Obituaries for Jan. 24, 2017

Chris Allen
BROKEN ARROW, OKLA. -- Chris Allen, 40, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017.
Memorial Service: 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, in the chapel at St Thomas Episcopal Church in Bath, N.Y.
Memorials: The family is asking that in lieu of flowers to please consider a donation in Chris’ name through the link below. Or to your local animal shelter in his memory as this was a cause that was so dear to him!
https://secure.aspca.org/team/chris-a-memorial-campaign
Chris was a Bicentennial baby, born on March 21, 1976 in Cohocton, N.Y. He lived his adult life in Texas and Okla. Chris will be remembered for his love of the great outdoors. He enjoyed hiking, fishing, target shooting, motor sports, traveling to many parts of the U.S., he was an accomplished golfer and loved spending time with his beloved dogs Max and LeLu.
Chris worked for Verizon as a cell technician for many years.
He will be deeply missed by all!
Survivors: Chris is survived by his parents, Bill and Pam Boggis Allen of Avoca; his brother, Mike Allen of Arlington; many aunts and uncles; and cousins and friends.
The Avoca Funeral Home
607-566-2300
Martha Sibyl Ball
ARLINGTON -- Martha Sibyl Ball, 100, passed peacefully from her family, friends and the town she loved for 79 years on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017. Since October 2016, she had resided at The Waterford on Cooper in Arlington.
Funeral: 11 a.m. Thursday at First United Methodist Church, 313 N. Center St., Arlington. Interment: Parkdale Cemetery, Arlington. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Wade Family Funeral Home, 4140 W. Pioneer Parkway, Arlington.
Memorials: The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church.
Martha was born in Oklahoma City, Okla. on March 21, 1916, to Ed and Winifred Bowen and attended schools there, graduating from Classen High School in 1932. Later, living in Putnam City, Okla., she was a member of an award-winning singing quartet, appearing regularly as a soloist and ukulele player on a local radio station. From there, work took the Bowens to Decatur, Ala., where her father was a draftsman and engineer for Southern Iron Works. In 1937, he was transferred to the firm’s Arlington factory, and when Martha stepped off a Texas & Pacific train that Christmas Eve, she became an Arlington resident and booster for the rest of her life.
Martha was married for 46 years to James A. Ball Jr., a Fort Worth Star-Telegram Lintotype operator for 37 years. Early on, she delighted in working with children, teaching reading and life lessons. While James served in the U.S. Navy during World War II, Martha became a Red Cross volunteer, rolling bandages and preparing care packages for wounded servicemen in both European and Pacific Theaters. She enjoyed playing golf, sewing, was an active Cub Scout and PTA leader, loyal follower of Oklahoma Sooner football, avid Texas Rangers fan, Arlington High School and UTA supporter and for 17 years worked in the children’s nursery at The United Methodist Church in Arlington, where she and James married on New Year’s Day, 1939.
Martha was preceded in death by her husband, James A Ball, Jr.; her parents; brother, Charles Bowen; and sister, Lillian Callan.
Survivors: She is survived by children, James A. Ball III of Bartonville, John Wyatt Ball of Arlington and Sally Elizabeth Mizell of Aledo; grandchildren, James H. Ball and Aaron N. Ball of Corinth, Stephen Mizell of Benbrook, Brady Mizell of Aledo; and great-grandchildren, James Brett Ball and James Ethan Ball of Corinth.
Wade Family Funeral Home
(817) 274-9233
Betty Ann Whitford Clark
NOCONA--Betty Ann Whitford Clark, 87, died Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017.
Funeral: 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 1800 W. Freeway, with Rev. Kenneth Hennings officiating. Interment: Greenwood Memorial Park.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, gifts may be given to the St. Paul Lutheran Church School, 1800 W. Freeway, Fort Worth, Texas, 76102.
Betty was born September 24, 1929, in St. Louis, Mo., to Earl and Thelma Whitford. She graduated from Brentwood High School in Brentwood, Mo. She married John Blair Clark in 1950 and they moved to Fort Worth in 1957.
Betty worked as a clerk at All Saints’ Hospital, and then in the office of Financial Aid, Tarrant County Community College.
Betty was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church where she was a member of the choir for over 60 years, served as a Sunday School teacher, Life Care member and as past president of the Ladies Aid Society. She was also a teaching mentor to Sudanese refugees and served two terms on the Tarrant County Grand Jury.
Betty was preceded in death by her spouse, John Blair Clark, and son, Brent Whitford Clark.
Survivors: Children, Marcia Williams and husband, Freddie, of Montague, Texas; Diane Callahan and husband, Kim, of San Diego, Calif., Rev. J. Blair Clark and wife, Kimberly, of Summerfield, Fla.; eight grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Thompson’s Harveson & Cole Funeral Home and Crematory
702 Eighth Ave., 817-336-0345
Helen Grace Clark
FORT WORTH--Helen Grace Clark died Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017.
Funeral: 3 p.m. Thursday, Laurel Land’s Chapel of Chimes; visitation starts at 2 p.m.
Laurel Land Funeral Home-Fort Worth
7100 Crowley Road, 817-293-1350
Betty Sue Crawford
FORT WORTH – Betty Sue Crawford went to be with the Lord, Jesus Christ, on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017.
Memorial Service: 2 p.m. Wednesday at Christ Chapel Bible Church, 3701 Birchman Ave., Fort Worth.. Family burial: 10 a.m. Wednesday in Rest Haven Memorial Park, Rockwall. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Thompson’s Harveson & Cole Funeral Home.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Betty’s memory to Christ Chapel Bible Church or Union Gospel Mission of Tarrant County.
Betty was born Sept. 14, 1933, to Aubrey and Louise Anderson in Royse City. She graduated from Royse City High School. She met the love of her life, Clyde Crawford, while in high school and they were married Sept. 12, 1952. Betty graduated from East Texas State University and began a teaching career that significantly influenced many young lives. She spent over 30 years in the FWISD and taught at Sagamore Hill Elementary and Atwood McDonald Elementary schools. She earned her master’s degree and administrative certificate from the University of North Texas. She was a resource teacher for several years.
Betty accepted Christ as her Lord and Savior at an early age and was faithful to Him her entire life. She shared the Gospel by teaching children at Sagamore Hill Baptist Church and Bible Study Fellowship. Betty and Clyde have been faithful members at Christ Chapel Bible Church for the past 25 years.
Betty loved to travel, read, play bridge, and was active in several bridge sections at The Woman’s Club. She was also a member of Club Fidelite and La Maison. She enjoyed traveling with Clyde to foreign countries and visiting their elementary schools. She loved children and was always looking for creative methods to enhance their learning environment.
Survivors: Husband of 64 years, Clyde Crawford; son, Brad Crawford and wife, Alison; grandsons, Jonathan Crawford and wife, Sarah, Alan Crawford and wife, Rena, Andrew Crawford and wife, Emily; great granddaughters, Molly, Caroline, and Emma Jane; sister, Anna Lea Knight and husband, Harry, and many other loving family members.
Thompson’s Harveson & Cole Funeral Home and Crematory
702 Eighth Ave., 817-336-0345
Doris D. DeSoto
RICHLAND HILLS-- Doris D. DeSoto passed away Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Richland Hills. She was 93 years of age.
Service: 2 p.m. Thursday at Lucas Funeral Home in Hurst. Interment follow in Mount Olivet Cemetery in Fort Worth. Visitation: The family will greet guests from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Lucas Funeral Home in Hurst.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital in honor of Doris being a 50- year survivor of breast cancer.
Doris was born Feb. 26, 1923, in Fort Worth to Mack and Mollie Dumas. She and her husband, Harvey, owned and operated DeSoto Radio and T.V. in Fort Worth while living in Richland Hills for many years. Doris received the Richland Hills “Hometown Hero” award and was also a graduate of the Richland Hills Police Academy. She also supported and volunteered for the local non-profit “All About the Dress” in Watauga. Doris was a longtime member of Faith Riverside Methodist Church.
Doris was preceded in passing by her loving husband, Harvey DeSoto; her parents; and her granddaughter, Jillian Bertapelle.
Survivors: Son, Bob DeSoto; daughter, Judy Bertapelle and husband, Joe; grandson, Joseph Robert Bertapelle; and numerous extended family and friends.
Lucas Funeral Home
Grapevine, 817-488-7566
David Stanley Fojtasek
HALTOM CITY -- David Stanley Fojtasek, 74, passed away in his home on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017.
Graveside service: 2:30pm Tuesday, Jan. 24, at the Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery in Dallas.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the SPCA.
David was born to Edwin and Willie Mae Fojtasek (Cannon) on Oct. 1, 1942, in a farmhouse in Rosebud, Texas, while his father fought in the war in Italy. He went to school in Fort Worth and graduated from Riverside High School and then joined the U.S. Navy. David married and settled in Garland, had three children and worked for the Safeway Company. He married Mary Garza in 2004 and they lived in Haltom City. David was a man who loved his family, his God and animals…especially dogs.
David is preceded in death by his son Scotty Wayne Fojtasek; and his parents Edwin Fojtasek, and Judd and Willie Mae Cannon.
Survivors: His wife, Mary Fojtasek; sons, David Fojtasek II and his wife, Lori, Jason Fojtasek and his wife, Kim; step-children, Maria Land and Matthew Land, Phillip Yates and Leah Tate and her husband, Kevin; foster child, Selena Rose; grandchildren, Chelsea Conner, Hailee Fojtasek, Pierson Fojtasek, Carl Fojtasek, Jennifer Fojtasek, Cody Fojtasek, Kyndell Fojtasek, Destiny Walton and Katie Roberts; as well as several great grandchildren.
Carrillo
2301 Ephriham, 817-740-9091
Lawrence Carter Forbes
CROWLEY--Lawrence Carter Forbes, 80, passed away Jan. 21, 2017.
Service: 10 a.m. Thursday at Guardian Funeral Home. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Guardian.
Lawrence was born Feb. 19, 1936, to Rufus and Barbara Forbes in Jackson, Miss. He was a lifetime member of the local painters union 318 and 53. Lawrence was preceded in death by his parents; and his sister, Barbara Jeanette “Jeanie” Crole.
Survivors: Wife, Betty Jane; step-daughter, Janey Eaton; son, Carter Devon (Mandy); and several grandchildren, relatives, and friends.
Guardian Funeral Home
5704 James Ave., 817-293-8477
Raymond Earle Hendon
☆FORT WORTH -- Raymond Earle Hendon, 72, loving father, brother, friend and "grandpa," passed away Friday, Jan. 20, 2017.
Memorial Service: 11:30 a.m. Thursday in Greenwood Chapel. Inurnment: at a later date in Greenwood Memorial Park.
Raymond was born in Marshall. He served in the United States Air Force and was a graduate of the University of Texas at Arlington.
The family would like to thank Compassus Hospice and Cindy Willis, RN, for their care and support.
Survivors: Best friend and caregiver, Yolanda Alvarado Hendon; son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Kim Wilcox Hendon of San Marcos; daughter, Julie Hendon of Fort Worth; brother, Rev. Robert Lee Hendon of Waycross, Ga.; sister, Beverly Hendon Cooper of Jacksonville, Fla.; grandchildren, Tristan Hendon and Isabella Hamilton of Fort Worth, and Sydney, Olivia and Allie Hendon of San Marcos; and many loving nieces and nephews. Greenwood Funeral Home
3100 White Settlement Road, 817-336-0584
Raul Flores Hernandez
FORT WORTH -- Raul Flores Hernandez, 37, died Friday, Jan. 20, 2017.
Visitation: 1 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Calvario Funeral Chapel.
Calvario Funeral Chapel
111 W. Northside Drive, 817-624-2191
Kenneth Sherman Hicks
FORT WORTH--Kenneth Sherman Hicks, 62, passed away Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017.
Service: 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, at Golden Gate Funeral Home, .5701 East Loop 820 South, Fort Worth, 76119. Wake: 7:15 to 8:15 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25 at the funeral home.
Golden Gate Funeral Home
5701 E. Loop 820 South, 817-478-9555
Sandy Hubenak
GRANBURY -- Sandy Hubenak, 76, passed away Friday, Jan. 20, 2017.
Funeral: 3:30 p.m. Thursday in Greenwood Chapel. Interment: Greenwood Memorial Park. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Greenwood.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers donations may be made to River Oaks Christian Church, 5613 Meandering Rd., Fort Worth, Texas 76114.
Sandy was born Dec. 31, 1940, in Arlington. She graduated from Polytechnic High School in Fort Worth in 1959. She worked at Ben E. Keith in the produce department, which is where she met her future husband, Joe, and they married soon after. She then worked at a flower shop which they later purchased and owned for ten years. She went to work for American Airlines from which she retired after seven years. She also worked in the insurance office for an optometrist and she finished off her career as the secretary for her church, River Oaks Christian Church.
Sandy was a member of SPJST Lodge #92 and an original member of the Texas Rangers Women’s Club. During her time as a florist she earned the title of Texas Master Florist.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Paul Hubenak Jr.; her parents, Elton and Opal Sprouse; and her brother, Jack “Bubba” Sprouse.
Survivors: Son, Paul Hubenak; daughter, Staci Hubenak; grandchildren, Adam Hubenak and Alexa Hubenak; special granddaughters, Whitney Moore and Lindsay McMahon; sisters-in-law, Dottie Sprouse and Kathryne Swinford; brother-in-law Gordon Hubenak and wife, Cheryl; and numerous nieces, nephews, and close family friends.
Greenwood Funeral Home
3100 White Settlement Road
817-336-0584
J.W. Buddy Jones
FORT WORTH -- J.W. Buddy Jones, 88, passed Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017.
Buddy was born Aug. 23, 1928 to W.A. and Rosie Jones in Fort Worth.
Guardian Funeral Home
5704 James Ave., 817-293-8477
Kenneth Warren Jones
STEPHENVILLE--Kenneth Warren Jones, 75, passed away Friday, Jan. 20, 2017.
Service: 2 p.m. Wednesday at Valley Grove Baptist Church, Stephenville. Burial: West End Cemetery, Stephenville.
Lacy Funeral Home
Stephenville, 254-968-2102
Ila V. Kimberling
FORT WORTH--Ila V. Kimberling, 95, peacefully passed away Sunday Jan. 22, 2017.
Funeral: 2 p.m. Wednesday at Forest Ridge Funeral Home, 705 Airport Frwy., Hurst. Burial: Laurel Land Cemetery, Fort Worth. Visitation: The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Ila was born May 4, 1921, to James Wiley and Mary Alice Parish Lowe in Crockett. She was married Aug. 14, 1937, to Clyde. Ila was a longtime resident of Joshua and Fort Worth. She attended several Baptist churches in the Fort Worth and Burleson areas.
Ila was preceded in death by her husband, parents, four sisters, two brothers, one daughter in-law, and two grandsons.
Survivors: Sons, Danny Clyde Kimberling and wife, Cyndy, and Donald W. Kimberling; daughter, Marlyn Gail Baxter and husband, Ron; seven grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and nine great-great- grandchildren.
Forest Ridge Funeral Home
Hurst, 817-285-7777
Charlie J. Kulhanek
MEGARGEL -- Charlie J. Kulhanek Sr. died Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017.
Funeral Mass: 11 a.m. Wednesday St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in Megargel. Burial: Megargel Catholic Cemetery. Visitation: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Lunn Funeral Home Chapel in Olney. Rosary 7:30 p.m.
Lunn Funeral Home
Olney, 940-564-5533
Betty Lee Lile
HALTOM CITY – Betty Lee Lile, 82, passed away Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017.
Funeral: 11:30 a.m. Thursday in Mount Olivet Chapel. Interment: Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Mount Olivet.
Betty was born Dec. 16, 1934, in Arlington, Va., to Elmer and Evelyn Payne. She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Lile.
Survivors: Sons, Mike Lile and wife, Holly, and Doug Lile and wife, DeAnne.
Mount Olivet Funeral Home
2301 N. Sylvania Ave., 831-0511
Florence Jean Stevenson McCown
ARLINGTON -- Florence Jean Stevenson McCown, 92, passed away Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.
Graveside service: 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, in DFW National Cemetery.
Born on Aug. 2, 1924, to F.M. and Aleta Stevenson, who were one of the first settlers of Dalworthington Gardens, she was a 1941 graduate of Arlington
High School and a 1945 graduate of The University of Texas.
She was a valued member of Trinity United Methodist Church. She loved bluebonnets, butterflies and playing bridge.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, James Randolph McCown; her brother, Maury Stevenson; and her daughter, Sandra McCown Watters.
Survivors: She is survived by her sons, Steven Randolph McCown and James Ross McCown; grandsons, Patrick, Andrew and Michael McCown; granddaughters,
Angela and Amber Watters; nine great-grandchildren; her longtime caregiver and friend, Tony Huff; and many relatives and friends.
Greenwood Arlington Chapel
Arlington, 817-548-1791
Judy Ann McDaniel
NEW CANEY--After a long life full of love, Judy Ann McDaniel passed away on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017.
Service: 2 p.m. Wednesday at Shannon Rufe Snow Drive Funeral Chapel.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, donations may made to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Judy was born Sept. 11, 1946, in Fort Worth. She was married to Mark McDaniel for 33 years. They moved to New Caney in 1992, and she retired from Westronics in 2002. She loved spending time with her family, friends, cats and granddogs. She was loved dearly and will be greatly missed.
Survivors: Husband, Mark McDaniel; brother, Stan Gertz; sister, JoDean Townsend; sister, Billie Svoboda; daughter, Amy Erwin; daughter, Elizabeth Wilson and husband, Curtis; granddaughter, Jillian Trimm and husband, Wade; granddaughter, McKenna Erwin; and grandson, Clenton Wilson.
Shannon Rose Hill Funeral Chapel
7301 E. Lancaster Ave., 817-451-3333
Robert Nowak
MINERAL WELLS--Robert Nowak died Friday, Jan. 20, 2017.
Service: was 10 a.m. Monday, Our Lady of Lourdes. Visitation: was Sunday, Baum-Carlock- Bumgardner Chapel.
Baum-Carlock-Bumgardner
Mineral Wells, 940-325-4422
John Edwin Redmon
CLEBURNE--John E. Redmon, 84, died Friday, Jan. 13, 2017.
Service: 1 p.m. Thursday, St. Joseph Catholic Church. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Crosier-Pearson-Cleburne Funeral Home.
Crosier-Pearson-Cleburne
Cleburne, 817-648-0522
Doris Jane Johnson Russell
Boyd -- Doris Jane Johnson Russell, 72, went to be with our Lord Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017.
Funeral: 2 p.m. Wednesday at Christian-Hawkins Funeral Home in Boyd. Burial: in Jaybird Cemetery. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, family will receive friends at the funeral home.
Phillip Weitner will officiate. Pallbearers include Jonathan H. Russell Sr., Ronnie D. Russell, Johnny T. Russell, and Jonathan H. Russell Jr. Honorary pallbearers include Brandt Brooks and Dexter Hickman.
Doris was born July 19, 1944, to Glen and Gladys (Murphy) Johnson in Louisville, Ky. She was united in marriage to Bobby Neal Russell Sr. on April 23, 1962, in Fort Worth. Doris was preceded in death by her parents, Glen and Gladys Johnson; her husband, Bobby Neal Russell; and several brothers and sisters.
Survivors: Those left behind to cherish her memory are her daughters, Corey Brooks and husband Andy of Boyd, Cindy Hickman and husband Shane of Boyd and Donna Prichard and husband, Alan, of Weatherford; her sons, Jonathan H. Russell Sr. and wife Denise of McKinney, Johnny T. Russell of North Richland Hills, Ronnie D. Russell of Azle and Bobby Russell Jr. and wife Sandy of Plano; her sisters, Michelle Parks and husband Rick of Azle, Connie Baker of Mineral Wells, Jeanette Nichols and husband Robert of Weatherford, and Dorthy Mooney and husband Curtis of Weatherford; her brothers, John T. Johnson of Crowley, Glen Johnson Jr. of Weatherford and Charles Johnson and wife Mary of Granbury; grandaughter, Amanda Kerr and husband, Justin, of Fort Worth; 18 loving grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins; and a host of friends.
Christian-Hawkins Funeral Home
Boyd, Texas 940-433-5310
Minnie Scribner
FORT WORTH--Minnie Scribner passed away Sunday, Jan 11, 2017.
Graveside Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday in Mount. Olivet Cemetery.
Minnie was born Sept. 12, 1923, in Paragould, Ark., to Lloyd and Addie Howard. Minnie was the last surviving charter member of Davis Boulevard Baptist Church.
Survivors: Son, Buddy Scribner and wife, Marilyn; stepdaughter, Sandra Richardson and husband, Odell; grandchildren Spencer, Donna, Robin and great-grandchildren Coy, Rachel, Sara, and Natalie.
Shannon Rufe Snow Drive Funeral Chapel
6001 Rufe Snow Dr., 817-514-9100
Guadalupe J. Torres
ARLINGTON --Guadalupe J. Torres, 99, of Arlington passed away peacefully on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, surrounded by his devoted and loving family.
Funeral: 10 a.m. Wednesday at St. Mathew Catholic Church. Interment: 4 p.m. Wednesday int Spur Cemetery. Rosary: 6 p.m. Tuesday at Greenwood-Arlington Chapel with visitation until 8 p.m.
Guadalupe was born Dec. 11, 1917, in Brownsville to Elias and Porfiria Degollado Torres. He met and married the love of his life, Mary, on Aug. 26, 1942 and where they made their home and farmed in Spur until 1971 when they moved to Arlington. Guadalupe worked for the Arlington Independent School District until he retired in 1988. Guadalupe was a devout Christian; he was a member of St. Matthew Catholic Church in Arlington. He was devoted to his family and work and had a special knack for gardening, which he enjoyed.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers; one sister; two sons, Guadalupe Torres Jr. and Joe David Torres; two grandsons, Lucio Castro Jr. and Brandon Lewis; two sons-in-law, Patricio Rodriguez and Robert Diaz.
Survivors: Wife of 74 years,. Mary Torres; children, Johnny Joe Torres and wife, Linda, Ines John Torres and wife, Delores, Daniel Torres, Dalia T. Rodriguez, Janie T. Diaz, Martha TZ. Nelson and husband, Michael, Clarisa T. Lopez, and husband, Francisco, and Sylvia T. Torres and husband, Fernando; sister, Paula Flores; brother-in-law, Cruz Olivarez; 40 grandchildren; 52 great-grandchildren; 43 great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews who loved him as a father.
Arlington Funeral Chapel
Arlington, 817-548-1791
Evelyn Gracie Westmoreland
CROWLEY -- Evelyn Westmoreland, 93, passed Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017.
Graveside: 2 p.m. Thursday in Skyvue. Visitation: 10 a.m. to Noon before service at funeral home.
Mountain Valley Funeral Home
Burleson, 817-426-3200
Mike Yantis
ARLINGTON -- Mike Yantis, 61, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017 in Arlington.
Memorial Service: 1 p.m. Wednesday at Wade Family Funeral Home, 4140 W. Pioneer Parkway, Arlington. At Mike’s request, attire will be “Mike Casual.” Interment: Private, Thursday in Dublin.
Mike served in the Arlington Police Department for 29 years, retiring as a Sergeant in 2008. He enjoyed Texas Rangers Baseball, hunting, fishing, reading, a good long nap and Pink Floyd: “Hello? Hello? Hello? Is there anybody in there? Just nod if you can hear me. Is there anyone at home? Come on now. I hear you’re feeling down. Well I can ease your pain. Get you on your feet again. Relax.” (Pink Floyd: Comfortably Numb)
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, the family is asking donations be made to the Dublin Historic Society, PO Box 155, Dublin, Texas 76446.
Mike is predeceased by his father, Richard M. Yantis.
Survivors: Mike is survived by his loving wife of 26 years, Melissa whom he married in Arlington on June 2, 1990. He is lovingly remembered by his children, Catherine, Elizabeth and Eric of Arlington and Jon (Kandace) of McKinney; his mother, Mary Helen Yantis; his brother, Dan Yantis (Tami); sister, Susan Martin (Tom); and grandchildren, Harrison and Ainsleigh.
Wade Family Funeral Home
(817) 274-9233
Adrel Young
KEENE-- Adrel Lorene Young, 94 died Friday, Jan. 20, 2017.
Service: 2 p.m. Wednesday, Crosier-Pearson-Cleburne Chapel. Burial: Georges Creek .Cemetery. Visitation: 12:30 to 2 p.m. Wednesday.
Survivors: Children, Hugh Ward, Georgeann Allen, Millie McKelvy, Debbie Mackey and families.
Crosier-Pearson-Cleburne
Cleburne, 817-648-0522
