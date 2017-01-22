Obituaries for Jan. 23, 2017

William Edward Brosh Sr.
FORT WORTH--William E. Brosh Sr., 81, passed away Friday, Jan. 20, 2017.
Graveside: Noon Tuesday, St. Joseph Cemetery. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Biggers Funeral Home.
Shelly M. Dennis
FORT WORTH--Shelly Dennis, 79, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017.
Graveside Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, in Skyvue Memorial Gardens, 7220 Rendon Bloodworth Road, Mansfield, 76063. Wake: 7:15 to 8:15 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, at Golden Gate Funeral Home, 5701 E. Loop 820 S., Fort Worth, 76119.
Jimmy LeRoy Ditmore
GRAND PRAIRIE--Jimmy LeRoy Ditmore, 49, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017.
Memorial Service: 3 p.m. Tuesday at Laurel Land Funeral Home. Visitation: 2 p.m. Tuesday at Laurel Land Memorial Chapel.
Jimmy was born Feb. 11, 1967, in Fort Worth and graduated from Western Hills High School. He also lived in South Carolina and Virginia before returning to Texas in 2008. Over the past 20 years, Jimmy served in key call center management roles for UPS, AOL, APAC, Comcast and, most recently, Elevate. He was an avid Texas Rangers and Dallas Cowboys sports fan.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charlie and Pearlie Ditmore.
Survivors: He is survived by his wife, Tricia, with her children, Alycia and husband, Terrell Donald, Michael Erickson, James and wife, Lindsey Erickson; three grandchildren; sister, Estelee and husband, Dan Benoit; brothers, Robert and wife, Dianne, Tommy and wife, Melody, Mike and wife, Sheila; and five nieces and nephews.
David A. “Flash” Fetherston
FORT WORTH--David A. “Flash” Fetherston, 62, passed away Friday, Jan. 20, 2017.
Funeral: 11:30 a.m. Wednesday in Greenwood Chapel. Interment: Greenwood Memorial Park. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Greenwood.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association or the American Heart Association.
David was born in Pittsburgh, Pa., on July 26, 1954, son of James and Billie Fetherston. Since his father was in the Air Force, he grew up traveling to and even living in other countries, eventually settling in Fort Worth. He enjoyed golf as a teenager and caddied for Ben Hogan at Shady Oaks Country Club. He graduated from Arlington Heights High School.
As an accomplished welder, he owned his own steel fabrication business. He loved sports, especially Texas Rangers baseball. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, and archery. He loved spending time with his family and friends, especially his grandkids.
Flash will be remembered for his great sense of humor, his orneriness, and loving, giving heart. He is loved and will be missed by many.
He was preceded in death by his father, James H. Fetherston.
Survivors: Mother, Billie Fetherston; sister, Nancy Adams and husband, William; daughters, Stacie Richardson and husband, Stuart, Dana Hornbeck; adopted daughter, Cayla Robbins; grandchildren, Hannah, Parker, Avery; niece, Jennifer Banda; nephew, Justin Holmes.
Charlie T. Hickman
WATAUGA--Charlie Hickman went to be with the Lord Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017.
Funeral: 3 p.m. Tuesday, Bluebonnet Hills Memorial Chapel. Burial: Bluebonnet Hills.
Jerry Lynn Howard
WATAUGA – Jerry Lynn Howard, 68, outstanding husband, loving daddy and Pa-paw, passed away Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, after a courageous battle with cancer.
Funeral: 3:30 p.m. Wednesday in Mount Olivet Chapel. Interment: Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Mount Olivet.
Jerry Lynn was born in Greenville and raised in Fort Worth. He retired from Hagemeyer in 2014.
Survivors: Wife of 27 years, Claudette Howard; daughter, Melissa Sizemore and husband, Mike; son, Robby Hogan; grandchildren, Nikki Bohelski, Michael Sprufera, Cameron Hogan, Jimmy Sizemore, Kasey Sizemore and Allen Sizemore; several great-grandchildren; brothers, Johnny, Charlie and Billy Howard; sister, Glenna Wiley; and numerous other relatives and friends.
Helen Faye Kubala
PILOT POINT – Helen Kubala, 91, passed away Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017.
Funeral: 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in Mount Olivet Chapel. Interment: Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Mount Olivet.
Helen was born June 9, 1925, in Grayson County to Charles and Mary Hejney. She met the love of her life at the RVOS hall in Grayson County in 1936. She was a lifelong member of SPJST, a Czech organization, and was co-owner of A& F Iron and Metal. Helen graduated from Gunter High School. She was a member of the Ladies Circle and chairman of the SPJST Taroky Card Tournaments. She was known for her kolaches, strudel and cinnamon rolls. Helen and her husband, Albert, were avid polka, ballroom and country dancers all over Texas, and she loved her one-armed bandits!
Helen was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Albert Kubala.
Survivors: Daughters, Sherrie Kubala Watkins and Kemberley Kubala Gower and husband, David; sons, Larry Kubala and wife, LuAnn, and Roger Kubala and wife, Paula; grandchildren, Christina Watkins and husband, Blake, Kellie Kubala, Brandy Kubala, Codi Kubala Phillip and husband, Jeff, RC Richards, Mattie Richards, Jenny Gower; great-grandchildren, Blake, Keaton, Skyler, and Peyton; brother, CJ Hejney; sisters-in-law,Evelyn Scaff and Josie Kubala.
Edward E. McCurry
BURLESON--Edward E. McCurry, 60, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017, in the comfort of his own home.
Celebration of Life: 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, at the Open Door Church, 301 S. Dobson St., Burleson, 76028.
Survivors: Loving wife, Julie McCurry; sons, Tobias McCurry, Shawn McCurry; daughters, Clarissa McCurry, Michelle Hanson, Kari Ezepek; brothers, Vaughn McCurry, Shawn McCurry, Steve McCurry; sister, Michalene McCurry; grandchildren, Caleb McCurry, Peyton McCurry, Sean D. Moore, Shanice Moore, Brendin Moore; great-grandchild, Kaydence Moore; along with numerous other loving family and friends who will miss him dearly.
David Samuel Morgan Jr.
☆AZLE--David Samuel Morgan Jr., 64, loving husband, father, brother, and grandfather, passed away Thursday, Jan. 19. 2017.
Service: 2 p.m. Tuesday at White’s Azle Chapel. Interment: Ash Creek Cemetery. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at White’s Azle Funeral Home.
David was born Jan. 16, 1953, in Texarkana, Ark., to David Samuel Morgan Sr. and Nina Ameila Ward Morgan. He honorably served his country in the United States Air Force and in the Texas Air National Guard. Our police journey began in Texarkana Police Department in 1974. David worked for Bowie County Sheriff’s Office in 1983, Arkansas Department of Corrections from 1983 to 1985. He was a deputy sheriff for Tarrant County Sheriff’s Department from 1990 to 2016. David loved going to the shooting range and fishing. He coached his daughters in softball for several years. David dearly loved his furry babies.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Glenda Sue Pensata.
Survivors: Wife of 44 years, Patricia Morgan; daughters, Morrisa Worley and husband, Christopher, and Debra Smith; grandsons, B.D. Thurman, Clayton Block, Dustin Smith and Austin Smith; granddaughter, Heather Smith; sister, Jo Johnson; stepmom, Ann Dyer; special cousin, Roger Jackson; several nieces, nephews and loving family members.
George Raymond Nelson
FORT WORTH--George Raymond Nelson, 86, passed away at his home on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017.
Service: 2 p.m. Monday at Shannon Rose Hill Chapel. Burial: Private.
George was a graduate of North Side High School and Texas Christian University. He was a life member of Handley Masonic Lodge #1140, Moslah Temple Shrine, and Bedouin Oriental Band. He served as Potentate of Moslah in 1991. George was an accountant and financial vice president of Ben Hogan Company for many years.
He was preceded by his brothers, James and Oneal, and sister, Betty Jo.
Survivors: He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Wynola Nelson; daughters, Georgia Rippin (Tim) and Luanne Langley (Joseph); grandsons, Bailey Smith (Carli), Scott Smith (Vicky); three great-grandchildren.
Cleo Rosales
FORT WORTH – Cleo Rosales, 79, passed away Friday, Jan. 20, 2017.
Funeral: 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. Andrew Catholic Church. Interment: Mount Olivet Cemetery. Rosary: 6 p.m. Tuesday in Mount Olivet Chapel.
Cleo was a lifelong resident of Fort Worth and retired after 32 years of loyal service with Miller Brewing Co. He was a Shriner and 32nd-degree Master Mason. Cleo’s greatest passion was selling novelties during the Shrine Circus every year. He also was a devoted New York Yankees and Dallas Cowboys fan.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 45 years, Margaret Rosales; parents, Cleofas and Herlinda Rosales; brother, Raymond Villarreal; and sister, Betty Vasquez.
Survivors: Son, John Anthony Rosales; daughter, Delia Garcia; grandchildren, Damien Moreno, Demeriek Moreno, Jason Rosales and Cerise Garcia; 10 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; two sisters; five brothers; and numerous other relatives and friends.
Eleanor Roth
OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLA.--Eleanor Roth passed away Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, in Oklahoma City, Okla., at the age of 86.
Funeral: 1:30 p.m. Thursday in Greenwood. Interment: Greenwood Memorial Park. Visitation: Noon to 1 p.m. prior to service.
Eleanor was born on May 11, 1930, in Texarkana, Ark.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles E. “Chuck” Roth, and son, Scott Roth.
Survivors: Daughter, Cheryl Reed; son, Charlie Roth; grandchildren, Crystall Reed, Kaitlyn Roth, Melissa Roth; great-grandchildren, Cody Reed, Logan Roth; sister, Dorothy Wiant and husband, Tom; numerous nieces, nephews and other family members.
Avalon A. Worley
☆GRANBURY --Avalon A. Worley, loving father, brother and papaw, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2017, at age 89.
Funeral: 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, at Greenwood Funeral Home. Interment: Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Greenwood.
Avalon was born in Fort Worth to Ormond and Hazel Worley on Nov. 11, 1927. He served the United States Navy during World War II. He worked in the sheet metal industry after discharge. Avalon was a member of the International Sheet Metal Workers Union for 60-plus years, member of the American Legion for 50-plus years, and a member of the Odd Fellows.
Avalon loved to entertain his family and friends by playing the piano. He was known as a very generous, devoted, and kind person who loved his family.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Wynonna Worley; daughter, Linda Tunnel; stepson, Lloyd Stafford; his parents; and three brothers, Roy, JV, and Leon.
Survivors: Daughters, Donna Williss (John) of Moses Lake, Wash., Pamela Marsh (K.B.) of Saginaw and Vicki Villines of Fort Worth; stepson, David Stafford (Donna) of Granbury; sister, Rona Jo Ward (Shorty); brother, Raymond Worley (Darlene); numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
