963 where he served honorably for six years. On Nov. 4, 1966, he married the love of his life, Janet; they had a daughter, Audra, in 1972 and moved to Arlington in 1973. George worked for Veeder-Root for 25 years as a regional sales manager and then at Shuhart Company, retiring in 2006. In 2007 George moved to Plano to be closer to his daughter and met his extended family at Obzeet. He enjoyed talking about cars, especially hot rods and NASCAR, traveling to the Caribbean, an avid animal lover and was proud of his Native American heritage, as well as being a former Marine. George was preceded in death by his wife of 35 years, Janet, and his parents Earl and Lola Coleman.
Survivors: He is survived by his daughter, Audra Clark; “fur grandchild,” Corky; brother-in-law, Don Allen; sister-in-law, Marguerite Allen; nephew Bill Allen (Molly); and the Davis cousins.
William B. Cromer Jr.
☆KENNEDALE--William B. Cromer Jr. passed away peacefully on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017.
Funeral: Noon Friday, Jan. 27, at Emerald Hills Funeral Home. The family invites all friends to join them for a light lunch after the service in the chapel. Burial: Emerald Hills Memorial Park. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, at Emerald Hills Funeral Home.
Bill was born July 31, 1933. He was a lifelong resident of Kennedale and his dedication to the community made it a better place to live. Bill honorably served in the U. S. Army from 1953 through 1955. Upon returning home he earned an associate degree in engineering from now the University of Texas at Arlington. He worked for Lockheed Martin 35-plus years in the Facilities Engineering Department and retired in 1999. He loved his job and the people he worked with. Most importantly, throughout his career, Bill made many close friends whose relationships he maintained throughout his life.
Kennedale was always his home, and Bill served his community and his friends in many ways. He was one of the early members of the Kennedale Volunteer Fire Department. He told the story that they even let him drive the engine back to the firehouse before he had a driver’s license. He was just that dependable. He always had a love for cars and anything mechanical, and he even did some dirt track racing in his youth. Bill was active as a Boy Scout leader for years. He served on the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission and volunteered on the Kennedale School Reunion Committee. He still had his senior class picture, and there were 11 in his class of 1950.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents, William Cromer Sr. and Ethel Cromer; his loving wife, Frances Mae Cromer; and a great-grandson, Justin Michael.
Survivors: He is survived by his daughter, Julie Cromer; his stepsons, Gary Carroll and wife, Janice, Mike Carroll and wife, Jackie, and Rick Carroll and wife, Debbie. He will be missed by his grandchildren who appreciated that he was a master craftsman who created gifts of love for each to treasure: Dr. Chris Murphy, Rachel Walters, Cristi Nichols, Wendy Carroll, Rebecca Tontz and Jason Tull. Their families and the great-grandchildren; Monte, Colton, Caleb, Courtney, Hannah, Celsey, Savannah, Jaycob, and Gavin will also miss those gifts of love. He is also survived by a very special friend, Wanda Sanford.
The family would like to thank Delia Strole, the caregiver and the listener, as he told his many stories of his life adventures and all of the people he cared for along the way.
Michael William Davis
FORT WORTH--Michael William Davis passed away Jan. 18, 2017 at the age of 45.
Burial: Skyvue Memorial Gardens.
Dessie Doiline Eatman
FORT WORTH– Dessie Doiline Eatman, 72, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017.
Graveside Service: 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, in Mount Olivet Cemetery.
Dessie was born Jan. 30, 1944, in El Dorado, Ark., to father, Doyle Helms, and mother, Daisy Sisk. She married John H. Eatman in 1960. She was a lifelong resident of Fort Worth. She retired from K-Mart after 32 years. She enjoyed fishing with family, painting, cake baking and doll restoration. She was a past member of Eastern Star.
Survivors: Sister, Edna Louise Robertson and husband, Jimmy; husband, John Eatman; sons, John M. Eatman and wife, Amanda, Mark D. Eatman and wife, Kathleen, and Gary W. Eatman and wife, Betty; nine grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Kenneth Evans
GRANBURY--Kenneth Evans, 64, entered rest Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017.
Memorial Service: Noon, Friday, Jan. 27, at Baker Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church, 1050 E. Humbolt St. Burial: Private.
Kenneth Evans was born Oct. 17, 1952, in Birmingham, Ala.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ruth Thrash and Floyd Evans; stepfather, Willie Thrash; brother, Milous James; granddaughter, Shaquilla Curtis.
Survivors: His devoted wife, Patricia Evans; daughters, Audra Sanders and Greta Ward; sons, Christopher, Patrick, Derek and Kenneth Evans; sisters, Vivian Carter, Debra Hollis, Sheila Attical ,and Patricia Pollum; brothers, Robert and Lloyd Evans; grandchildren, Aikem HIll, Daycia O’Donnell, Isaiah, Darrius, Chase, Amaya and Kennan Evans, Felicia, Deanna and Eric Curtis; great-grandsons, Stacei Hill, Erick, Philandrea, and Jayce Curtis; great-granddaughters, De’lisha and Alisha Curtis; a host of nieces , nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Joyce Kay Fincher
WEATHERFORD -- Joyce Kay Fincher passed from this life at a Fort Worth hospital on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017.
Memorial Service: 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, at Galbreaith Pickard Funeral Chapel.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers please go to your children, grandchildren and/or aging parents, hold them tight and tell them you love them.
Born in Olney on June 19, 1942, Joyce moved to Weatherford with her husband Ross Lindy Fincher in 1979. She worked as Personnel Director at Mastershield Building Products until her retirement in 1999. While at Mastershield Joyce served on the Boards of many Professional and Civic organizations. After retirement she spent her time keeping up with the lives of her network of many friends and extended family, doting on her Yorkshire Terriers, and nurturing her spiritual life with Bible study and daily devotionals.
Joyce is preceded in death by her parents; and husband. Ross Lindy Fincher.
Survivors: Joyce is survived by her sons, Kevin Gahagan and wife, Debbie, Allen Gahagan and wife, Evelyn, and Michael Gahagan; sister, Linda Spillers and husband, Gary; brother, Don Ward and wife, Shirley; grandchildren, Allen Gahagan, Malinda Garner, Brent Gahagan, Ashley Wallace, LuRena Gahagan and Dale Williams; ten great-grandchildren; she was also loved by many nieces and nephews.
Betty Belle French
☆ARLINGTON -- Betty Belle French, age 80, passed away Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.
Celebration of Life: 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, at Wade Family Funeral Home, 4140 W. Pioneer Parkway, Arlington with Pastor Jack Crane officiating.
Betty was born March 29, 1936, to Woodrow and Doris Simmons of Prairie Home, Mo. Betty moved to Kansas City after graduating high school and worked for a time before deciding to join the United States Air Force working as an Officers Flight Attendant. It was there she met her husband Bill, while stationed together in Omaha, Neb. They married in 1956 in Booneville, Mo. The family lived in Missouri, Michigan, California and Georgia before settling in Texas in 1968. Betty and family have lived in Arlington since 1971. Betty was a shrewd business woman and owned a mobile home lot, a decorating business and an antique and home decor business for over 35 years in Arlington and Fort Worth. Her children remember her as a fiercely devoted and loving mother and wife. She was generous to a fault and her greatest love was her family.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Bill B. French; her parents, Woodrow and Doris Simmons; her brothers, Bob and Tom Simmons; and son-in-law, Jimmy Glasgow.
Survivors: Her son, Ray French and wife, Julie, of Fort Worth; daughters, Annie Glasgow of Arlington and Kathleen Fearka and husband, Rusty, of Arlington; brother, Wayne Simmons and wife, Ramona; sister, Linda Schilb and husband, Joe; nine grandchildren, Colby Fields, Brandon Fearka, Jeff Glasgow, Madison French, Alex Wagner, Connor Wagner, Brooke Fearka, Troy Fearka and Grace Fearka.
Ella Gibson
FORT WORTH--Ella Gibson, 66, died Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.
Funeral: 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, at Greater Mount Morial Baptist Church. Burial: Skyvue Memorial Gardens.
Deana Ann Hardin
ARLINGTON--Deana Ann Hardin of Arlington. born Dec. 31, 1956, and passed away Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017.
Memorial Service: 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, Moore Funeral Home.
Terese T. “Terry” Hershey
HOUSTON--Terese T. “Terry” Hershey, one of America’s most influential conservationists, passed away peacefully on her 94th birthday, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, at her home in Houston. Called a “Force of Nature” by former President and friend, George H.W. Bush, Hershey’s impact on the landscape of the United States stretched from the banks of Buffalo Bayou in Houston to every state in the Union.
Terry Hershey was born in Fort Worth on Jan. 19, 1923, one of two children of John and Elizabeth Tarlton. She was preceded in death by her brother and a niece. Terry attended Stephens College in Columbia, Mo., and graduated from the University of Texas with a degree in philosophy in 1943. She returned to Fort Worth and established the city’s very first art gallery on the family property which, following her parents’ deaths, she donated to the City of Fort Worth. Today it is known as Wright-Tarlton Park in their names.
In 1958, Terry married Jacob W. Hershey, CEO of American Commercial Barge Lines. For more than a decade they sailed the Atlantic and Caribbean from Maine to Tobago, ultimately leaving their life on the sea for two beautiful ranches in Southwestern Colorado and the Texas Hill Country.
Jake and Terry made their home in Houston along Buffalo Bayou and it was there that her life’s work in defense of the environment began. Shortly after their marriage, the U.S. Congress approved funding for the Army Corps of Engineers to clear all natural vegetation from the banks of the Bayou, straighten its meanders, and line it with cement. Incensed at the prospect of the destruction of its natural beauty, with help from oilman George Mitchell, Hershey convinced then Freshman Congressman George H.W. Bush to ask that funding be withdrawn.
From this now legendary conservation victory, Terry Hershey founded numerous organizations dedicated to environmental protection, including the Bayou Preservation Association, Citizens Who Care, The Citizen’s Environmental Coalition, The Park People and Urban Harvest. Additionally, she and Jake founded the Jacob and Terese Hershey Foundation, which is largely dedicated to conservation.
Terry Hershey’s dedication and skill was recognized by many elected officials, including Houston Mayors Kathy Whitmire, Bob Lanier, Lee Brown, and Bill White, all of whom appointed her to successive terms on the Houston Parks Board. Governor Dolph Briscoe appointed Hershey to the Texas Conservation Foundation and Governor Ann Richards named her the second woman ever to be appointed to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission, considered to be among the most prestigious appointments in state government. She was a founder of the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center, along with her friend and ally Mrs. Lyndon B. Johnson.
Not content to confine her great passion and energy to Texas, Terry Hershey was a leader in many national organizations dedicated to parks and the environment, serving as a trustee of The National Recreation and Park Association, The Trust for Public Land, The National Audubon Society, The National Association of Flood Plain Managers and The National Recreation Foundation.
For her lifetime of service to the environment, Hershey received many awards, including the prestigious Chevron Conservation Award, the Frances K. Hutchison Award from The Garden Clubs of America, the Cornelius Amory Pugsley Medal from The National Recreation Foundation and many more. She was the first person to receive the Lifetime Achievement Award from Houston Wilderness and she was inducted into the Texas Women’s Hall of Fame in 1991. In 2015, Audubon Texas established the Terry Hershey Women in Conservation Awards, which recognizes the outstanding contributions to the environment made by women in Texas and supports the development of the next generation of women in conservation.
Surely, Terry Hershey’s principal impact was on the landscape as she literally launched the modern conservation easement movement in Texas which allows private landowners to remain on the land while protecting their property in perpetuity. Thanks largely to her leadership, there are to nearly 40 land trusts in Texas preserving private lands across the State and hundreds of thousands of acres protected by conservation easements.
Terry Hershey was preceded in death by her husband Jake in 2000.
Survivors: She is survived by cousins, Amie Rodnick and Sissy Farenthold; by several generations of Jake’s descendants; her cat, Maggie; and loving caregivers, Janet Spencer and Veronica Garcia.
Memorials: Donations in Terry’s name may be made to The Bayou Preservation Association, Planned Parenthood, The Texas Parks and Wildlife Foundation, the Houston SPCA or the charity of your choice.
Debbie Hutchins
LAKE WORTH -- Debbie Hutchins, age 62, passed away peacefully in her home Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, leaving behind her mother, brother and sister-in-law, her five children and eight grandchildren. She will be forever in our hearts.
Dwight “Keith” Lambeth
☆HALTOM CITY--Dwight “Keith” Lambeth, 72, passed away Saturday morning, Jan. 14, 2017.
Funeral: 9:30 a.m. Friday at Mount Olivet Chapel. Interment: Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Mount Olivet.
Keith was born in Knox City on Jan. 31, 1944, to Homer and Gladys Lambeth. He grew up in Goree, graduating from Goree High school in 1962. He married Constance “Connie” Cunningham March 24, 1965. Keith was enlisted in the U.S. Air Force from April of 1964, participated in the Vietnam War and was honorably discharged in April 1968, at the rank of staff sergeant.
Keith spent a majority of his life in the DFW area, where he lived with his wife and raised two children, Christopher and Scott Lambeth. He attended Victory Baptist Church where he served as a deacon in the church for many years. Keith retired from the General Motors Assembly Plant in Arlington April 1, 2009. After retirement, he kept busy by taking an active role in his church duties and helping to care for his grandson, Caleb Lambeth.
Survivors: His wife of 51 years, Constance “Connie” Josephine Lambeth; sister, Geraldine L. Hardin; sons, Christopher “Chris” Michael Lambeth and wife, Jennifer, and Scott Andrew Lambeth; and grandson, Caleb Anthony Lambeth.
Henry David Lefcourt
KELLER--We sadly say goodbye to Henry David Lefcourt who passed on Saturday, Jan 21, 2017, at age 52.
Funeral: 2 p.m. Friday at Sparkman Hillcrest Funeral Home.
Memorials:In lieu of flowers, please send donations to your charity of choice.
Henry lived in Keller. He was born in Bremen, Germany, and grew up in Amherst N.Y. He held a BA Fine Arts from Alfred University and Masters in International Relations from St. Mary’s University. Henry served in the U.S. Army from 1989 to 2001 with active duty during Operation Desert Storm. He had a 21-year career with Health Management Systems.
Henry was a devoted and loving husband, father, son, and brother, known for his kindness, sense of humor, honesty and intelligence. He was very proud of his son, with whom he spent many weeknights and weekends practicing and coaching baseball.
Survivors: He is survived by his parents, Charles Lefcourt and Renata Lefcourt; wife, Yolanda Lefcourt; son Samuel Lefcourt; sisters Yvonne Lefcourt and Suzanne Harris.
Edward Morris Lenore Jr.
ALVARADO--Edward Morris Lenore Jr., 66, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017.
Graveside Service: 9:15 am Thursday, Jan. 26, in DFW National Cemetery, Lane B.
Survivors: Siblings, John Lenore, Judy Caudill, Lewis Caudill, Ruby Caudill, Warren T. Bainbridge.
Brittany Delaine Levesque
FORT WORTH--Brittany Delaine Levesque, born Aug. 26, 1966, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, in Dallas.
Celebration of life: 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26 at Crossroads Church of Fort Worth, 6331 Boulevard 26, Suite 250, North Richland Hills, TX 76180.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the GoFundMe account setup to assist with the financial burden of the many doctors, etc that tried so valiantly to save her. https://www.gofundme.com/brittany-levesques-medical-bills
Survivors: Brittany is survived by her husband of 34 years, Mickey Glen Levesque; sons Micheal Levesque and Brian Levesque and his wife, Julie Anne Levesque; three grandchildren, Micheal Levesque Jr, Lisa Levesque and Faith Levesque; her parents, Terry and Patricia Chapin; sisters, S. BrieAnne Estes and Jennifer Dodd and their families.
Christopher L. Lewis
KELLER--Christopher L. Lewis, born March 17, 1970, departed to be with his Lord on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017.
Funeral: 3:30 p.m. Friday in Greenwood Chapel, with, Pastor Rob Johnson officiating. Eulogy: Monsignor Gerald Lewis. Interment: Greenwood Memorial Park. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Greenwood.
Memorials: In lieu of gifts or flowers a donation may be made to Central Baseball (Keller), Scottish Rite Hospital for Children or the Make a Wish Foundation
Survivors: Parents, Ray M. and Lou A Lewis; son, Hunter; daughter, Caylie and their mother Debbie; brothers, Ray M. Lewis II (wife, Lynn) and Neal Lewis; nephews, Joshua (wife, Carlie and their children Avery and Cooper), Jacob (wife, Rachel and their son, Bear); great-nieces, Tori and Christine; grandmother, Bernice Collie; uncles, aunts, cousins and many friends.
John Douglas “Skoke” Logan
ARLINGTON--John Douglas “Skoke” Logan passed away Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017.
Service: 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, in The Memorial Chapel at Restland Funeral Home and officiated by Rev. Deborah Morgan Stokes.
John was orn in Tulsa, Okla., to Dr. Douglas Cowan Logan and Marjorie Eileen Rial. The family moved to Grand Prairie and then to Dallas in 1955. John attended Grand Prairie schools and graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School in Dallas in 1957 where he met and later married his childhood sweetheart, Margaret Janet Humphreys. He graduated from East Texas University in Commerce in 1962 earning a B.S. Education in Industrial Arts and a 1964 M.S. Secondary Schools Administration. John taught industrial arts at Grand Prairie High School in 1964.
While attending ETSU he was a graduate assistant in the Industrial Arts Department, president of the Ogimas Social Club and Pi Kappa Phi Fraternity, vice president of the Interfraternity Council, captain of the East Texas State University Varsity Football Team, and was inducted into the Texas A&M-Commerce Athletic Halls of Fame in 2007 and 2008 for 1957 and 1958 Championship Football Teams. John was proud to have been awarded Ugly Man on Campus 1959-1960 and was the first recipient of the ETSU Coach J. V. Sikes “Piss-ant” Award.
John was elected Democratic Precinct chairman in Grand Prairie and attended district and state conventions. John was a member of the Grand Prairie Chamber of Commerce, the Grand Prairie Planning and Zoning Commission, and was elected to the Grand Prairie City Council in the 1980s. John was part of the initial effort to gain approval for funding of Joe Pool Lake and Loop 9 (Highway 161).
John’s work experience for 50 years was in material handling, including ownership of American Shelving and Liquidators, Inc.
Survivors: He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Margaret Janet Humphreys Logan; daughter, Margaret Beret Logan and grandson, John Isaac; daughter, Kayla Fuselier, son-in-law, Dennis Fuselier, and granddaughter, Amanda Fuselier, of Broussard, La.; sister, Alice Louise Fugitt of Plano; brother, Frederick Goodall Logan of Arlington; sister- in-law, Jimmie Jean Gilbert and brother-in-law, Joseph T. Gilbert; sister-in-law, Anita Humphreys of Copper Canyon;. numerous nieces and nephews. John is also survived by his lifelong classmates, golfing buddies, and his extended family at American Shelving.
Ruby Valerie Luck
FORT WORTH--Ruby Valerie Luck, 97, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017.
Funeral: 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, in Greenwood Chapel. Interment: Greenwood Memorial Park. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, at Greenwood.
Ruby was born in Enloe, Texas on Dec. 21, 1919. She was the youngest of two daughters born to William Lee and Eula Maye Gillean.
When she was 3 years old, the family moved to Greenville. She lived there until she graduated from high school and business school. She then moved to Paris, Texas, where she met and married her husband, Marion C. Luck, in 1941. Mr. Luck was in the Army and they were stationed in Lawton, Okla., where their only child, a son, Bobby Charles Luck, was born. After World War II, they came to Fort Worth where she and Marion lived until their deaths.
Ruby worked at Howell Instrument Company over 25 years. She was a member of Burton Hill Baptist Church for over 50 years.
Ruby loved family. She was a loving daughter, sister, a faithful, loving, supportive wife, a loving mother, grandmother and great- grandmother. She loved with an unconditional love and was always willing to listen to and help any way she could.
She had a special love for her cousins and her brother and sister-in-law and their family.
She was a loyal and true friend and believed “once a friend, always a friend.”
She loved the Lord and said that she never doubted one time that she had truly been saved when she was 14 years old.
She was preceded in death by her mother and father, Eula May and William Lee Gillean; her husband, Marion Luck; and sister, Theresa Spring.
Survivors: Son, Bobby Luck (Carolyn); granddaughters, Rebecca Luck (John Herzer), Melissa Merrifield (Scott) and Susan Obar (Robert III); great-grandchildren, Anna Luck, Hallie and Marshall Merrifield, Robert IV and Jacob Obar; cousin, Dale Lane; and nieces; Brenda Plaster and Debi Hodges.
Jackie McKethan Lyles
BEDFORD--Jackie McKethan Lyles died Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017,at 2am.
Funeral: was 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at Lucas Funeral Home, 1321 Precinct Line Road, Hurst. Burial: Private. Visitation: was 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan 20, at the funeral home.
She was preceded in death by son, Jimmy M. Lyles; mother, Hallie G. McKethan; father, Lee McKethan; and son-in-law, Eric Ortega.
Survivors: Daughter and son-in-law, Debi and Bryan Segroves; daughter, Lori Pavelka; daughter- in-law, Cheryl Lyles; grandchildren, Misti and Justin Cash, Jason and Tiffany Towne, Alex Seagroves, Zack and Kelsey Towne, Crystal and Daniel McNiel , Nicholas and Tara Lyles, Brittney Perry, Carmen Lyles, Mattie Lyles; great-grandchildren, Sierra Rodriguez, Cheyenne Ortega, Chloe Ortega, Tanner Robertson, Makayla Robertson, Isaiah Ortega, Noah Ortega,
Coby Ortega, Makenzie Ortega, Morgan Towne, Maci Towne and Maddie Towne.
John L. Mann
☆FORT WORTH--John L. Mann, 91, died Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017.
Service: 9:30 a.m. Friday at Shannon Rose Hill Funeral Chapel, followed by interment at 11:30 a.m. in Dallas- Fort Worth National Cemetery. Visitation: 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, at the funeral home.
Memorials: Donations may be made to Wheels for Wellness, Inc., P.O. Box 471699 Fort Worth, Texas, 76147, www.wheelsforwellness.org, in lieu of flowers.
John was born Oct. 23, 1925, to Henry and Pearl Mann. He proudly served his country in World War II with the 8th Air Force, flying 33 missions.
John worked for NTS in Fort Worth as a vice president until his retirement.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Rudd and Wayne; sisters, Dorothy, Florence and Louise; and his wife of 65 years, Addie Mann.
Survivors: Son, Terry Mann (Sandy); grandchildren, Michelle Mann, Michael Mann (Teresa); great-grandson, Charles Mann; as well as many brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law and friends.
Gerald G. Martin
PERRIN – Gerald G. “G. G.” Martin, 95, went to be with the Lord, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017 in Crowley.
Funeral:3:30 p.m. Thursday in Mount Olivet Chapel. Interment: Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Mount Olivet.
Gerald G. “G.G.” Martin was born Aug. 31, 1921, in Anadarko, Okla. He was the youngest of five children born to Joseph and Beatrice Martin. They spent their early days moving around as his father was a sharecropper and his mother was a licensed minister with the Assemblies of God.
G.G. married Juanita Faye Brown on Dec. 31, 1942, in San Francisco, Calif., just days before he deployed to serve in the Army Air Corp in World War II.
After the military, G.G. and Juanita came to Fort Worth to settle and raise their growing family. He and his brother M.F. (Ferrell) Martin, first started building houses together in Fort Worth. In the mid 50’s they started Martin & Martin Foundation Drilling Company. Martin & Martin became one of the largest drilling companies of its kind in Texas. After retirement, he spent his time traveling and helping to build churches all over the United States.
Juanita passed away in 2000 and in 2001 G.G. married Marie Ferris. They had met each other while working in the RV Volunteers and met again after each other had lost their spouses. G.G. loved his family, loved to sing and travel, but most importantly he love his Lord and Savior.
He was preceded in death by his daughters, Lisa Martin and Judy Newman; grandson, Bryan Ratliff and his wife of 57 years, Juanita Martin.
Survivors: Wife, Marie Martin of Perrin; sons, Gary Martin and wife, Nancy of Crowley, Steve Martin of Fort Worth; daughters, Gwen Martin of Arlington, Jane and husband, Roy Ratliff of Burleson, Jean and husband, James McKinney of Midlothian and Ann Tucker of Fort Worth; sister, Odessa Harris of Azle; 14 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; plus numerous nephews, nieces and other family and friends.
Florence Jean Stevenson McCown
ARLINGTON -- Florence Jean Stevenson McCown, 92, passed away Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.
Graveside service: 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, in DFW National Cemetery.
Born on Aug. 2, 1924, to F.M. and Aleta Stevenson, who were one of the first settlers of Dalworthington Gardens, she was a 1941 graduate of Arlington
High School and a 1945 graduate of The University of Texas.
She was a valued member of Trinity United Methodist Church. She loved bluebonnets, butterflies and playing bridge.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, James Randolph McCown; her brother, Maury Stevenson; and her daughter, Sandra McCown Watters.
Survivors: She is survived by her sons, Steven Randolph McCown and James Ross McCown; grandsons, Patrick, Andrew and Michael McCown; granddaughters, Angela and Amber Watters; nine great-grandchildren; her longtime caregiver and friend, Tony Huff; and many relatives and friends.
Judy Ann McDaniel
NEW CANEY--After a long life full of love, Judy Ann McDaniel passed away on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017.
Service: 2 p.m. Wednesday at Shannon Rufe Snow Drive Funeral Chapel.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, donations may made to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Judy was born Sept. 11, 1946, in Fort Worth. She was married to Mark McDaniel for 33 years. They moved to New Caney in 1992, and she retired from Westronics in 2002. She loved spending time with her family, friends, cats and granddogs. She was loved dearly and will be greatly missed.
Survivors: Husband, Mark McDaniel; brother, Stan Gertz; sister, JoDean Townsend; sister, Billie Svoboda; daughter, Amy Erwin; daughter, Elizabeth Wilson and husband, Curtis; granddaughter, Jillian Trimm and husband, Wade; granddaughter, McKenna Erwin; and grandson, Clenton Wilson.
Don McDonald Sr.
☆FORT WORTH--Don McDonald Sr., 80, passed away Friday, Jan. 20, 2017 at a local hospital.
Funeral: 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, at Gregory W. Spencer Funeral Home chapel, 4000 Miller Avenue. Visitation: You may visit Reverend McDonald from Noon to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home with the family present from 7 to 8 p.m. Burial: 2 p.m., Monday, Jan. 30 at Laurel Land Cemetery, 7100 Crowley Road.
Survivors: children, Rory McDonald (Lois), Don McDonald, Jr. (Michelle), Pamela McDonald, William “Billy” McDonald, Tina McDonald, Jay McDonald and Tracy McDonald; siblings, Walter Earl McDonald, John L. McDonald, Gloria Marshall and Roscoe McDonald; ten grandchildren, four great grandchildren, a host of family and friends.
Tyler W. McGuire
☆FORT WORTH--Tyler W. McGuire, 41, passed away Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, in Fort Worth.
Funeral: 10 a.m. Thursday at First United Methodist Church, 800 W. 5th. St.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Tyler’s memory to St. Andrew Catholic School Scholarship Fund, 3304 Dryden, Fort Worth, Texas, 76109..
Tyler W. McGuire, 41, born in Springfield, Mo., Jan. 2, 1976. He graduated from Glendale High School in 1994 in Springfield, Mo. After graduation, he joined the United States Navy where he served until 1999. He was a business owner in the mortgage industry. He was married in 2004 and resided in Fort Worth with two children.
Tyler was preceded in death by his two grandfathers, Billy Charles McGuire and Donald Leroy Oakley.
Survivors: Wife, Heather; children, Sydney and Jackson; parents, Barry and Mary McGuire; grandmothers, Billie J. McGuire and Katherine Oakley; brother, Andrew McGuire and wife, Keri; nieces, Avery and Sadie; nephew, Brooks; and many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives, and friends.
Virginia Mae Merrill
TEMPLE--Virginia Mae Merrill, 99, passed into the hands of the Lord on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, at a Temple retirement center.
Service: Mass of Christian Burial at 2 p.m. Thursday, St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church. Interment: Mount Olivet Cemetery. Rosary will be recited at 4 p.m. Wednesday with a visitation to follow until 6 p.m. at Thompson’s Harveson & Cole Funeral Home.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to St. Mary’s Church, 509 W. Magnolia, 76104.
Virginia was born Nov. 29, 1917, in St. Louis, Mo., to John Francis and Marguerite Fleming Hencke. The family moved to Dallas in 1933, where she graduated from Ursuline Academy. On Oct. 13, 1936, she married James “Jim” Merrill at St. Mary’s Church.
She was a devout Catholic and lifelong member of St. Mary’s Church for 80 years. She was a member of the Altar Society and Bible Study groups, a eucharistic minister and collection volunteer. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother and a leader of the Blue Birds and Cub Scouts.
The family lived for 63 years in the TCU area. Her husband, Jim, was a partner in Ridgeway/Majestic Office and Reprographic Supply in downtown Fort Worth for many years. In 2014, Virginia moved to Temple to be near her children.
Virginia was preceded in death by her husband, Jim; two brothers, Aurthur and Francis Hencke; grandson Bryan Merrill, and granddaughter, Michelle McDaniels.
Survivors: Children, Dr. James “Mike” Merrill and wife, Susan, Sharon Ann Merrill Moseley and husband, John, and Greg Francis Merrill; grandchildren, Eric Merrill, Jason Merrill, Mindy Moseley, John Todd Moseley and Chris Heinemeier; 10 great grandchildren; and many cherished nieces and nephews.
Brian H. Miller
HALTOM CITY--Brian Miller, 52, passed Monday, Jan. 23, 2017.
Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Forest Ridge Funeral Home.
Survivors: Parents, Donald, Patricia; brother, Keith; aunt; uncles.
Eleanor “Ellie” Monahan
FORT WORTH--Eleanor “Ellie” Monahan, 90, passed away Friday, Jan. 20, 2017.
Graveside service: 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, in Greenwood Memorial Park. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Biggers Funeral Home.
Eleanor was born Jan. 19, 1927, in South Bend, Ind. She married Jim in 1949, who predeceased her in 2001. She was also predeceased by her daughter, Linda.
Her love for interior design began early where she was responsible for furnishing and decorating department store windows in Indiana. After living many years in Iowa, she and Jim moved to Texas in 1965. Ellie was a loving mother who worked part time in sales in addition to being a homemaker.
She was a member of the PEO women’s organization.
Survivors: Son, Jim Monahan and wife, Jane, of Fort Worth; daughter, Kathleen Monahan of Weatherford; grandchildren, Ryan Monahan of Houston and Michael Bumpus of Seattle, Wash.
Donald R. Morbitzer
☆RICHLAND HILLS – Donald R. Morbitzer, 82, passed away Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017.
Funeral: 10 a.m. Friday at St. John the Apostle Catholic Church, North Richland Hills. Interment: Mount Olivet Cemetery. Rosary: 6 p.m. Thursday in Mount Olivet Chapel.
Donald was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Catherine Weinzapfel Morbitzer; brother, Dennis Morbitzer; sisters, Alene Nowel and Velma Filippone; and sister-in-law Wilma Perry.
Survivors: Wife of 57 years, Pauline Zalesak Morbitzer; daughter, Donna Thompson and husband, Steve; son, Paul Morbitzer and partner, Russell Parker Jr.; grandchildren, Jonathan Thompson and Alicia Thompson; brothers, Clyde Morbitzer and wife, Mary, Floyd Morbitzer; sister, Lorinda Manasco; brother-in-law, Jay Perry; sisters-in-law, Sally Morbitzer, Betty Loyd and husband, Bobby, and Mary Carpenter and husband, George; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Mario Moreno
FORT WORTH--Mario Moreno, born Dec. 7, 1964, in Fort Worth, passed away Thursday, Jan 19, 2017.
Services:To be determined at a later date.
Myrna Loy Nabours
WEATHERFORD--Myrna Loy Nabours, 78, passed away Wednesday Jan. 18, 2017
Memorial service: 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, Wiley Funeral Home Chapel, Granbury
Elizabeth Overstreet
FORT WORTH -- Elizabeth Burke Overstreet, affectionately named Aunt Peachy went to be with the Lord peacefully on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017.
Graveside service: 11 a.m Thursday, Jan. 26, there will be a military service at the National Cemetery in Dallas.
Memorials: If you wish to send flowers, please send them to Shannon Funeral Chapel at 6001 Rufe Snow Dr., Fort Worth, 76148. She was so proud of her education and love of ENMU. She set up the Dobbs-Burke Scholarship fund through the “Friends of Eastern” for those that wish to make a donation in her honor.
Peachy was born in Statesville, N.C. to Flake T. and Jim Dobbs Burke on September 15, 1918. Peachy received her Bachelor of Elementary Education from Eastern New Mexico University (ENMU) in 1939. She taught elementary school for 3 years and then entered the Women’s Auxiliary Army Corps and served 3 years during WWII and achieved the rank of 1st Lieutenant. Sometime after the war, she received her Masters of Education from New Mexico A&M. She eventually relocated to Fort Worth where she married Foy “Earl” Overstreet and began a long career with the Fort Worth ISD as an elementary teacher and principal. She was a member of South Hills Baptist Church in Fort Worth.
Peachy was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and eight siblings.
Survivors: She is survived by her sister, Eulalia Phillips of Oakville, Ontario, Canada; and many nieces and nephews from all over the US and Canada.
Deana Kay Rainey-Henderson
ARLINGTON -- Deana Kay Rainey-Henderson, 72, went into the arms of Jesus Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, in Arlington.
Deana was born in Shamrock, Texas, Nov. 21, 1944, to A.D. Southard and Ruby Shelton. Deana loved her family and loved having her family and friends in her home, especially during the holidays. Deana will be greatly missed by all.
Deana was preceded in death by her father, A.D. Southard; and her son, Steve Rainey.
Service: 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28 at Skyvue Funeral Home, 7220 Rendon Bloodworth Road (F.M. 1187 Rd) Mansfield, Texas 76063.
Survivors: Her loving husband of six years, Alva Dean Henderson of Arlington; mother, Ruby Shelton of Abilene; brother, Gary Southard and wife Patty, of Flower Mound; sister, Debbie Deloach and husband Mike of Port Isabel; step- daughter, ReJeana Cutcomp and husband Jeff; step-son, Shawn Henderson and wife Bonnie; three step-grandchildren all from California; daughter-in-law, Shelley Rainey; two grandchildren, Josh and Lexi, of Lewisville; 17 nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews; and many greatly loved friends.
Marcy Lou Hargrove Russell
DENTON -- Marcy Lou Hargrove Russell, 85, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017. She was born Jan. 24, 1931, in Fort Worth to M.W. and June Hargrove.
Funeral: Was held 11 a.m. Tuesday at DeBerry Funeral Directors in Denton. Burial: followed at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Fort Worth.
With her father being in road construction she went to schools in Texas, Oklahoma and New Mexico. She graduated from Carter Riverside High School in Fort Worth in 1948. She worked for Southwestern Bell Telephone and Houston Fire and Casualty in the claims department.
In 1950, she married James Russell and both being licensed adjusters they started Russell Claims Service in Denton in 1962 and retired in 1996 from the insurance business. Marcy did volunteer work at the Denton Food Center. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Denton. She was a previous member of the Searchers Sunday School Class, Denton Benefit League, Denton Country Club and the Petroleum Club of Fort Worth.
Survivors: Husband of 66 years, James Russell; son, James Russell Jr. and wife Ann of Dallas; daughters, Karen Russell of Denton, Anne Shugart and husband Clyde of Odessa; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and brother, Keith Hargrove and wife Jean of New Braunsfels.
Minnie Scribner
FORT WORTH--Minnie Scribner passed away Sunday, Jan 22, 2017.
Graveside Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday in Mt. Olivet Cemetery.
Minnie was born Sept. 12, 1923, in Paragould, Ark., to Lloyd and Addie Howard. Minnie was the last surviving charter member of Davis Boulevard Baptist Church.
Survivors: Son, Buddy Scribner and wife, Marilynn; stepdaughter, Sandra Richardson and husband, Odell; grandchildren Spencer, Donna, Robin and great-grandchildren Coy, Rachel, Sara, and Natalie.
David Phillip Simmons
KELLER -- David Phillip Simmons entered the arms of our Lord on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017.
Funeral Service: 2 p.m. Friday at North Richland Hills Baptist Church. Burial: to follow in Bluebonnet Hills Memorial Park. Visitation 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Lucas Funeral Home Keller Chapel, 1601 S. Main St.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers a donation is preferred to Cornerstone Assistance Network or to the David Simmons Children’s Education Fund.
David graduated in 1986 from Richland High School, was a long time member of North Richland Hills Baptist Church and he served the community as a Firefighter/ FTO paramedic for 15 years for the City of Keller.
He is preceded in death by his father Phillip Earl Simmons.
Survivors: David is survived by his wife Kelly; their two children, Jonathan and Jarrett Simmons; his mother, Cheryl and her husband Dick Graves; brothers, Drew and his wife, Jana, Simmons and Matthew and his wife, Carrie, Simmons; grandmother, Lolita “Meme” Hazen; father and mother-in-law, J.J. and Patsy Kennedy; brother-in-law, Jay and his wife, Allison, Kennedy; he is also survived by many nieces, nephews and countless adopted family members.
Vercie M. Green Smith
FORT WORTH--“When I’ve gone the last mile of the way, I shall rest at the close of the day.”--Johnson Oatman Jr.
Vercie M. Green Smith, a loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend, fell asleep in the blessed arms of the Savior on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, in the comfort of her residence.
Memorial: A twilight memorial will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, at True Vine Missionary Baptist Church, 3732 Miller Ave., the Rev. Jack Crane, pastor, Pastor Eric Paul, her grandson, will deliver the eulogy.
Survivors: Left in the caring hands of the Almighty are her children; Vanessa Sanders (Steven), Minnie Crane, Mary Smith and Rayford Smith (Betty); sister, Mildred Totten; 11 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; eight great-great-grandchildren; other loved ones; and friends.
Melvin E. Spillman
FORT WORTH: Melvin E. Spillman, 62, died Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017.
Funeral: Noon Friday, Jan. 27, at Morris-Bates Chapel.
Visitation: Noon to 5 p.m. Thursday at Morris-Bates.
Brittany Kay Stallings
FORT WORTH -- Brittany Kay Stallings, beloved daughter, wife, sister and aunt, was granted her angel wings on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017.
Funeral: 9:30 a.m. Thursday in Greenwood Chapel. Interment: Greenwood Memorial Park. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Greenwood.
She was born on June 14, 1989, in Grapevine, to Diane and Larry Stallings.
Brittany was diagnosed with diabetes at a young age. Her fight over the last couple of years was a long, hard one. One that she conquered many times, a miracle her doctors would say. This last fight was the hardest but she faced it with her usual determined, hard-headed, stubborn way, she gave it hell but in the end her body was tired, we know God healed her in the most amazing way by taking her home to be with him.
Brittany had an amazing spirit, contagious smile and a no nonsense, strong-willed attitude. Her greatest love in her life was her family, her happiest times were ones she spent with them, especially her nieces and nephews that meant the world to her and who loved her more than she probably knew.
Although we have this huge hole left in our hearts that could never be filled we know she’s smiling and happy as she holds Brooklyn and walks with Mom.
We love you BB, to the moon and back.
“All things are possible through Christ who strengthens me.”
P.U.S.H
Pray Until Something Happens
She was preceded in death by her mother, Diana Kay Stallings; daughter, Brooklyn Kay Dominguez; grandfather, Bobby Bruce Norris; and grandmother, Kathlene Norris.
Survivors: Husband, Joseph Steven Dominguez; father, Larry Stallings Jr., of Fort Worth;siblings, Christopher Stallings of Fort Worth, Angela Eustace and husband, Jason of Poolville, r: Shawna Rash and husband,, David and Russell Stallings and wife, Tonya of Fort Worth; grandmother, Mary Baker of Weatherford; grandfather, Larry Stallings, Sr. of Weatherford; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Margarita and Vincent Oliva of Fort Worth; father-in-law, Steve Dominguez of Fort Worth; nieces, Alexis Stallings, Hailey Stallings and Alixzeha Calderon; nephews, Dalton Eustace , Dylan Stallings , Emanuel and Diego Zarogoza; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Sadie Ruth Hance Thompson
FORT WORTH--Sadie Ruth Hance Thompson, 90, passed away Monday, Jan. 23, 2017.
Funeral: 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 27, at West Freeway Church of Christ. Interment: Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Greenwood.
Sadie was born July 25, 1926, to William and Mable Hance in Johnson County, Texas. She married Jack H Thompson in April 1950. She was a longtime member of West Freeway Church of Christ, where she served in the benevolence ministry for many years. As a young mother she was a very active in her children’s school, serving at one time as the PTA president at Mary Louise Phillips. She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years.
Survivors: Sons, Frank D. Thompson II and wife, Deborah, Richard H. Thompson and wife, Rebecca; grandchildren, Benjamin Thompson and wife, Laura, Jennifer Thompson, Katharine Thompson Allen and husband, Cary, and Johnathan Thompson; and many nieces and nephews.
Merle Elmer Timbin
Wichita Falls -- Merle Elmer Timblin, age 95, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017.
Memorial service: 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, at Eden Road Community Church in Arlington.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Merle’s memory to Hospice of Wichita Falls.
Merle was born in Big Run, Pa., Dec. 1, 1921, to R.V. Timblin and E. Ruth Nupp. He married Evelyn Aurand Timblin on October 27, 1945 in Luthersburg, Pa. He, the 2nd of 10 children, began working with the Civilian Conservation Corps at age 17 and was assigned to projects in Ariz. Having learned to drive as a youngster, he was chosen to drive supplies and equipment to various sites constructing roads, bridges and lodges for what was to become the national park system. He then enlisted in the Army on Nov. 16, 1942, at Clearfield, Pa. and served with the 3rd Army, 4th Armored Division in WWII until his discharge Nov. 5, 1945, at Ft. Bragg, N.C. His experience in both the CCCs and his military history is chronicled in 2 volumes of an oral history project through the University of North Texas, Denton. Moving to Niagara Falls, N.Y., he found work in the foundries and metalworking industries of Western N.Y., supplementing that with additional work in automotive repair, independently and for the Sears, Roebuck Co. He then went to work for Bell Aerospace Industries in Niagara Falls, working at that location from 1966 to Sept. 1975. He was proud to have worked during that period on the Apollo 11 Mission. He then transferred to Bell Helicopter Textron in Fort Worth, retiring in 1986 as Maintenance Supervisor over 11 Bell facilities.
The real legacy of this man, however, is to be found in his undying faith in God as his Lord and Saviour. He always managed to incorporate some lesson or piece of scripture into the conversation, or simply led by example. He was active in the Christian and Missionary Alliance (CMA) church in Niagara Falls serving in various capacities on the governing board and on the building committees, as well as Elder, Sunday School teacher and SS superintendent. Merle was well known in the Fort Worth/Bedford/Arlington,area for his ongoing support of the (CMA) congregations, serving in much the same capacities as in Niagara Falls. He often delivered the word at services, where his wife accompanied the congregation on piano or organ. His family and friends will certainly be the better for his witness.
Survivors: Merle is survived by his wife, Evelyn, of 71 years; daughters, Carol Timblin English (Douglas) of Wichita Falls, Melissa Timblin Fritz of Tucson, Ariz..; grandsons, Matthew English (Kimberly Owen English) of Wichita Falls, Ryan English (Lily Tsai English) of Austin, Shannon Fritz of Tucson, Ariz. and Bryan Schmidt of Olney; granddaughter, Heather Michelle Fritz of Fort Collins, Colo.; great-grandchildren, Kate English, Sabine English, Ian English, Sierra O’Sullivan, Skylar Fritz and Sage Fritz; a brother, Russell Timblin; and sisters, Elva Nelson, Jean Clayton, Lois Leelock, and Ruth Marchroni.
Carol Harper Travis
FORT WORTH---Carol Harper Travis died early Saturday morning, Jan. 21, 2017.
Memorial Service: Noon Thursday, McKinney Bible Church, Fort Worth. Interment: Mount Olivet.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests contributions be made to The Net, P.O.B. 470928, Fort Worth, 76147.
Carol Ann Harper was born on July 27, 1938, in Port Arthur to Robert Carlson and Georgia Smith Harper. She was a 1956 graduate of Carter-Riverside High School and earned a M.A. in English and an MBA from TCU. During the ‘70s, Carol taught English at TCU and Tarrant County Junior College, South Campus. She later became a Certified Financial Planner working in Fort Worth.
Carol and Robert S. Travis married on Valentine’s Day,1986.
Carol was a member of University Baptist Church and Confrerie Saint Etienne D’Alsace. She loved Jesus, her family, the works of William Shakespeare, classical music, her garden and wine tasting.
Carol was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Robert.
Survivors: Her children, Robert Harper Keetch and wife, Catherine, Andrew D. Keetch and wife, Tiffany, Thomas Simeon Travis and wife, Cecilia, and Elle Elizabeth Travis; and grandchildren, McKenzie Anne Keetch, Brinkley Catherine Keetch, Travis Harper Keetch, and Abigail Jordan Keetch.
Warren Dale Wilson
FORT WORTH -- Dr. Warren Dale Wilson, 68, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017.
Service: Private graveside services were held for the family on Jan. 24, 2017, in Greenwood Memorial Park. Visitation: 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, friends will be received at Greenwood Funeral Homes Live Oak Room.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of your choice.
He was born July 27, 1948, to Bobby Eugene Wilson and Margaret Bradford Wilson in Rome, Ga.
Warren graduated from Anniston High School, where he received enough college credit from Jackson State College for his freshman year. He graduated from Rutgers University with a B.A. in Philosophy. He then attended Emory University School of Medicine in Atlanta, Ga., where he received a medical degree. He completed his Neurosurgery Residency at the University of Florida Shands Memorial Hospital. He moved to Fort Worth in 1979, where he practiced Neurosurgery until his retirement in 2006. After retirement, he received his Ph.D. in Epidemiology at the University of North Texas Health Science Center. He taught briefly at Texas Christian University. He served as president of the Texas Association of Neurosurgeons from 1991 to 1992.
Warren had many interests and hobbies throughout his life including scuba diving, rock climbing, golfing, mountaineering, backpacking and big-game hunting in North America and Africa. He also loved traveling throughout Europe, North America, Africa and the Caribbean.
Survivors: His wife, Beverly Foster Wilson; brother, David Bradford Wilson (Sharon); step-children, Valerie Scogin and Michael Scogin (Elizabeth); grandchildren, Matthew Brown, Shannon Brown, Ben Scogin and Alice Scogin; niece Ashlie Hays (Michael) and a great niece and two great nephews.
